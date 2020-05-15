Science
Astronomers Discover that Stars Produce Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat
The universe now knows a star that exhibits a pulse-like rhythm like a human heartbeat, thanks to NASA's TESS. Astronomers were able to see and pass through the consistent noise the universe makes and have discovered that a specific star exhibits a steady pulse-like rhythm, with reference as close to the human heartbeat.
The Delta Scuti
The Delta Scuti, a type of star, baffled astronomers for years. It's bigger in mass compared to the Sun and is confirmed to be 1.5-2.5 times bigger than the Sun. However, because of its different properties from the Sun, it functions differently from the Sun. According to NASA, The Sun takes about 27 days to rotate.
For a Delta Scuti star, on the other hand, it only takes one full day to rotate. It can even spin on its axis twice on a single day. Because of its high-speed rotation, the poles of Delta Scuti stars tend to flatten out. This makes it difficult for astronomers to examine the inner workings of Delta Scuti stars.
This specific star is believed to be the exhibitor of the pulse-like rhythm that is very much like a human heartbeat because of recent news from NASA.
Read Also: China's Failed Rocket Launch Sheds Massive 19 Meter Space Debris that Almost Hit New York
The Analogy of Geology and Astronomy
Geologists understand the way the Earth was structured by understanding first the seismic waves coming from earthquakes. Analogy-wise, astronomers use this way to understand the inner structure of stars. They first examine the inner workings of a star and then work their way out from there.
Essentially, sound waves go through the interior of a star at various speeds. This results in sporadic depth change within a star. Because of the sporadic changes within a star, there exists a series of fluctuations within a star. This causes a star to give off sounds from within it.
According to NASA's TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite), stars of the Delta Scuti class have always exhibited pulse-like sounds; however, there was no specific pattern within the sounds. Now, NASA recently just discovered that stars do exhibit a specific sound pattern. Delta Scuti stars are under surveillance and monitoring.
Moreover, astronomers discovered that these pulse-like sounds are actually sound waves within the stars. It's not only the Delta Scuti stars that exhibit pulse-like rhythms but also 60 other stars that exist close to the Milky Way galaxy and, evidently, our solar system.
The data that came from NASA's TESS enabled astronomers to get past the noise of the universe and observe patterns and a sense of order within the internal sounds of stars.
Elon Musk has high plans for space exploration and after the recent launch of his Starlink satellites that gained him much backlash from astronomers, his ambitions have been publicly announced saying that he wants to be able to bring our reach to Mars.
Read Also: Tesla Still Illegally Operates and Elon Musk Gets Away with It: Alleged "Intimidation Tactics" Used to Force Employees to Work Despite Coronavirus
Related Articles
Elon Musk Gets Away with Illegally Operating Tesla by Allegedly Intimidating Employees Despite Coronavirus
Elon Musk is currently getting away with illegally operating his Tesla factory which he allegedly intimidated employees to work despite coronavirus.
NASA's Cassini Captures Photographs Of Saturn's Hexagon Haze Layers; Here's What Researchers Think
See what makes Saturn so unique with its geometrically accurate hexagon weather phenomenon and how it works!
Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Works To Bring Brain Chips Within A Year; Could AI Be In The Process Of Joining Real Humans?
Humans and machine could very be mixed earlier than later as Elon Musk believes we are being outpaced by artificial intelligence
NASA's Hubble Pairs With Gemini Observatory And Juno Spacecraft To Probe Deeper Into Jupiter's Mystery
See the amazing photographs of Jupiter's swirling storms captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope along with the Gemini Observatory and Juno spacecraft
Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Gives Birth to Baby X Æ A-12 Musk? Tweet Shows Picture of Baby with Face Tattoos
Elon Musk and Grimes just recently had a baby boy and the billionaire replied to inquiries of the baby's name with a tweet saying "X Æ A-12 Musk" along with a picture of the baby edited with face tattoos.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
New Law Says Investigators Can Now Collect Your Search History without a Warrant
he Senate has recently voted to allow reauthorization in the USA Freedom Act, this means that the surveillance bill comes even closer to becoming new law.
SCIENCE
Astronomers Show that Stars Make Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat
A recent discovery by astronomers found out that the stars actually produce sounds quite similar to the human heartbeat.
GAMES
'Fortnite' Chapter 2 Tips: Mythic Goldfish Deals Massive Damage, Plus Worst Landing Areas
A "Fortnite" player has discovered the Mythic Goldfish that deals massive damage. Plus, we've listed the worst landing areas in the map.