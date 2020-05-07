Mother's Day Gift? Why Not Buy Her a Pretty Phone? Here's How to Pick the Best One

If you're wondering what to give your mother on Mother's Day, maybe the answer is right in front of you, a cellphone!

Most moms don't pay too much attention to their phones and now that it's Mother's Day, now might be the perfect opportunity to upgrade her device!

Getting the right phone for your mom can't be too hard if you follow a simple set of guidelines.

Of course, you would not want something too complicated but you would also want something that's a little more "in the now."

Here are a few ways to pick out the best pretty phone to give your mom:

Color

Believe it or not, the color could be really important to your mom, and getting the wrong color might just make the gift a little less appreciated.

Pick out the right color for the pretty phone you plan to give your mom but if you can't find the perfect one, maybe you should also buy a phone casing to go with your gift just in case.

Size

Make sure that you pick the right sized phone for your mom. If the phone is too small, the screen may be hard to look at but if the phone is too big, it might be too heavy to carry around.

A technique to tell the right size is looking at your mom's bag or purse. If you see that her bag or purse is small, you'd probably want to look for a smaller sized phone.

If you see that your mom's bag or purse is big, you'd probably want to go get her a bigger sized phone.

Specs

Don't forget about the specs! Getting your mother the latest phone could be great but you would also want to get her a phone that is easier for her to use.

Another problem with the latest phone is that not a lot of reviews and guides are available on the internet.

In order to avoid a lot of confusion, maybe you would want to buy your mother a model that you know the company can service her properly.

Here are a few of the prettiest phones out there for Mother's day:

If your mother is a fan of purple, this could be the perfect gift for her. Not only is this phone pretty, but it also has decent graphics, a decent camera, and it has good customer service.

This phone is good if your mom is a bit more tech-savvy than the other moms out there. Although the high-powered phone might be a little pricey, this is a great gift in terms of specs.

This phone is a good standard phone if your mother likes neat and simple phones without extra gimmick.

