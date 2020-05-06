Apocalyptic Video Uploaded to Twitter Shows 48-Story Apartment Being Consumed by Flames: Abbco Tower in Shajan, UAE, is on Fire!

A recent video has broken out of a particular 48-story building in the UAE that suddenly caught fire! Not just one floor was on fire but the whole building caught flames!

The building was identified as a certain apartment called the Abbco Tower located in Shajah which is considered UAE's third-largest emirate that is bordering Dubai.

The fire apparently broke out on a Tuesday night which was unexpected for most of its residents.

The building was properly vacated and the authorities have reported zero casualties so far but witnesses are saying that there are ambulances rushing towards the disaster site.

The apocalyptic video shows not just a single floor but rather the whole building engulfed in flames with debris falling down to the pavements all the way from distant heights.

There were many cars parked around this high-rise building and a lot of them were damaged. The people staying in at least five nearby apartment blocks were asked to immediately vacate their homes as the firefighters did their best in trying to cope with the blaze.

The blaze was reported by a resident to Gulf News saying that the fire started on the tenth floor. According to a resident, it started out as a small fire and that they vacated as soon as they saw it.

The flames quickly started to spread across the apartment block in the apocalyptic video

A number of videos have been uploaded to Twitter showing the horrifying sight of actual urban flames.

Further details regarding the fire are yet to be officially announced but so far, there have been no reported casualties and although this is a good sign, the entire investigation has not yet finished.

The amount of damage has also not yet been revealed but when looking at the video alone, it is easy to tell that the fire has become very destructive.

So far, the firefighters have still been struggling to put it out and the situation is still very much alive as of the moment. The fire has yet to die down before the formal investigation can begin.

Safety measures when living in apartments

The hard part about living in apartments is that there is only one way up and one way down which means that it is better to be safe than sorry when the slightest sign of trouble arises.

The residents were lucky to have been swiftly evacuated due to not only the safe emergency exits but also because of their quick response to the situation.

These types of situations are very rare that some people live their lives without experiencing but for the unfortunate few who do experience these kinds of situations, it really pays to be quick on your feet.

So far, the cause of the fire has not yet been narrowed down and the main concern is still putting out the fire and also saving the other establishments around the area as the fire could still possibly spread.

