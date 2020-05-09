[Video] Toddler Battles Sleep with All His Strength to Finish His Last French Fry

A cute video has started making rounds on the internet of a toddler trying his best to battle his sleepiness in order to eat his fries.

The toddler was caught struggling to fight the urge to sleep in order to finish his food before his nap time.

The young Conor Rees was comfortably sitting on his high chair with a meal of chicken nuggets, fries, and beans when a strong wave of sleepiness hit him.

This cute 18-month-old from a place called Dublin located in Ireland did his best to stand his ground and fight the sleepiness until he could finish off his last chip.

The importance of food and sleep

As young babies are still fastly developing, their bodies need all the fuel they can get by proper food and sleep in order to promote growth within the body. A young boys sleep, food, and exercise are equally important as their mental development since they are still growing.

The young boy seemed to understand the importance of both which is why he battled his sleepiness in order to finish his last French fry. In the end, Conor lost in a cute way and the result was the fry ending up on his bib.

Although a small fail, the video shows the determination of the toddler to accomplish something that he started and although he was not successful, his effort is evidently seen in the video.

Conor and the viral French Fry

Conor's dad Dorian took a video of this adorable scene of a toddler struggling to eat his food around midday, which is the usual time for Connor to take his nap.

According to the father, Dorian, Connor actually loves his food and loves his sleep equally but also added that it was the rare moment that the sleepiness and his urge to eat crossed paths and strongly at the same time.

Dorian noted that it was "perhaps a bit past" Conor's usual midday nap time hence the heavy wave of sleepiness that hit him.

The video shows a cute toddler mustering the strength fo finish his last chip even though his eyes could barely stay open long enough until the French fry slipped from Conor's hand and ended up on his bib.

Connor's family

Connor is capable of two languages due to him being raised by a Welsh father and also an Irish mother named Catherine McMahon who came from Belfast.

Conor has an older brother named Liam who has also gained a huge following as a viral video of him showed his ability to pronounce the word "moo" in two very different accents with precise distinction.

Aside from nap time and eating time, two of Connor's apparently favorite activities, the family spends a lot of time together having fun, learning, and keeping safe.

