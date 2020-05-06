How Can ISPs Do Their Part in Dealing with the Covid-19 Chaos?

Staying home and isolating yourself completely to maintain social distance - the drill that almost every one of us has strictly been ordered to abide by. For some this entire 'staying home' situation might be not be something unusual, but for the other lot, the extroverts, their lives have been completely overturned.

None of us had expected that one day we all will be working and studying remotely. However, thanks to the internet, which has provided a great deal of ease for people who are busy tackling hefty office tasks from home. If it wasn't for this blessing, we all would've been left stranded.

Let's face it, none of us was ready to face what's going on these days. Living in constant anxiety about what'll happen next is a dilemma that almost everyone can relate with. This is why it is extremely crucial for everyone to stay connected with the internet.

However, it is bizarre that even in this modern era, there is a Digital Divide parting the internet users from non-users. The truth is kind of shocking, but we can't help it, it is what it is; tens of millions of Americans are deprived of internet access. Either those Americans don't have access due to geographical limitation or they simply can't afford an internet connection.

The internet has penetrated into our lives to such an extent that we can't ignore its role in allowing us access to entertainment, endless medical information, educational platforms for students and what not. Especially, if we talk about the current situation, it's like the internet has favored us all with its presence by ensuring that our WFH situation happens smoothly and without any bottlenecks. Thus, compromising over the internet is the last thing anyone wants, especially in times where the whole world wants to stay aware of the mayhem Covid-19 is causing.

Social distancing is at its peak. All the leading Internet Service Providers should now start taking the Digital Divide that we talked about a while ago, seriously. Unquestionably, the internet service providers are key role players in making sure that we get access to the high-speed internet round the clock. However, because the need for an immediate internet has increased all of a sudden, ensuring that there is an unprecedented internet access at all times can be a bit of a sport. Consequently, it might make the Digital Divide bigger and even harder to tackle.

So What Can Eliminate the Digital Divide?

Filling up the void that has been caused by the Digital Divide requires a lot of commitment. Since the internet service providers make the provision of a reliable internet connection possible, so at the end of the day it all comes down to which one of those you've chosen. In case you're looking for a provider that is all about ensuring your ease and comfort, then you can try opting for Spectrum Internet connection.

When it comes to successfully dissolving the Digital Divide, Spectrum is known for playing its role ever since it first started. With its unprecedented internet access stretched across the span of 40+ states, Spectrum is trying hard to dissolve the gap between urban and rural areas.

So one thing is cleared to us, to fill the digital gap, rural areas must get access to the same quality of the internet that is accessible to urban dwellers. Another thing that can play a positive role in bridging the gap is to make internet free of cost. There is no doubt that the internet has become a necessity for almost all of us, which is why providing it for free, especially to low-incomes areas should be another to-do item on the list of ISPs.

Luckily, some of the top ISPs have heard us and during this time of isolation and social-distancing, they are offering their internet connections for free. However, the free internet is not available so you could enjoy movies or juice up your gaming console only. It has been made free for students who have a lot of catching up to do with their course work. Charter Spectrum is among the few known ISPs that are working hard to make sure that students and teachers are never out of the internet access.

Quite amazingly, Spectrum has once again lived up to its image of being remarkably affordable. Spectrum has acknowledged the financial vulnerability barriers facing low-income families, which is why your favorite ISP is offering free internet to students and has also made its opened up its hotspots to the public for the next two months. Not only this, the blazing-fast internet provider has also waived off late and termination fee, so there are no hassles at all.

To Sum it Up

Covid-19 has definitely shaken the human existence to the core. With people completely moving into isolation, it is inevitable that their internet needs have to be fulfilled. With the top ISPs in the country, like Spectrum that are striving and taking measures in favor of the socially-distant folks, we all can learn to look beyond the negativity Covid-19 has dragged us in.

