Beginner Driving Hacks: Best Dashcams for Better Visibility
If you're a beginner driver and you're still having a hard time navigating while checking your surroundings, you may want to find a way to apply a tool that could help you get better visuals.
A dashcam is a simple camera that is very useful when it comes to beginner driving. The extra visibility can be very helpful especially if you are not used to being on a road congested with cars.
Here are three driving tips for beginner drivers:
Get a coach to help you out
Either a friend or a family member, it is nice to first practice around somebody you are comfortable with before being able to handle stressful situations. A lot of people tend to go to driving school straight up and this usually makes them nervous.
Ask a friend to kindly guide you through the ins and outs of driving and make your way to the real road soon enough. Oh yeah, make sure that that friend or family member is also a licensed driver and is good at driving.
Get comfortable behind the wheel
It helps if you are able to practice on different vehicles to properly train yourself to adjust to the car you are driving. Not every car is the same and this is why being versatile when it comes to sitting behind the wheel is important.
Aside from just the wheel, make sure you practice looking around when you drive with the help of a dashcam. A dashcam reminds you to look behind you and it can get a better visual instead of the regular mirror.
Practice
Practice makes perfect and although not a lot of people are quick to learn driving, with sufficient practice, they can significantly catch up in the end. Don't expect to learn driving overnight and if it still takes you a couple of minutes, that's totally fine.
Always make sure that you start off in a safe environment when you practice instead of instantly hopping onto the wheel in a crowded environment. Learn how to navigate the vehicle first.
Here are a few dashcams to help improve your driving:
Dash Cam Front and Rear CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam 3 inch Dashboard Camera Full HD 170° Wide Angle Backup Camera with Night Vision WDR G-Sensor Parking Monitor Loop Recording Motion Detection
This dashcam is designed to improve visibility both at the front and at the rear and it is equipped with night vision to help you navigate in the darkness. The dashcam comes in a whole set so there is nothing you need to add on.
Dual Dash cam | VAVA Dual 1920x1080P FHD | Front and Rear dash camera | 2560x1440P Single Front| for cars with Wi-Fi | Night Vision | Parking Mode | G-sensor | WDR | Loop recording| Support 128GB Max
This dashcam may be a little harder to install but it has a sleek parking mode that can help you practice. Oh yeah, it supports 128 GB of video recording so you can easily look at your video should something happen.
APEMAN 1440P&1080P Dual Dash Cam, 1520P max, Front and Rear Camera for Cars with 3 Inch IPS Screen, Support 128GB, Driving Recorder with IR Sensor Night Vision, Motion Detection, Parking Monitor
Last but not the least, this dashcam includes a motion detector which makes driving in crowded places much easier. The night vision is also really clear and improves visibility in general.
