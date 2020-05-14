Reviews
[Freelance Graphic Designer Essentials] Check Out the Best Touchscreen Laptops for Competitive Illustration
Now with the pandemic on the loose, the demand for graphic designers has gone down and the new graphic designers that charge less have increased. This means that the newbies are charging less and the whole industry is getting even more competitive.
In order to stay at the top of your game, you'll have to strategically plan out the type of work and promotions that you do. In order to be effective, you can't just rely on pure talent alone. There are three things that you need to work on in order to stay relevant and competitive in the freelance field.
Here are the three things to watch out for:
Skill
The very basic necessity is for you to be skilled enough in your craft. This means taking up bigger projects with more stressful demands in order to expand your horizons. In order to improve your skill, you'll have to experiment and broaden your horizons.
Try things out of your comfort zone and improve on them. Let's say you aren't too good at making caricature illustrations, you'll have to find a client who you can work for so you can improve your craft when it comes to this specific type of illustration.
Reputation
Since you are a freelancer, guarding your reputation is very important. If the client is not satisfied with your work no matter what, you will have to respectfully pass the work to someone else without trying to leach off of that client. It happens, sometimes things just don't work out. But that's okay, as long as you have a good reputation.
Another thing you can do to improve your reputation is to take on projects you know would look good on your portfolio despite hurting your rate. It's okay to go below your rate every once in a while as long as you are in agreement with your client about not divulging the discount.
Payment
Finally, this is where you look for gigs that you know pay well despite not challenging you professionally. Although it is nice to take on risk every once in a while, it is still very necessary to keep yourself safe by doing projects that offer security.
Read Also: Miss the Movies? Make Your Own Home Theater with These Best Mini Projectors!
Here are three of the best touchscreen laptops to keep you competitive:
2020 HP 15 15.6" HD Touchscreen Premium Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, USB Type-C, HDMI, Windows 10 - Silver W
Of course, HP would be your first bet. At $700, you'll be able to have a functional touchscreen laptop wherever you go, and even in your work station, the addition of a laptop really increases your opportunities.
CHUWI UBook 11.6'' Touchscreen 2-in-1 Windows 10 Tablet PC, Intel N4100 Quad Core Processor, 1080P Display, 8GB RAM/256GB SSD with Type-c, USB 3.0 (Keyboard and Pen not Included)
This is actually a pretty decent laptop for quick sketches and easy makeups. Plus, it's very portable so you can bring it with you when you show your client your work.
Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6 inches Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, Vega 3 Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 in S Mode, A515-43-R19L,Silver
This laptop is the only AMD laptop in the bunch but don't let this scare you. AMD is actually pretty good if you are just after the specs and are not an Intel loyalist.
Read Also: Beginner Driving Hacks: Best Dashcams for Better Visibility
Related Articles
Dissect a Brain, Disassemble a Car Engine and More Using This VR Laptop
In 2018, California-based tech firm zSpace launched what it claims is the first ever AR/VR laptop in the world
Take A Look At These Functionally Amazing Laptops That Would Fit Your Work From Home Mom On Mothers' Day
Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love
[Digital Nomad Essentials] Which Slim Laptop Works Best for You? ASUS, Acer, and MSI
If you're a digital nomad and plan to get yourself a slim laptop, here are a few pointers on how to pick between an ASUS, Acer, and an MSI.
DDR4-$800 or DDR4-5000? New ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard Series is a Beast!
Leaks have started to surface the new ASUS ROG Maximus XII Motherboard series which boasts an Apex, Formula, Extreme, and Extreme Glacial!
How to Turn Your Phone Into a Laptop with NexDock 2
If ever you've been wondering how to turn your phone into a laptop, you're in luck! All you need is the NexDock 2!
Mobile Workstation with HP's New Envy 15: Manufactured from Recycled Ocean Plastic, GeForce RTX, 17 Hours Battery Life, and 32GB RAM!
HP has heard the creatives' demands and now bring a massive mobile workstation with an Envy 15 made from recycled ocean plastic, using a GeForce RTX, having 17hrs Battery Life, Running on 32GB RAM, and using the 10th generation i9 Intel Core processor!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
New Law Says Investigators Can Now Collect Your Search History without a Warrant
he Senate has recently voted to allow reauthorization in the USA Freedom Act, this means that the surveillance bill comes even closer to becoming new law.
SCIENCE
Elon Musk Gets Away with Illegally Operating Tesla by Allegedly Intimidating Employees Despite Coronavirus
Elon Musk is currently getting away with illegally operating his Tesla factory which he allegedly intimidated employees to work despite coronavirus.
GAMES
'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Tips: Mythic Goldfish Deals Massive Damage, Plus Worst Landing Areas
A "Fortnite" player has discovered the Mythic Goldfish that deals massive damage. Plus, we've listed the worst landing areas in the map.