See This Wall Art Transforms into A Pull-Out Staircase
German-based design firm Raumvonwert launches an innovative product 'the Klapster' a pull-out staircase that integrates seamlessly right into the wall. It looks like a piece of artwork when unused.
The product is ideal for those looking to make the attic more accessible or upgrade its loft apartment. All components are delivered pre-assembled and can be operated by a single person.
"Klapster Comfort consists of two stair stringers and centered steps, which are connected by spring supported rotation axis," according to its website.
