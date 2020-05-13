5 Reasons to Introduce VoIP into Your Business

Staying competitive in the business world is primarily reliant on your ability to adapt to changing trends. From social media to online shopping, companies of all shapes and sizes have had to pivot to keep up with shifting paradigms to survive. And if you've been worried about your old-school landline phone system dragging you down, it might be time for a change.

With VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technology, you'll be able to substantially upgrade your company's communication tools, while saving money, padding your reputation, and improving productivity. This new means of business communication allows you to connect via the internet rather than traditional phone lines, opening up a wide range of features to make your business more successful.

Take a look at some of the reasons why we think you should introduce VoIP into your business as soon as possible.

1. Save Money

Obviously cost factors into most business decisions pretty heavily. Luckily, in terms of monetary gain, making the switch to VoIP technology for your business' phone system is a no-brainer.

For one, installing a VoIP system costs a fraction of what an in-house landline phone system would cost. The average in-house system can run you up to $20,000 to install, not to mention the countless maintenance costs you'll incur over time. Most VoIP systems will cost no more than a few hundred dollars, and maintenance costs are miniscule in comparison.

Additionally, thanks to some of VoIP phone systems' more advanced features, employees can more easily work remotely. This functionality, as we've discovered thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, is not only a nice perk for employees, but can also save you and your employees money, as remote work savings can reach as much as $4,000 per year, per employee.

2. Improve Your Reputation

In the business world, you're only as good as your reputation, and a company with a landline phone system just isn't going to be able to maintain theirs. From dropped calls to outdated funnels, the traditional systems are simply not set up to handle the modern workflow of 2020.

Because VoIP technology uses the internet to connect rather than traditional phone lines, you aren't at the whim of flimsy infrastructure and impossible-to-reach repairmen. Your reliability as a business comes from the strength of your internet connection, and if you aren't investing in that, we don't know what to tell you.

Plus, with a VoIP phone system, you'll be able to field calls and connect with clients in dozens of advanced, modern methods that will have them coming back for more. Virtual assistants, for instance, are standard in nearly every successful business in the world, and that's because they get results. Virtual assistants allow customers to be directed quickly to where they want to go, and to get connected with the right department without being put on hold a hundred times. And considering Americans tell an average of 15 people about a poor service experience - versus the 11 people they'll tell about a good experience - it's safe to say that you need to keep your customers happy to stay successful.

3. Work Better with Your Team

VoIP technology doesn't just make it easier for your customers to get in touch with you; it also helps your team communicate more effectively with each other. After all, many VoIP systems offer mobile functionality, which means your employees will be reachable in more places than just their office, allowing for more comprehensive and effective collaboration down the line.

A VoIP system offers other advanced features -- especially when paired with the right conferencing products and devices -- like robust conferencing options and even video chat in some instances. This will help your team to truly work together through big projects and small snafus easier than ever before.

4. Grow Easily

When you're a small business, you're just trying to survive. But as time goes on, the necessity to grow becomes apparent, and there's nothing worse than being stuck with outdated technology that can't scale with your business. Fortunately, scaling is exactly what VoIP systems are built for.

Unlike a traditional phone system, which would require extensive rewiring, expensive maintenance work, and likely an entire construction crew, VoIP phone systems can be upgraded much easier. Depending on your provider, you should be able to easily add account users, order physical phone systems for new offices, and add functionality and features easily with the click of a button.

Additionally, the many features available in VoIP systems make it easier for you to start scaling as well. You can field more and more calls without hiring a receptionist, and you'll have those calls quickly and correctly redirected, which will lead to more return customers.

5. Make Communication Easier

In 2020, it shouldn't be difficult to get in touch. In the age of instant takeout orders and immediate social interactions, talking to clients, communicating with coworkers, and connecting through meetings shouldn't be a chore, particularly for burgeoning businesses. VoIP technology is built, from the ground up, to be a convenient, easy-to-use communication tool that can grow with your company.

Between the basic additionals like voicemail and conference callings to advanced features like virtual assistants and video calls, a VoIP system will make it easier to communicate with everyone associated with your business, no matter where they are. And, just like a relationship, you need good communication to run a successful company.

Author Bio:

Aimee is a writer at Expert Market, a leading B2B comparison site. She is the resident telephone systems, point of sale, and field service software go-to. When she's not writing about the intricacies of VoIP and EPOS, she's usually wishing that she could teleport herself to her favourite ski resort.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.