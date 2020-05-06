Tech

What to Give Your Mom on Mother's Day Despite Social Distancing? Here's a Hack for a Special Day!

May 06, 2020

Egift cards can be a great way to give your mother a gift even without having to go out. Now that everyone's advised to stay at home, it seems quite hard to find the perfect gift to give your mother even with the mothers day social distancing going on.

With the current pandemic happening and only certain places are open, it might seem impossible to pick out the perfect gift for your mother but hey, there's actually a good set of gifts to choose from.

Electronic gift cards are not as bad as they seem. In fact, now is the perfect time to use them. Since choices are limited and finding the perfect gift seems rather impossible.

The second question arises, what gift card should you give your mother? Naturally, you would want to find a specific gift card that your mother actually uses in order for you to avoid giving something she should not use.

Here are a few tips on picking out a gift card:

Frequency versus excitement

Unless you are trying to get your mother to try something new, it is best to pick out a place where she usually buys things. She may not appreciate a gift card for a place that she does not usually buy from.

This, of course, depends on the personality of your mother as to whether or not she is open to trying out new things. Maybe if she's been giving you hints as to what she plans on buying, you could use that to picking out the perfect mothers day social distancing gift for her.

Availability of merchant

This may be very easy to overlook but it is very important that you give your mother a gift card that is easily accessible around her area. If the merchant is not within the area, first make sure that they are capable of delivering to your mother.

Price

When making any purchase, it is important not to break your budget and only stick to what's affordable. Although egift cards are generally affordable, you have to assess what your mother can purchase around a certain budget.

Here are the best egift cards to choose from:

Petco Gift Cards - E-mail Delivery

(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
This might come as quite a surprise for your mother but if she is a pet person who currently owns a pet or is looking to own a pet, this egift card could be the perfect gift for her.

Before buying this electronic gift card, look up Petco and check out their selection. List down options to give your mother later on and make sure Petco delivers to her area.

Amazon.com eGift Card

(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
This classic gift card can't really go wrong. In fact, it is one of the safest choices on this list if you are still unsure what to buy your mother.

Best Buy Gift Cards - Email Delivery

(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
Best Buy is the most practical card to give especially if your mother is not too fond of nonessentials. Don't underestimate this card since going to Best Buy and getting a load of items without having to pay for them can be a pretty good feeling.

With mothers day social distancing going on, finding the perfect electronic gift is still your best bet.

