SDK Finance Offers One-Year Free Access to Fintech Software Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In a bid to help the society minimize the negative economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Fintech software provider SDK.finance announced a one-year payment deferral for all companies with financial licenses issued by the US and Canada.

"Closing borders, quarantine, and closing restaurants and shops, are all actions that lead businesses to bankruptcy and people to poverty," said Alex Malyshev, the CEO of SDK.finance.

The announcement covers free access to the core technology for 1 year. Financial institutions with a valid license in the concerned jurisdictions, meanwhile, can acquire its software without any leasing payments for the next year.

READ ALSO: Welcome To InsurTech: The Next Generation of Insurers

The initiative hopes to reduce the companies'decrease transaction fees for businesses which could in turn result to more customer discounts.

The offer is valid until the end day of 2020. Clients would then have to decide to rent the software or purchase it with the source code.

READ MORE Here

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.