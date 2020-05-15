Tech

7th Amazon Worker Dies of COVID-19 while CEO Jeff Bezos Keeps Silent About The Health Status of Employees

By Urian , May 15, 2020 04:09 AM EDT

Angry workers confirmed that they were not informed of the deaths of their fellow workers concerning the coronavirus. The coronavirus has taken the life of an Amazon worker from Indiana, as confirmed by Amazon itself.

The total death count of Amazonian workers in the online shopping empire is seven and the surviving workers have not been formally informed of these tragic incidents.

Some workers in Amazon's Indiana branch have to make do with rumours first before actually being informed by Amazon itself only after consulting the higher authorities of Amazon about the pressing issue.

Turning a Blind Eye

It's a known fact that Amazon is one of the wealthiest corporations right now during this health crisis. However, due to this incident, critics say that it could only show that Amazon may have been hiding a few things from the public eye.

According to an article by the Verge, the company has previously fired workers that have protested against being forced to work during the ongoing pandemic. 

It is stated in a recent letter that Amazon prioritizes its workers and customers in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon has established social distancing measures within its physical stores and delivery couriers.

Additionally, Amazon will be hiring 100,000 individuals to be able to cater to everyone's needs for online shopping. Each one of his workers will be monitored regularly for any signs and symptoms of coronavirus and will be insured if ever a case starts up.

The company stated that their top concern is ensuring both the "health" and "safety" of their employees and they also expect to invest an approximate amount of $4 billion from the timeline of April to June due to COVID-related initiatives in order for them to get products to both customers and employees in a safe way.

Read Also: Tesla Still Illegally Operates and Elon Musk Gets Away with It: Alleged "Intimidation Tactics" Used to Force Employees to Work Despite Coronavirus

Speaking Out Against the Silence

Two former tech employees spoke out through Twitter about their severed ties with Amazon. Emily Cunningham, a former tech employee of Amazon, stated in a tweet that Amazon lacks in proper sanitation of its work environment. Another former tech employee, Maren Costa, encouraged her former colleagues at Amazon to speak out and not be afraid of the message that Amazon is sending to them.

The promises Amazon has made could have been made in vain as the terminating of loyal workers and hiring a big amount of newcomers may not be handled well due to the fact that Amazon is not able to maintain a safe environment within its premises. Jeff Bezos has yet to say something about this issue on the death of several Amazonian workers because of the coronavirus.

Although the facility was already cleaned, the next shift actually came in as usual. For the majority of the IND8 workers, the actual risk feels particularly unwaranted. This is because they are currently processing returned merchandise instead of sending out certain goods to homebound customers. According to the employees themselves, "We're not essential" and continued with the question "why are we not shut down?"

Amazon remains to be profiting despite the current pandemic as most people are told to avoid going outside resulting in an increase in the number of deliveries and sales of Amazon since the start of the pandemic. Jeff Bezos is one of those rare people who have increased their net worth even during the coronavirus.

Read Also: Jeff Bezos Could Become the World's First Trillionaire by 2026 Earning over $2,500 Per Second, Thanks to Coronavirus 

TAG jeff bezos, Amazon

Related Articles

Memorialize all your wonderful moments into wonderful photographs with these amazing smart wifi digital photo frames you can find on Amazon.

Capture The Best Moments In Life With These Amazing Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frames

Memorialize all your wonderful moments into wonderful photographs with these amazing smart wifi digital photo frames you can find on Amazon.
Now that most stores have shut down, picking the best mothers day gift has become quite hard but there's actually a way to pick out the perfect gift despite social distancing. Learn more here.

Mothers Day Social Distancing Hacks: What to Give Your Mom When You Can't Go Out?

Now that most stores have shut down, picking the best mothers day gift has become quite hard but there's actually a way to pick out the perfect gift despite social distancing. Learn more here.
Check out Amazon's Crucible, an all-new player in the PvP shooter genre that promises to bring new mechanics into the fold

Amazon Takes Its Fight To The Shooting Game Scene With 'Crucible': What Is It Bringing With It?

Check out Amazon's Crucible, an all-new player in the PvP shooter genre that promises to bring new mechanics into the fold
Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love

Take A Look At These Functionally Amazing Laptops That Would Fit Your Work From Home Mom On Mothers' Day

Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love
Parents rejoice! We've listed the best cost-efficient binoculars you can buy that are a perfect fit for children for that soothing family bonding experience

We've Listed The Best Binoculars You Can Get For Your Kid For That Perfect Family Bonding Activity You Can Relax With

Parents rejoice! We've listed the best cost-efficient binoculars you can buy that are a perfect fit for children for that soothing family bonding experience
Dive into a wonderful world of fantasy and mystery of your own choice among these digital books available on Amazon

Imagine A Whole New World With Amazing Stories From These Digital Books That Remove The Hassle Of A Physical Object

Dive into a wonderful world of fantasy and mystery of your own choice among these digital books available on Amazon
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

New Law Says Investigators Can Now Collect Your Search History without a Warrant

he Senate has recently voted to allow reauthorization in the USA Freedom Act, this means that the surveillance bill comes even closer to becoming new law.

SCIENCE

Astronomers Show that Stars Make Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat

A recent discovery by astronomers found out that the stars actually produce sounds quite similar to the human heartbeat.

GAMES

'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Tips: Mythic Goldfish Deals Massive Damage, Plus Worst Landing Areas

A "Fortnite" player has discovered the Mythic Goldfish that deals massive damage. Plus, we've listed the worst landing areas in the map.

SCIENCE

Elon Musk Gets Away with Illegally Operating Tesla by Allegedly Intimidating Employees Despite Coronavirus

Elon Musk is currently getting away with illegally operating his Tesla factory which he allegedly intimidated employees to work despite coronavirus.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Husband Watches Wife Give Birth on Zoom after being Admitted for Coronavirus in the Same Hospital in California

Husband with Coronavirus Watches Wife Give Birth on Zoom in the Same Hospital in California

Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

Watch: 91-year-old Granny Kills Boredom By Modelling Her Favorite Outfits During Coronavirus Lockdown

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Toy Car Through Drive-Through with his Dad as the Passenger

[TikTok Video] Young Boy Drives Through Drive-Through in Toy Car with Dad as Passenger

What Makes Simon Cowell Cry? Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

Simon Cowell Tears Up for Magic Performing Dog Named "Miracle" That was Rescued from Thailand's Meat Trade

[Video] Toddler Battles Sleep with All His Strength to Finish His Last French Fry

[Video] Sleep or Food? Toddler Tries to Stay Awake to Eat His Last French Fry

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

How to Create Your Facebook Avatar

5 Reasons to Introduce VoIP into Your Business

Seagate's 16TB Drive Passes Backblaze Reliability Test: Is It Time to Move From HDDs to SSDs?

New Law Says Investigators Can Now Collect Your Search History without a Warrant

How to Scale Your eCommerce Business With In-memory Computing

Real Time Analytics