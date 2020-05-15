Astronomers Discover that Stars Produce Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat

The universe now knows a star that exhibits a pulse-like rhythm like a human heartbeat, thanks to NASA's TESS. Astronomers were able to see and pass through the consistent noise the universe makes and have discovered that a specific star exhibits a steady pulse-like rhythm, with reference as close to the human heartbeat.

The Delta Scuti

The Delta Scuti, a type of star, baffled astronomers for years. It's bigger in mass compared to the Sun and is confirmed to be 1.5-2.5 times bigger than the Sun. However, because of its different properties from the Sun, it functions differently from the Sun. According to NASA, The Sun takes about 27 days to rotate.

For a Delta Scuti star, on the other hand, it only takes one full day to rotate. It can even spin on its axis twice on a single day. Because of its high-speed rotation, the poles of Delta Scuti stars tend to flatten out. This makes it difficult for astronomers to examine the inner workings of Delta Scuti stars.

This specific star is believed to be the exhibitor of the pulse-like rhythm that is very much like a human heartbeat because of recent news from NASA.

The Analogy of Geology and Astronomy

Geologists understand the way the Earth was structured by understanding first the seismic waves coming from earthquakes. Analogy-wise, astronomers use this way to understand the inner structure of stars. They first examine the inner workings of a star and then work their way out from there.

Essentially, sound waves go through the interior of a star at various speeds. This results in sporadic depth change within a star. Because of the sporadic changes within a star, there exists a series of fluctuations within a star. This causes a star to give off sounds from within it.

According to NASA's TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite), stars of the Delta Scuti class have always exhibited pulse-like sounds; however, there was no specific pattern within the sounds. Now, NASA recently just discovered that stars do exhibit a specific sound pattern. Delta Scuti stars are under surveillance and monitoring.

Moreover, astronomers discovered that these pulse-like sounds are actually sound waves within the stars. It's not only the Delta Scuti stars that exhibit pulse-like rhythms but also 60 other stars that exist close to the Milky Way galaxy and, evidently, our solar system.

The data that came from NASA's TESS enabled astronomers to get past the noise of the universe and observe patterns and a sense of order within the internal sounds of stars.

