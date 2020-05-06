Reviews
Kingston Hyper X and Ducky's Computer Gaming Keyboard is Only 60% of the Regular Size: Would You Buy $110 Ducky One 2 Mini?
Kingston Hyper X and Ducky have just recently announced a collaboration giving birth to a brand new collection.
Both companies have worked together to create a mechanical keyboard called the Ducky One 2 Mini which is a limited-edition keyboard that utilizes the popular HyperX red linear switches that are housed by the one and only Ducky PBT double-shot seamless keycaps.
The upcoming keyboard is said to come with a compact feature, measuring only 60% of a regular keyboard's normal size. The whole keyboard costs $110 and only 3,700 units are going to be sold. If ever you want to get one for yourself, you might have to hurry up!
The product is said to launch on May 12 at 5 PM PT or 8 PM ET which is not too far from now but fans would still have to wait for a week.
What's new with Ducky One 2 Mini
According to a review, everything located in the right part of the "Enter" no longer exists, the top row functions have also been transferred to secondary inputs on the number keys.
This keyboard features Ducky's 2.0 Macro support alongside it, allowing users to customize six different macro profiles to the keyboard!
The keyboard also uses a detachable USB-C cable that is also why it is the perfect keyboard for traveling, small desks, and cramp spaces.
A few different color versions are also being offered with a Year of the Rat space bar and a keycap puller, both can be used to install brand new caps.
Read Also: Microsoft's Surface Book 3 Additional Specs Revealed: Intel Core i7, 32GB of RAM, and Possible Intel Ice Lake-U Processor
The gaming keyboard market
The gaming keyboard market is actually pretty competitive with big brands like Razer making a killing in almost every single product they release.
The collaboration between Kingston Hyper X and Ducky allows them to further their stand in the competition with a more powerful collaboration.
Mini keyboards are not too big when it comes to PC build gamers but for those gamers who are fond of the on-the-go setup, these mini keyboards actually come at quite an advantage.
The whole gaming keyboard market is quite competitive and this means that companies have to be at the top of their game if they want to win the market over.
Due to the steep competition, collaboration is encouraged and these two companies are one of the first in line.
The work that both companies had put in to make the Ducky One 2 Mini is well received by the public as it resulted in quite an interesting product.
The new mini keyboard can be quite an interesting addition as laptops are getting even more powerful with leading brands like Alienware and RoG.
Now that gaming has become portable, keyboards are doing the same. The Ducky One 2 Mini is coming out next week, if you're interested in purchasing, you won't have to wait too long.
Read Also: [Digital Nomad Essentials] How to Choose the Right Slim Laptop: ASUS, Acer, MSI
Related Articles
[Digital Nomad Essentials] Keyboard Vacuums for Portable Maintenance
In order to perform proper maintenance anywhere you go, you should have the right equipment with you. A portable keyboard vacuum could really turn the tables with better maintenance anywhere in the world.
DDR4-$800 or DDR4-5000? New ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard Series is a Beast!
Leaks have started to surface the new ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard series which boasts an Apex, Formula, Extreme, and Extreme Glacial!
Digital Nomad Essentials: Portable Wireless Keyboards of 2020
If you're a digital nomad and want to improve your efficiency even when you're working outside, you might want to get yourself a wireless keyboard! Check out why.
Razer Releases Dazzling Wireless Pikachu Earbuds In A Pokeball-Themed Charging Case for $120: Is it Worth It?
Get the brand-new Pikachu-themed earbuds that come along with a Pokeball-themed charging case now!
The Razer Blade Stealth Will Make MacBook Pro Owners Jealous
The Razer Blade Stealth is arguably better than the MacBook Pro and this may just make people suffer from buyer's regret.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
On Her Special Day, Show Your Mother A Wonderful Display Of Colors With These Amazing LED TVs That Wouldn't Break The Bank
Spoil your mom on her special day with these LED TVs that are sure to give her a wonderful viewing experience and they won't cost you a whole lot either!
SCIENCE
Astronomers Discover 'Quiet' Black Hole Hiding Within Two Stars' Orbit And Becomes Closest One To Earth
See in this video how this black hole deceived astronomers by hiding in the orbit of one star that's part of a twin in just yet another astronomy breakthrough!
GAMES
Final Fantasy XV Guide To Hidden Mechanics You Probably Haven't Noticed
Step your game up in Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV with these nifty hidden mechanics that'll surely help your adventures
SCIENCE
2,000-Year-Old Vessel Found 'Sewed' Together with Ropes and Wooden Nails in Croatia Gives Clue on How Ancient Romans Build Ship
The discovery was found in Croatia and the vessel was located at the Porta de Mar archaeological site somewhere around the ancient waterfront of a certain town called Porec, where it had previously sunk right next to this ancient pier.