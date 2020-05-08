Miss the Movies? Make Your Own Home Theater with These Best Mini Projectors!

Miss going to the movies? Well, there's a way to still enjoy movies at home! All it requires is a simple mini-projector.

If you haven't thought of this before, well, now's the time to try! It's pretty simple to make your own private home theater with the use of a mini-projector.

Here are a few ideas you can use to make your own home theater:

Find the perfect spot

Living room? Well, you can be more creative than that! Maybe gather up a couch and bring it to either your back yard or maybe your garage. Anywhere really is a great place to set up your home theater.

Outdoors? In the garage? Maybe even the bathroom while you're taking a relaxing bath in the tub? Or maybe your bedroom facing the ceiling?

Find compatible devices

Although yes the mini projector is usually compatible with almost everything, it would be much better to use them on a laptop or attached to a computer compared to finding the right chords, wires, and adaptors.

A laptop or a computer could be the best bet to use for your home theater.

Get comfortable!

Snacks? Cushions? Make sure your home theater is as comfortable as it can get. Load up on pillows, maybe even comforters, blast the AC, and don't forget your snacks!

Finally, you can do a lot of things that you are not allowed to do when you go to the movies. Drinks? No problem! Pizza? No problem! Ice cream or cake? No problem at all!

Here are a few mini projectors you can find on Amazon to make your dream home theater a reality:

Small, portable, and also very neat looking. This mini projector is USB type-A compatible which makes it really easy to hook up to any basic laptop. The good thing about this mini projector is that it also has speakers attached to it!

The whole package right?

This is a more traditional mini projector but guess what, you can even hook it up to your PS4! Home theater? What about your own gaming room!? The possibilities expand with this mini projector.

Go beyond movies! Start playing games on the wall!

Android? iPhone? Say no more, this mini projector can easily connect to almost any device out there! Imagine playing Netflix on your phone and binge-watching on the wall! This mini projector is also very portable which makes everything much easier for you.

TAG projector

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.