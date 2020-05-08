4 Best Ways to Secure Your Smartphone

The world has entered the digital era. Unsurprisingly, you probably have your smartphone on you at all times. For many people, it's the first thing they check when they wake up and the last before they go to sleep. Since your smartphone is such a huge part of your life, it's important to keep it secure. Keep on reading to learn about the best methods to keep your device safe.

VPN

Your phone's security not only depends on the way you lock and unlock your device but also on how secure your connection is. Imagine you live or travel to a country where the internet is under the government's constant surveillance. In a country like Indonesia, your access to free information sites and entertainment platforms, such as Netflix, can be uncomfortably restricted. If you were tracked down, you might face detention or hefty fines. In order to protect your privacy online and get unfiltered access to any site you want, you should opt for VPN services. To get the best offer, make sure you check out VPNCompare's guide to VPNs in Indonesia. A good VPN installed on your phone can guarantee your anonymity, and as you carry your phone with you everywhere, you'll have encrypted and unlimited access to many online services.

Facial recognition

Facial recognition (FR) is a great way to keep your smartphone secure. It's a type of biometric technology that analyzes the patterns and facial contours of a person's face for identification, verification, and authentication purposes. In 2017, Apple introduced FaceID for iPhone X. From this point, it has become a standard security measure. Besides Apple and Samsung, FR has been implemented in smartphones such as LG G7, Huawei Honor 7X, Motorola Moto G^, Oppo Find X, or OnePlus 6. More models are expected to follow suit, as this method proves to be extremely effective.

Fingerprint ID

When fingerprint ID technology was first introduced, it brought smartphone security to another level. Your fingerprints are unique to you, so it's impossible to guess what they look like. They can't be leaked or copied, which makes this method extremely difficult to crack. However, it has its flaws. Gloves, dirt, grease, or damage to the user's finger can all affect the way your fingerprint ID works. Nevertheless, it's a fast and effective method that smartphone users really appreciate.

Passcode

Can't unlock your phone because you have oily fingers or your facial recognition sensor acts up? Don't worry; you can always opt for that trusty old passcode method. This system, ranging from 4, 6, 8, and more digits, is still effective when all others fail. Sure, you need to remember that specific combination, and if someone learns it, they could unlock your phone as well. However, it's still an effective contingency plan and an additional security measure that's extremely efficient in its simplicity.

In view of the above, it would be best if you combined all these methods and used them for verification and security purposes. As technology continues to develop, why not take advantage of it? If you want to keep your smartphone secure, make sure you use at least one of these systems.

