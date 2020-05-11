Culture

Vivica Fox Hopes Possible Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill 3 Revolves Around Vernita Green's Daughter's Revenge

By Urian , May 11, 2020 11:04 PM EDT

If Quentin Tarantino himself ever gets around and decides to make the rumored Kill Bill: Vol. 3, Vivica A. Fox wants to join in the bloodbath! Fans of the movie remember Vivica as her character Vernita Green amongst one of the enemies responsible for killing the Bride in a bloody fashion.

As the movie progresses, Uma Thurman's screen character is finally able to get revenge by killing Green in the process during the Kill Bill: Volume 1's arguably most memorable scene. Currently, Fox has expressed that she can't wait for a sequel if ever one should happen.

Vivica A. Fox is now promoting her recent film known as Arakansas and during a recent interview, she was actually asked about the possibility of a Kill Bill 3. She then explained that both Uma Thurman and Quentin Tarantino himself have already held talks about it. Fox expresses her hopes of this becoming the real deal.

Vivica Fox's statement

According to Vivica Fox, she cannot wait for the possible Kill Bill 3 and that Quentin Tarantino might just be waiting for Vivica's character's daughter to grow up. Fox described Tarantino's relationship with Hollywood as in and out like he is saying "I'm done, I'm back, I'm done."

When Fox heard that both Tarantino and Uma Thurman are talking again, she hopes for a Kill Bill 3 that could possibly give Vernita Green the revenge that Fox wants to happen.

Quentin Tarantino

The esteemed creator of unconventional movies, Quentin Tarantino has already discussed the possibility of completing the Kill Bill trilogy from time to time over the last few years. The idea circulates Green's daughter who was spared by the Bride, would try to seek revenge on the very woman that killed her mother.

Vivica A. Fox also pointed out that a good number of years would need to pass in order for this theory to make sense. But since the first Kill Bill: Volume 1 was previously released in 2003, we're now certainly approaching a significant growth of Green's daughter.

The Kill Bill movies, which Tarantino actually just counts as one in his list of filmography, grossed over $330 million at the box office. The studio might certainly jump on the idea of a proposed sequel.

Vernita Green

Fox recalls her role in Kill Bill saying that she trained for six months and that she literally went from her normal size 8 to a size 2. She could not actually hold on to her weight at all. She then continued by saying that although the challenge was intense and grueling, she enjoyed every single bump and bruise she gained along the way.

The actress remembers having to always stretch and take Epsom salt baths in order to get ready just to kick each other's butt for a solid 12 hours every single day filming the fight scene. She said that the fight scene took four days to complete.

Vivica Fox also said that she could not forget the final day of filming for that fight. She counted at 30 different bruises on her body and said she was proud of every single one of them saying "I earned them."

CULTURE

