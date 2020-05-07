Reviews
Mother's Day Gift? Why Not Buy Her a Pretty Phone? Here's How to Pick the Best One
If you're wondering what to give your mother on Mother's Day, maybe the answer is right in front of you, a cellphone!
Most moms don't pay too much attention to their phones and now that it's Mother's Day, now might be the perfect opportunity to upgrade her device!
Getting the right phone for your mom can't be too hard if you follow a simple set of guidelines.
Of course, you would not want something too complicated but you would also want something that's a little more "in the now."
Here are a few ways to pick out the best pretty phone to give your mom:
Color
Believe it or not, the color could be really important to your mom, and getting the wrong color might just make the gift a little less appreciated.
Pick out the right color for the pretty phone you plan to give your mom but if you can't find the perfect one, maybe you should also buy a phone casing to go with your gift just in case.
Size
Make sure that you pick the right sized phone for your mom. If the phone is too small, the screen may be hard to look at but if the phone is too big, it might be too heavy to carry around.
A technique to tell the right size is looking at your mom's bag or purse. If you see that her bag or purse is small, you'd probably want to look for a smaller sized phone.
If you see that your mom's bag or purse is big, you'd probably want to go get her a bigger sized phone.
Specs
Don't forget about the specs! Getting your mother the latest phone could be great but you would also want to get her a phone that is easier for her to use.
Another problem with the latest phone is that not a lot of reviews and guides are available on the internet.
In order to avoid a lot of confusion, maybe you would want to buy your mother a model that you know the company can service her properly.
Here are a few of the prettiest phones out there for Mother's day:
Samsung Galaxy S9 G960U 64GB Unlocked 4G LTE Phone w/ 12MP Camera - Lilac Purple
If your mother is a fan of purple, this could be the perfect gift for her. Not only is this phone pretty, but it also has decent graphics, a decent camera, and it has good customer service.
Samsung Galaxy A51 (128GB, 4GB) 6.5", 48MP Quad Camera, Dual SIM GSM Unlocked A515F/DS- Global 4G LTE International Model - Prism Crush Blue
This phone is good if your mom is a bit more tech-savvy than the other moms out there. Although the high-powered phone might be a little pricey, this is a great gift in terms of specs.
Samsung Galaxy A30S w/On-Screen Fingerprint (64GB, 4GB) 6.4", Triple Camera, Dual SIM GSM Unlocked A307G/DS - US + Global 4G LTE International Model (64GB + 64GB SD + Case Bundle) (White)
This phone is a good standard phone if your mother likes neat and simple phones without extra gimmick.
Related Articles
Why is Nokia Adding an FM Radio Feature? Will the New TA-1221 Armstrong Make or Break Them?
Nokia comes out with a new model, the TA-1221 Armstrong. This phone comes with an old-school feature and the only question to be asked is, why?
Overheating Gadgets Can Now Turn Heat into Electricity: Engineers Invent Hydrogel
Engineers have recently been able to invent a type of hydrogel material that can turn excess heat from overheating gadgets into electricity!
How to Turn Your Phone Into a Laptop with NexDock 2
If ever you've been wondering how to turn your phone into a laptop, you're in luck! All you need is the NexDock 2!
Galaxy S20 Ultra Update Glitch: Is Samsung in Trouble?
There have been numerous reports by people saying that the Galaxy S20 Ultra has an update glitch. What is Samsung doing to fix this? Could this hurt Samsung?
World's Fastest Wireless Charging Smartphone: 8GB RAM Oppo Reno Ace 2 Can Now Fully Charge In Just 30 Minutes
A new phone by Oppo called the Oppo Reno Ace 2 has finally achieved the impossible by being able to fully charge in just 30 minutes claiming the title of the world's fastest wireless charging smartphone.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Mother's Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Gamer Moms Are Sure To Love These
With Mother's Day right around the corner, finding the perfect gift for your gamer mom is a daunting task, but with these recommendations, you're sure to find something that she'd enjoy
SCIENCE
Why Aren't Faces Symmetrical? Doctor Shows How Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian, Denzel Washington Look in Bizarre TikTok Video
Perfect symmetry can be pleasing for some things but when it comes to the human face, a doctor
GAMES
Pokemon Go Guide: How To Earn Free Pokecoins With Niantic's Upcoming Update
Niantic's upcoming Pokemon Go Update will enable trainers to gain Pokecoins for free right at home!