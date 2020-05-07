[Trailer] Fast and Furious 9 Update: Could They be Going to Space? Cast, Release Date, and Anticipated Plot

Fast and Furious 9 by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment , as the name suggests, is the ninth movie in this franchise that has been going on for so long and has permanently cemented themselves in pop culture.

The movies seem to get crazier with every single installment as the later films seem to top the wild antics and physics-defying scenes of the last.

Of course, there is one solid reason why fans love this F9 aside from the cast, the plot, and the crazy scenes, it's the cars!

The fast and furious franchise has already cemented their name when people think about action and cars together in the same movie.

What could be more true? Every single film, the movie tries to add on both luxury and classical editions showing off the beautiful beasts beyond the machine.

The franchise started off very focused on street racing and simple action plots of betrayal, expansion, and glory through racing but as the franchise progressed, the environment also changed.

The more films you watch, the easier it becomes for you to be attached to certain characters that embody different personalities and different contributions in the film.

The loss of Paul Walker

The movie became even more emotional with the passing of the late Paul Walker who was previously the main character of the majority of the installments.

The loss of Paul Walker was honored in a tear-jerking scene that warms the hearts of fans as both Paul Walker's Connor O' Brian and Vin Diesel's Dom drive towards a road that part ways as the song "see you again" by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth play in the background.

The song is currently at 4.5 billion views on YouTube and has arguably become one of the more memorable tracks of the franchise.

Unprecedentedly, Paul Walker died from a car crash in real life which is a chilling fact since the actor played an intelligence agent turned rogue who got his way into the underworld by driving fast cars and street racing.

Fast and Furious 9

Fast and Furious 9 is still bringing in Vin Diesel as Dom, Michael Rodriguez as Leti Ortiz, Chris 'Ludacris' as Tej Parker Bridges, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, and even Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto who disappeared in the last film.

Oh yeah, get ready for John Cena!

According to an article by Pop Culture Times, space is considered to be the next anticipated circumstance of the film.

The original release date was on May 22, 2020, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the film had to be pushed all the way to April 2, 2021.

The addition of John Cena makes the film more interesting and as seen in the trailer, apparently, fans will be able to "see" him in action!

