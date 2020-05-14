9 Computers For Less Than $100

It is certainly possible to spend thousands on a computer, but it is also possible to strip down to the essentials and make a considerable saving. Naturally, paying less than $100 for a computer does mean you will need to make sacrifices in some areas. This could be in the speed of your processor, the size of your storage space, or the quality of the graphics and display. But a bargain buy will still have the ability to perform key computer functions, such as file management, word processing, and internet search.

Dell Chromebook 11

Dell is a reliable name in computing that also provides more affordable options. The Chromebook 11 has an Intel Celeron processor N2955U and 4GB RAM. The 16GB SSD hard drive is quite small, but this can be added to with additional drives. This laptop has an 11.6-inch screen and a resolution of 1366x768 pixels, it weighs 2.9 lbs, and it has a respectable battery life of 8.5 hours.

Lenovo N22

Similar to the Chromebook 11, the N22 from Lenovo runs on the Chrome Operating System. It also has an Intel Celeron CPU (N3050), 4GB RAM, and 16GB SSD in storage. It has an 11.6-inch screen and a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. This laptop has a rounded design that is well suited to a smaller Chromebook like this.

Dell E5400 Latitude

This laptop has an industrial design and a sturdy chassis that means damage is less of a risk. It has an Intel Core Duo P9500 CPU, 2GB RAM, and 160GB hard drive. It also has an Intel X4500 graphics accelerator and an 8X DVD writer. The laptop has a matte 14.1-inch screen and a function that prevents the battery from overcharging. The keyboard is not the easiest to use, and the boot time is a bit slow, but this is otherwise a reasonably-priced laptop.

Visual Land Prestige Elite 10.1-inch tablet

While strictly speaking, this is a tablet rather than a computer, and it bears many of the same features and functionality as a Chromebook. It includes a 1.6 GHz processor, 1GB RAM, and 16GB storage. It has Android OS, a front and back webcam, a microphone, and a keyboard that is included. This ensures it can be used in the same way as a small laptop.

Lenovo Thinkpad T400 Notebook

This is a business laptop that is compact and lightweight enough to be carried around easily. It has an Intel Core Duo CPU, 4GB DDR3 RAM, and a 160GB hard drive. It has a 14.1-inch display and a resolution of 1200x800 pixels. It is a reliable laptop for managing basic tasks on the Windows 7 operating system. However, the laptop can overheat quite easily.

ASUS VivoStick TS10-B017D

Sometimes it's easier to keep things simple. With a computer stick, you have the most portable option with the greatest capabilities. This option runs on Windows 10, and it has a quad-core Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor. It can be easily connected to a monitor or TV through USB 2.0 or USB 3.0 ports, and it also has a headphone jack.

Samsung Chromebook

This Chromebook has a 1.7GHz Exynos 5000 CPU and 2GB DDR3 SDRAM. It has an 11.6-inch widescreen display with a clear resolution and a durable polycarbonate shell that offers more protection when you're on the move. It has a wide selection of ports, and the keyboard is easy to use without making unnecessary noises. It is also lightweight and compact.

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B

This is a mini PC that takes things back to basics, but it can be found for much less the $100 mark. It has a 1.5GHz ARM Cortex A72 CPU and 4k video output. There is 4GB RAM but no storage that comes with the device, although this can be added. This mini PC comes as a computer board without outer casing, and it will require some extra tinkering, but it is the most affordable item on the list.

Asus ChromeBit

A logical progression from the Chromebook, the ChromeBit makes Chrome even more portable. This computer stick is powered by a quad-core RockChip RK3228C, which offers 2GB RAM and 16GB flash storage. All of this is available in a simple dongle that easily fits an HDMI port for instant access to your system via a TV or monitor.

An additional laptop can represent additional capabilities for a small business or individual. But this does not mean a large amount of money needs to be spent. Users of more basic computers should be aware of the reduced power and features, but with this in mind, an accessible and affordable computer can be a great option.

