Culture

[Trailer] Fast and Furious 9 Update: Could They be Going to Space? Cast, Release Date, and Anticipated Plot

By Urian , May 07, 2020 01:57 AM EDT
Fast and Furious 9 Update: Could Space be Considered the Next Impossible Adventure? Cast, Release Date, and Anticipated Plot (Photo : Screenshot From Movie Coverage Official YouTube Channel)

Fast and Furious 9 by  BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment , as the name suggests, is the ninth movie in this franchise that has been going on for so long and has permanently cemented themselves in pop culture.

The movies seem to get crazier with every single installment as the later films seem to top the wild antics and physics-defying scenes of the last.

Of course, there is one solid reason why fans love this F9 aside from the cast, the plot, and the crazy scenes, it's the cars!

The fast and furious franchise has already cemented their name when people think about action and cars together in the same movie.

What could be more true? Every single film, the movie tries to add on both luxury and classical editions showing off the beautiful beasts beyond the machine.

The franchise started off very focused on street racing and simple action plots of betrayal, expansion, and glory through racing but as the franchise progressed, the environment also changed.

The more films you watch, the easier it becomes for you to be attached to certain characters that embody different personalities and different contributions in the film.

 

The loss of Paul Walker

The movie became even more emotional with the passing of the late Paul Walker who was previously the main character of the majority of the installments.

The loss of Paul Walker was honored in a tear-jerking scene that warms the hearts of fans as both Paul Walker's Connor O' Brian and Vin Diesel's Dom drive towards a road that part ways as the song "see you again" by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth play in the background.

The song is currently at 4.5 billion views on YouTube and has arguably become one of the more memorable tracks of the franchise.

Unprecedentedly, Paul Walker died from a car crash in real life which is a chilling fact since the actor played an intelligence agent turned rogue who got his way into the underworld by driving fast cars and street racing.

Read Also: Is Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Really Named X Æ A-12 Musk? Is This Legal? Tweet Shows Picture of Baby with Face Tattoos

Fast and Furious 9

Fast and Furious 9 is still bringing in Vin Diesel as Dom, Michael Rodriguez as Leti Ortiz, Chris 'Ludacris' as Tej Parker Bridges, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, and even Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto who disappeared in the last film.

Oh yeah, get ready for John Cena!

According to an article by Pop Culture Times, space is considered to be the next anticipated circumstance of the film.

The original release date was on May 22, 2020, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the film had to be pushed all the way to April 2, 2021.

The addition of John Cena makes the film more interesting and as seen in the trailer, apparently, fans will be able to "see" him in action! 

Read Also: Carole Baskin Said "Dead Bodies Can Not Talk" to Ex-Boyfriend: Did Tiger King's Worst Enemy Kill Her Husband?

TAG Fast and Furious, Fast and Furious 8 Paul Walker character, Wiz Khalifa, Vin Diesel, Paul walker

Related Articles

Vin Diesel continues to be fast and furious as he stars in Dodge's three new ads featuring the Challenger SRT Hellcat, Charger SRT Hellcat, and Durango R/T.

Dodge Reveals New Ad Campaign 'Brotherhood Of Muscle' Starring Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel continues to be fast and furious as he stars in Dodge's three new ads featuring the Challenger SRT Hellcat, Charger SRT Hellcat, and Durango R/T.
Heroes of the

'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Vol. 2 Heroes To Appear Differently In Fourth 'Avengers' Movie; Vol. 3 On The Way

Heroes of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" Vol. 2 are about to meet the team of Avengers. Actress Zoe Saldana might have even spilled the title of the "Avengers" movie they will be working on. Meanwhile, James Gunn already announced his movie's third volume.
The 'Fate of the Furious,' is a new trilogy set to feature none other than Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. With that, a lot of happenings is set to take place in the eighth installment with Vin Diesel embracing the darker side.

'Fate Of The Furious' News And Updates: Film Opens With Record-Breaking Gross; Vin Diesel Confirms Some Important Details

The 'Fate of the Furious,' is a new trilogy set to feature none other than Vin Diesel and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. With that, a lot of happenings is set to take place in the eighth installment with Vin Diesel embracing the darker side.
The newly released

‘The Fate of The Furious' Defied Logic; End Credits Scene Starring Dwayne Johnson Removed Because Of Vin Diesel?

The newly released "The Fate of the Furious" has awed fans with action-packed scenes that seemingly defied logic. A rumored end credits scene was allegedly taken off because of a fight between co-stars The Rock and Vin Diesel.

Vin Diesel Releases New Remix Of Selena Gomez And Kygo's Song, 'It Ain't Me'

"Fast and Furious" star Vin Diesel has just released his cover of "It Ain't Me" and it includes Selena Gomez's original vocals.
Paul Walker's lawyer claims Porsche intentionally concealed the fact that the Carrera GT was in fact a dangerous and unsafe car.

Porsche Knew Carrera GT Was 'Dangerous And Unsafe' And Concealed It, Says Paul Walker's Lawyer

Paul Walker's lawyer claims Porsche intentionally concealed the fact that the Carrera GT was in fact a dangerous and unsafe car.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop

In 2018, California-based tech firm zSpace launched what it claims is the first ever AR/VR laptop in the world

SCIENCE

Astronomers Discover 'Quiet' Black Hole Hiding Within Two Stars' Orbit And Becomes Closest One To Earth

See in this video how this black hole deceived astronomers by hiding in the orbit of one star that's part of a twin in just yet another astronomy breakthrough!

GAMES

EA To Serve Four Games And Updates To Fan-Favorite Classics For 2021 Along With Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

What does EA have in store for its Nintendo game production in the coming year? Find out their plans for fan-favorite remasters here.

GAMES

[Latest] Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Brings an Unexpected Character: RoboCop!

NeatherRealm Studios' new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is bringing another awesome brutal character to the mix, RoboCop!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

X Factor Contestant Flashes "Genitals" on Stage Making Paula Abdul Walk Out: Could the Video be Fake?

X Factor Contestant Flashes "Genitals" on Stage Making Paula Abdul Walk Out: Fake?

Apocalyptic Video Uploaded to Twitter Shows 48-Story Apartment Being Consumed by Flames: Abbco Tower in Shajan, UAE, is on Fire!

Apocalyptic Video Shows UAE's 48-Story Apartment Consumed by Flames! Abbco Tower in Shajah on Fire

NASA's Perseverance Rover

NASA Equips Perseverance Rover With Improved Zooming Cameras That Lets You See Mars In 3D; Here's How To Tune In

A Moon Rock is Being Sold at Charlie's Auction House for $2.5 million! Is the Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite Worth the Price?

Would You Buy a Piece of Moon for $2.5 Million? The Fifth-Largest 30 Pound Meteorite is Bigger than What Apollo Brought!

Demi Moore dancing with daughter Tallulah Moore

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Gives Birth to Baby X Æ A-12 Musk? Tweet Shows Picture of Baby with Face Tattoos

2,000-Year-Old Vessel Found 'Sewed' Together with Ropes and Wooden Nails in Croatia Gives Clue on How Ancient Romans Build Ship

X Factor Contestant Flashes "Genitals" on Stage Making Paula Abdul Walk Out: Fake?

[Latest] Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Brings an Unexpected Character: RoboCop!

Mothers Day Social Distancing Hacks: What to Give Your Mom When You Can't Go Out?

Real Time Analytics