Culture
Vivica Fox Hopes Possible Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill 3 Revolves Around Vernita Green's Daughter's Revenge
If Quentin Tarantino himself ever gets around and decides to make the rumored Kill Bill: Vol. 3, Vivica A. Fox wants to join in the bloodbath! Fans of the movie remember Vivica as her character Vernita Green amongst one of the enemies responsible for killing the Bride in a bloody fashion.
As the movie progresses, Uma Thurman's screen character is finally able to get revenge by killing Green in the process during the Kill Bill: Volume 1's arguably most memorable scene. Currently, Fox has expressed that she can't wait for a sequel if ever one should happen.
Vivica A. Fox is now promoting her recent film known as Arakansas and during a recent interview, she was actually asked about the possibility of a Kill Bill 3. She then explained that both Uma Thurman and Quentin Tarantino himself have already held talks about it. Fox expresses her hopes of this becoming the real deal.
Vivica Fox's statement
According to Vivica Fox, she cannot wait for the possible Kill Bill 3 and that Quentin Tarantino might just be waiting for Vivica's character's daughter to grow up. Fox described Tarantino's relationship with Hollywood as in and out like he is saying "I'm done, I'm back, I'm done."
When Fox heard that both Tarantino and Uma Thurman are talking again, she hopes for a Kill Bill 3 that could possibly give Vernita Green the revenge that Fox wants to happen.
Quentin Tarantino
The esteemed creator of unconventional movies, Quentin Tarantino has already discussed the possibility of completing the Kill Bill trilogy from time to time over the last few years. The idea circulates Green's daughter who was spared by the Bride, would try to seek revenge on the very woman that killed her mother.
Vivica A. Fox also pointed out that a good number of years would need to pass in order for this theory to make sense. But since the first Kill Bill: Volume 1 was previously released in 2003, we're now certainly approaching a significant growth of Green's daughter.
The Kill Bill movies, which Tarantino actually just counts as one in his list of filmography, grossed over $330 million at the box office. The studio might certainly jump on the idea of a proposed sequel.
Read Also: Pregnant WWE Raw's Becky Lynch to Asuka: "Go and Be a Warrior Because I'm Going to Go Be a Mother."
Vernita Green
Fox recalls her role in Kill Bill saying that she trained for six months and that she literally went from her normal size 8 to a size 2. She could not actually hold on to her weight at all. She then continued by saying that although the challenge was intense and grueling, she enjoyed every single bump and bruise she gained along the way.
The actress remembers having to always stretch and take Epsom salt baths in order to get ready just to kick each other's butt for a solid 12 hours every single day filming the fight scene. She said that the fight scene took four days to complete.
Vivica Fox also said that she could not forget the final day of filming for that fight. She counted at 30 different bruises on her body and said she was proud of every single one of them saying "I earned them."
Read Also: New Film by Pete Davidson's Trailer is Out! Catch "The King of Staten Island" as it Marks His Non-"Saturday Night Live" Journey Along With Bill Burr and More!
Related Articles
Michelle Pfeiffer Reveals Why She Suddenly Disappeared From Hollywood
Michelle Pfeiffer reveals her absence from Hollywood for several years was because of her demanding schedule. Looking back at younger self, she’s amazed she even became an actor due to rarely exposed films.
David Boreanaz To Star In New CBS Drama After 'Bones'
Looks like David Boreanaz is on the move again. Just as his hit TV series "Bones" is about to end, the actor signs up to play another role.
Lana Del Rey, Cauldron Of 'Witches' To Hex Donald Trump
Lana Del Ray has urged her fans to join her and cauldrons of witches all over the world for spell binding sessions in efforts to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office.
George Clooney Calls Trump 'Hollywood Elitist'
George Clooney called Donald Trump a "Hollywood elitist," joining the ranks of movie and TV stars who criticize the newly-elected U.S. President for his controversial policies.
Apple Wants Hollywood Status:Plans To Launch Shows Like 'Westworld' And 'Stranger Things' By The End Of 2017
Apple is planning to launch an original TV show by the end of 2016. It will be available on the Apple Music which will be bundled with Apple's $9.99 per month subscription service.
NASA And Team From The Movie ‘Hidden Figures’ Collaborates In Memory Of John Glen And Other Female Space Pioneers
As the great John Glen has recently passed away, ‘Hidden Figures’ movie is set to be released as a tribute to the first American to orbit the space and other female American space pioneers. But how important is it to know the true story behind them? Does it reveal something we don’t know about NASA?
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Uber CEO Vows To Give Up Salary After Company Fires 3,500 Workers Over Basic Zoom Call
The popular transportation service known as Uber has recently laid-off 3,500 of its workers during a series of Zoom calls.
SCIENCE
NASA's Cassini Captures Photographs Of Saturn's Hexagon Haze Layers; Here's What Researchers Think
See what makes Saturn so unique with its geometrically accurate hexagon weather phenomenon and how it works!
GAMES
Pokemon Sword and Shield Guide: How To Capture Gigantimax Pikachu With Special Moves
Get your hands on massive and powerful Pikachu from a raid battle in Nintendo's latest May 12 update including the Rotom, Dragapult, Togekiss, and Tyranita forms.