Culture
Apocalyptic Video Uploaded to Twitter Shows 48-Story Apartment Being Consumed by Flames: Abbco Tower in Shajan, UAE, is on Fire!
A recent video has broken out of a particular 48-story building in the UAE that suddenly caught fire! Not just one floor was on fire but the whole building caught flames!
The building was identified as a certain apartment called the Abbco Tower located in Shajah which is considered UAE's third-largest emirate that is bordering Dubai.
The fire apparently broke out on a Tuesday night which was unexpected for most of its residents.
The building was properly vacated and the authorities have reported zero casualties so far but witnesses are saying that there are ambulances rushing towards the disaster site.
The apocalyptic video shows not just a single floor but rather the whole building engulfed in flames with debris falling down to the pavements all the way from distant heights.
There were many cars parked around this high-rise building and a lot of them were damaged. The people staying in at least five nearby apartment blocks were asked to immediately vacate their homes as the firefighters did their best in trying to cope with the blaze.
The blaze was reported by a resident to Gulf News saying that the fire started on the tenth floor. According to a resident, it started out as a small fire and that they vacated as soon as they saw it.
Fire in #AlNadha #sharjah Massive Fire near Amrutha Resturant . Abbco Tower one of the tallest buildings around here, #BraveFireFighters .... #praying pic.twitter.com/DX1nYazAsT — Alex Pavan - A Prototype to Win ! (@AlexPavan13) May 5, 2020
The flames quickly started to spread across the apartment block in the apocalyptic video
A number of videos have been uploaded to Twitter showing the horrifying sight of actual urban flames.
Further details regarding the fire are yet to be officially announced but so far, there have been no reported casualties and although this is a good sign, the entire investigation has not yet finished.
The amount of damage has also not yet been revealed but when looking at the video alone, it is easy to tell that the fire has become very destructive.
So far, the firefighters have still been struggling to put it out and the situation is still very much alive as of the moment. The fire has yet to die down before the formal investigation can begin.
Read Also: [Video] Bioluminescence at California Coast: Glowing Dolphins Spotted! How Much has Nature Changed?
Safety measures when living in apartments
The hard part about living in apartments is that there is only one way up and one way down which means that it is better to be safe than sorry when the slightest sign of trouble arises.
The residents were lucky to have been swiftly evacuated due to not only the safe emergency exits but also because of their quick response to the situation.
These types of situations are very rare that some people live their lives without experiencing but for the unfortunate few who do experience these kinds of situations, it really pays to be quick on your feet.
So far, the cause of the fire has not yet been narrowed down and the main concern is still putting out the fire and also saving the other establishments around the area as the fire could still possibly spread.
Read Also: [Drone Video] Amazing Heart-Shaped Sinkhole Found in China: Name it and Win $8,400 Plus Lifetime Free Admission
Related Articles
[VIDEO] Oops! Cheating LIVE? TV News Anchor Caught With semi-NAKED Female Journalist Who's NOT HIS GIRLFRIEND!
A shocking event took place live in Spain as a TV news anchor was caught due to a semi-naked female journalist in the background. His girlfriend responds to this scandal.
[3D Simulation] Here's How Coronavirus Spreads In The Supermarket
A recent 3D simulator was developed to show people the dangers of not following the guidelines of social distancing to avoid the coronavirus. especially in the supermarket.
UAE In 2117: A Martian City And Its ‘Realistic’ Timeline; Details Inside
Considering the various missions heading towards Mars, how ‘realistic’ is UAE’s plans of building a city on the red planet? What’s the truth behind claims that a human colony will soon be possible on Mars? Have we just found the other planet that could potentially support life in the future? Find out what experts have to say
Mars 2117 Project: UAE Unveils Plans To Build A City On Mars
Can you dish out $200,000 or lesser for a one-way ticket to work and live in a boisterous city built on Mars? Well if you can, you can hope to realize your dreams of living and working in space in the next 100 years, or maybe 10 years if Elon Musk of SpaceX succeeds first. This idea is coming on the current plans of the government of the United Arab Emirates to build a city on Mars within the next 100 years.
Apple Denies iPhone 6s Catching Fire Allegations In China And Blames Them On 'External Factors'
Lately, Apple has been facing a lot of controversies regarding its iPhones in China. Read about the latest controversy between Apple and China.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Take A Look At These Functionally Amazing Laptops That Would Fit Your Work From Home Mom On Mothers' Day
Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love
SCIENCE
[Video] Embodied's Moxie Is A New Interactive Robot That Is Capable Of Emotional Understanding And Speech
Watch the new Moxie iRobot that has the ability to understand and even relay emotions with matching speech, proper facial expressions, and fluid body motions. AI at its best!
GAMES
Here's How To Make The Best Of Pokemon Go's Latest May Spotlight Hour To Make Plenty Of Stardust
Make the most of Pokemon Go's latest spotlight hour event to stock up on Pokemon and stardust at an accelerated rate!