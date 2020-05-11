How Does the $660 Xiaomi Mi 10 Differ from the OnePlus 8 Pro? Specs, Prices Compared To Find What's Worth Buying

Chinese phones have started to make their presence known in the United States' market due to their affordable prices but amazing specs offered. The Mi 10 is a new upcoming phone being offered by Xiaomi which is another Chinese company like Huawei that has started to get a hold of the US market.

OnePlus 8 Pro is currently the direct competition for the Mi 10 and they do have a few similarities but also differ in certain areas. Find out which phone is better.

Mi 10 specs

The phone is offered at a little over $660 USD for the basic 8 GB RAM along with a 128 GB memory. Another version of this phone is sold at around $730 USD for an 8GB RAM with 256 GB memory space.

One thing users will like about the Mi 10 is that it uses an amazing 108-megapixel shooter, 8K video recording, and also a 30W wireless charging. This new Mi 10 feature uses a 6.67 inch curved E3 AMOLED display that includes an awesome aspect ratio of 19.5:9 along with a refresh rate of a solid 90Hz.

So far, this phone has one of the best displays released under Xiaomi with a 2.4GHz Snapdragon 865 chipset that is paired with the Adreno 650 GPU (the chipset popularly known to power high-end smartphones around the world).

With regards to the camera, the phone uses the 108-megapixel sensor with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens that is also paired with a 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensors. On the front, this phone gets a 20-megapixel shooter for taking selfie photos.

The difference and similarities between the Mi 10 and the OnePlus 8 Pro

Although both use the AMOLED displays, the Mi 10 is capable of capturing 16 million colors while the OnePlus 8 pro is capable of capturing 1 billion colors.

Both of the smartphones use the snapdragon 865 for their chipset.

The Mi 10 uses an 8 GB single RAM and two internal storages namely the 128 GB and 256 GB while the Pro uses an 8 GB RAM with 128 GB memory and the 12GB RAM with 256 GB memory.

The Mi 10 uses an astonishing 108-megapixel sensor with a 2-megapixel sensor for death and macro but does not use a telephoto sensor while the OnePlus 8 Pro uses a 48-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a depth sensor at 5-megapixels.

Both of them use Android 10 as their base OS but the Mi 10 uses the MIUI 12 while the OnePlus 8 Pro uses its own OxygenOS 10.0.

The phones are using two different batteries namely the 4780mAh battery for the Mi 10 and a 410mAh battery for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The Xiaomi Mi 10 uses the same wireless charging at 30W along with wireless charging at both 5W and 3W.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is a promising smartphone because of its affordable price and massive specs at the same time. Well, although it's not too affordable, the features it provides are definitely powerful just like the OnePlus 8 Pro.

