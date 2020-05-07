Culture
[Trailer] Fast and Furious 9 Update: Could They be Going to Space? Cast, Release Date, and Anticipated Plot
Fast and Furious 9 by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment , as the name suggests, is the ninth movie in this franchise that has been going on for so long and has permanently cemented themselves in pop culture.
The movies seem to get crazier with every single installment as the later films seem to top the wild antics and physics-defying scenes of the last.
Of course, there is one solid reason why fans love this F9 aside from the cast, the plot, and the crazy scenes, it's the cars!
The fast and furious franchise has already cemented their name when people think about action and cars together in the same movie.
What could be more true? Every single film, the movie tries to add on both luxury and classical editions showing off the beautiful beasts beyond the machine.
The franchise started off very focused on street racing and simple action plots of betrayal, expansion, and glory through racing but as the franchise progressed, the environment also changed.
The more films you watch, the easier it becomes for you to be attached to certain characters that embody different personalities and different contributions in the film.
The loss of Paul Walker
The movie became even more emotional with the passing of the late Paul Walker who was previously the main character of the majority of the installments.
The loss of Paul Walker was honored in a tear-jerking scene that warms the hearts of fans as both Paul Walker's Connor O' Brian and Vin Diesel's Dom drive towards a road that part ways as the song "see you again" by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth play in the background.
The song is currently at 4.5 billion views on YouTube and has arguably become one of the more memorable tracks of the franchise.
Unprecedentedly, Paul Walker died from a car crash in real life which is a chilling fact since the actor played an intelligence agent turned rogue who got his way into the underworld by driving fast cars and street racing.
Read Also: Is Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Really Named X Æ A-12 Musk? Is This Legal? Tweet Shows Picture of Baby with Face Tattoos
Fast and Furious 9
Fast and Furious 9 is still bringing in Vin Diesel as Dom, Michael Rodriguez as Leti Ortiz, Chris 'Ludacris' as Tej Parker Bridges, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, and even Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto who disappeared in the last film.
Oh yeah, get ready for John Cena!
According to an article by Pop Culture Times, space is considered to be the next anticipated circumstance of the film.
The original release date was on May 22, 2020, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the film had to be pushed all the way to April 2, 2021.
The addition of John Cena makes the film more interesting and as seen in the trailer, apparently, fans will be able to "see" him in action!
Read Also: Carole Baskin Said "Dead Bodies Can Not Talk" to Ex-Boyfriend: Did Tiger King's Worst Enemy Kill Her Husband?
Related Articles
Dodge Reveals New Ad Campaign 'Brotherhood Of Muscle' Starring Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel continues to be fast and furious as he stars in Dodge's three new ads featuring the Challenger SRT Hellcat, Charger SRT Hellcat, and Durango R/T.
'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Vol. 2 Heroes To Appear Differently In Fourth 'Avengers' Movie; Vol. 3 On The Way
Heroes of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" Vol. 2 are about to meet the team of Avengers. Actress Zoe Saldana might have even spilled the title of the "Avengers" movie they will be working on. Meanwhile, James Gunn already announced his movie's third volume.
'Fate Of The Furious' News And Updates: Film Opens With Record-Breaking Gross; Vin Diesel Confirms Some Important Details
The 'Fate of the Furious,' is a new trilogy set to feature none other than Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. With that, a lot of happenings is set to take place in the eighth installment with Vin Diesel embracing the darker side.
‘The Fate of The Furious' Defied Logic; End Credits Scene Starring Dwayne Johnson Removed Because Of Vin Diesel?
The newly released "The Fate of the Furious" has awed fans with action-packed scenes that seemingly defied logic. A rumored end credits scene was allegedly taken off because of a fight between co-stars The Rock and Vin Diesel.
Vin Diesel Releases New Remix Of Selena Gomez And Kygo's Song, 'It Ain't Me'
"Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel has just released his cover of "It Ain't Me" and it includes Selena Gomez's original vocals.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop
In 2018, California-based tech firm zSpace launched what it claims is the first ever AR/VR laptop in the world
SCIENCE
Astronomers Discover 'Quiet' Black Hole Hiding Within Two Stars' Orbit And Becomes Closest One To Earth
See in this video how this black hole deceived astronomers by hiding in the orbit of one star that's part of a twin in just yet another astronomy breakthrough!
GAMES
EA To Serve Four Games And Updates To Fan-Favorite Classics For 2021 Along With Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
What does EA have in store for its Nintendo game production in the coming year? Find out their plans for fan-favorite remasters here.