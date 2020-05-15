Tech
7th Amazon Worker Dies of COVID-19 while CEO Jeff Bezos Keeps Silent About The Health Status of Employees
Angry workers confirmed that they were not informed of the deaths of their fellow workers concerning the coronavirus. The coronavirus has taken the life of an Amazon worker from Indiana, as confirmed by Amazon itself.
The total death count of Amazonian workers in the online shopping empire is seven and the surviving workers have not been formally informed of these tragic incidents.
Some workers in Amazon's Indiana branch have to make do with rumours first before actually being informed by Amazon itself only after consulting the higher authorities of Amazon about the pressing issue.
Turning a Blind Eye
It's a known fact that Amazon is one of the wealthiest corporations right now during this health crisis. However, due to this incident, critics say that it could only show that Amazon may have been hiding a few things from the public eye.
According to an article by the Verge, the company has previously fired workers that have protested against being forced to work during the ongoing pandemic.
It is stated in a recent letter that Amazon prioritizes its workers and customers in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon has established social distancing measures within its physical stores and delivery couriers.
Additionally, Amazon will be hiring 100,000 individuals to be able to cater to everyone's needs for online shopping. Each one of his workers will be monitored regularly for any signs and symptoms of coronavirus and will be insured if ever a case starts up.
The company stated that their top concern is ensuring both the "health" and "safety" of their employees and they also expect to invest an approximate amount of $4 billion from the timeline of April to June due to COVID-related initiatives in order for them to get products to both customers and employees in a safe way.
Read Also: Tesla Still Illegally Operates and Elon Musk Gets Away with It: Alleged "Intimidation Tactics" Used to Force Employees to Work Despite Coronavirus
Speaking Out Against the Silence
Two former tech employees spoke out through Twitter about their severed ties with Amazon. Emily Cunningham, a former tech employee of Amazon, stated in a tweet that Amazon lacks in proper sanitation of its work environment. Another former tech employee, Maren Costa, encouraged her former colleagues at Amazon to speak out and not be afraid of the message that Amazon is sending to them.
The promises Amazon has made could have been made in vain as the terminating of loyal workers and hiring a big amount of newcomers may not be handled well due to the fact that Amazon is not able to maintain a safe environment within its premises. Jeff Bezos has yet to say something about this issue on the death of several Amazonian workers because of the coronavirus.
Although the facility was already cleaned, the next shift actually came in as usual. For the majority of the IND8 workers, the actual risk feels particularly unwaranted. This is because they are currently processing returned merchandise instead of sending out certain goods to homebound customers. According to the employees themselves, "We're not essential" and continued with the question "why are we not shut down?"
Amazon remains to be profiting despite the current pandemic as most people are told to avoid going outside resulting in an increase in the number of deliveries and sales of Amazon since the start of the pandemic. Jeff Bezos is one of those rare people who have increased their net worth even during the coronavirus.
Read Also: Jeff Bezos Could Become the World's First Trillionaire by 2026 Earning over $2,500 Per Second, Thanks to Coronavirus
Related Articles
Capture The Best Moments In Life With These Amazing Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frames
Memorialize all your wonderful moments into wonderful photographs with these amazing smart wifi digital photo frames you can find on Amazon.
Mothers Day Social Distancing Hacks: What to Give Your Mom When You Can't Go Out?
Now that most stores have shut down, picking the best mothers day gift has become quite hard but there's actually a way to pick out the perfect gift despite social distancing. Learn more here.
Amazon Takes Its Fight To The Shooting Game Scene With 'Crucible': What Is It Bringing With It?
Check out Amazon's Crucible, an all-new player in the PvP shooter genre that promises to bring new mechanics into the fold
Take A Look At These Functionally Amazing Laptops That Would Fit Your Work From Home Mom On Mothers' Day
Take Mothers' Day to a whole tech level with these perfectly functional laptops that your work from home mom is sure to love
We've Listed The Best Binoculars You Can Get For Your Kid For That Perfect Family Bonding Activity You Can Relax With
Parents rejoice! We've listed the best cost-efficient binoculars you can buy that are a perfect fit for children for that soothing family bonding experience
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
New Law Says Investigators Can Now Collect Your Search History without a Warrant
he Senate has recently voted to allow reauthorization in the USA Freedom Act, this means that the surveillance bill comes even closer to becoming new law.
SCIENCE
Astronomers Show that Stars Make Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat
A recent discovery by astronomers found out that the stars actually produce sounds quite similar to the human heartbeat.
GAMES
'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Tips: Mythic Goldfish Deals Massive Damage, Plus Worst Landing Areas
A "Fortnite" player has discovered the Mythic Goldfish that deals massive damage. Plus, we've listed the worst landing areas in the map.