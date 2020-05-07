Reviews

Mother's Day Gift? Why Not Buy Her a Pretty Phone? Here's How to Pick the Best One

By Urian , May 07, 2020 08:30 PM EDT

If you're wondering what to give your mother on Mother's Day, maybe the answer is right in front of you, a cellphone!

Most moms don't pay too much attention to their phones and now that it's Mother's Day, now might be the perfect opportunity to upgrade her device!

Getting the right phone for your mom can't be too hard if you follow a simple set of guidelines.

Of course, you would not want something too complicated but you would also want something that's a little more "in the now."

Here are a few ways to pick out the best pretty phone to give your mom:

Color

Believe it or not, the color could be really important to your mom, and getting the wrong color might just make the gift a little less appreciated.

Pick out the right color for the pretty phone you plan to give your mom but if you can't find the perfect one, maybe you should also buy a phone casing to go with your gift just in case.

Size

Make sure that you pick the right sized phone for your mom. If the phone is too small, the screen may be hard to look at but if the phone is too big, it might be too heavy to carry around.

A technique to tell the right size is looking at your mom's bag or purse. If you see that her bag or purse is small, you'd probably want to look for a smaller sized phone.

If you see that your mom's bag or purse is big, you'd probably want to go get her a bigger sized phone.

Specs

Don't forget about the specs! Getting your mother the latest phone could be great but you would also want to get her a phone that is easier for her to use.

Another problem with the latest phone is that not a lot of reviews and guides are available on the internet.

In order to avoid a lot of confusion, maybe you would want to buy your mother a model that you know the company can service her properly.

Here are a few of the prettiest phones out there for Mother's day:

Samsung Galaxy S9 G960U 64GB Unlocked 4G LTE Phone w/ 12MP Camera - Lilac Purple

Mother's Day Gift? Why Not Buy Her a Pretty Phone? Here's How to Pick the Right One
(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
Mother's Day Gift? Why Not Buy Her a Pretty Phone? Here's How to Pick the Right One

If your mother is a fan of purple, this could be the perfect gift for her. Not only is this phone pretty, but it also has decent graphics, a decent camera, and it has good customer service.

Samsung Galaxy A51 (128GB, 4GB) 6.5", 48MP Quad Camera, Dual SIM GSM Unlocked A515F/DS- Global 4G LTE International Model - Prism Crush Blue

Mother's Day Gift? Why Not Buy Her a Pretty Phone? Here's How to Pick the Right One
(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
Mother's Day Gift? Why Not Buy Her a Pretty Phone? Here's How to Pick the Right One

This phone is good if your mom is a bit more tech-savvy than the other moms out there. Although the high-powered phone might be a little pricey, this is a great gift in terms of specs.

Samsung Galaxy A30S w/On-Screen Fingerprint (64GB, 4GB) 6.4", Triple Camera, Dual SIM GSM Unlocked A307G/DS - US + Global 4G LTE International Model (64GB + 64GB SD + Case Bundle) (White)

Mother's Day Gift? Why Not Buy Her a Pretty Phone? Here's How to Pick the Right One
(Photo : Screenshot From Amazon Official Website)
Mother's Day Gift? Why Not Buy Her a Pretty Phone? Here's How to Pick the Right One

This phone is a good standard phone if your mother likes neat and simple phones without extra gimmick.

TAG Smartphone, Samsung

Related Articles

Nokia comes out with a new model, the TA-1221 Armstrong. This phone comes with an old-school feature and the only question to be asked is, why?

Why is Nokia Adding an FM Radio Feature? Will the New TA-1221 Armstrong Make or Break Them?

Nokia comes out with a new model, the TA-1221 Armstrong. This phone comes with an old-school feature and the only question to be asked is, why?
Engineers have recently been able to invent a type of hydrogel material that can turn excess heat from overheating gadgets into electricity!

Overheating Gadgets Can Now Turn Heat into Electricity: Engineers Invent Hydrogel

Engineers have recently been able to invent a type of hydrogel material that can turn excess heat from overheating gadgets into electricity!
If ever you've been wondering how to turn your phone into a laptop, you're in luck! All you need is the NexDock 2!

How to Turn Your Phone Into a Laptop with NexDock 2

If ever you've been wondering how to turn your phone into a laptop, you're in luck! All you need is the NexDock 2!
There have been numerous reports by people saying that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has an update glitch. What is Samsung doing to fix this? Could this hurt Samsung?

Galaxy S20 Ultra Update Glitch: Is Samsung in Trouble?

There have been numerous reports by people saying that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has an update glitch. What is Samsung doing to fix this? Could this hurt Samsung?
A new phone by Oppo called the Oppo Reno Ace 2 has finally achieved the impossible by being able to fully charge in just 30 minutes claiming the title of the world's fastest wireless charging smartphone.

World's Fastest Wireless Charging Smartphone: 8GB RAM Oppo Reno Ace 2 Can Now Fully Charge In Just 30 Minutes

A new phone by Oppo called the Oppo Reno Ace 2 has finally achieved the impossible by being able to fully charge in just 30 minutes claiming the title of the world's fastest wireless charging smartphone.
Samsung has just recently breached the threshold and has pushed the limits of 5G speed all the way to 8.5Gbps!

Samsung Wins! Top 5G Speed Now Raised to 8.5Gbps!

Samsung has just recently breached the threshold and has pushed the limits of 5G speed all the way to 8.5Gbps!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Mother's Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Gamer Moms Are Sure To Love These

With Mother's Day right around the corner, finding the perfect gift for your gamer mom is a daunting task, but with these recommendations, you're sure to find something that she'd enjoy

SCIENCE

Why Aren't Faces Symmetrical? Doctor Shows How Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, Denzel Washington Look in Bizarre TikTok Video

Perfect symmetry can be pleasing for some things but when it comes to the human face, a doctor

GAMES

Pokemon Go Guide: How To Earn Free Pokecoins With Niantic's Upcoming Update

Niantic's upcoming Pokemon Go Update will enable trainers to gain Pokecoins for free right at home!

SCIENCE

Why Aren't Faces Symmetrical? Doctor Shows How Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, Denzel Washington Look in Bizarre TikTok Video

Perfect symmetry can be pleasing for some things but when it comes to the human face, a doctor
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Asian Giant Hornet

[Video] Horrifying Moment 'Murder Hornet' Kills A Mouse Desperately Struggling To Shake It Off

AR/VR laptop

Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop

TikTok's New 'Pee Your Pants' Challenge is an Actual Thing! 2 Billion Downloads and Counting

TikTok 'Pee Your Pants' Challenge is a Real Thing! App Hit 2 Billion Download Mark

X Factor Contestant Flashes "Genitals" on Stage Making Paula Abdul Walk Out: Could the Video be Fake?

X Factor Contestant Flashes "Genitals" on Stage Making Paula Abdul Walk Out: Fake?

Demi Moore dancing with daughter Tallulah Moore

Watch Action Star Bruce Willis' Groovy Moves With Ex-Wife Demi Moore As They Dance With Their Children After Divorce More Than Two Decades Ago

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP REVIEWS

Mothers Day Social Distancing Hacks: What to Give Your Mom When You Can't Go Out?

Baby Photography: A Mom's Best Friend is Her Camera

This Computer Keyboard For Keyboard is Only 60% of the Regular Size: Would You Buy ot for $110i?

On Her Special Day, Show Your Mother A Wonderful Display Of Colors With These Amazing LED TVs That Wouldn't Break The Bank

Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop

Real Time Analytics