5 Motorhead Tips for Buying Used Car Parts and Getting a Good Deal

By Eric Hamilton , May 16, 2020 09:12 AM EDT
Can you really trust anyone these days? No. Especially if you're looking to purchase products on the internet, and it gets tricky when you need something specific, like car parts. There are many benefits to buying used car parts, but the question is, how do you go about it?

In this short post, we'll give you some tips on how to buy used car parts safely. These guidelines will help you make informed decisions and improve your odds of successfully purchasing quality auto spare parts.

Understand Which Cars Parts Good Used

When it comes to buying used car parts, not just any part will do. Some spare parts can be a terrible choice because they wear out too quickly, while others could be illegal. Once you narrow down the list of all the parts you can purchase, the next thing is to determine the car parts you need.

You need information about your car, such as the engine size, model, make, year and so on. Do you have a manual or automatic transmission? Is the car turbo or non-turbo, and what's your VIN number? These things can make all the difference in getting the right used car parts.

Do Thorough Research Online

In the world we're living in, you can't just take a person's word, and how they're reliable, so you need thorough research to be sure. Research the general price point of the spare parts you're looking for, which will help you tell when someone is trying to con you.

Buying used car parts online can be convenient because it doesn't limit you to your local shops. Many used spare parts websites such as Partsgeek can be reliable, but you need to be wary. Some of these websites are shady, so check for websites with customer reviews and see what customers have to say about them.

Check auto recyclers as well as they are an incredible source for used car parts and may have access to the parts you need.

Verify the Parts

Once you get a dealer with the used car parts you're looking for, you must verify that they're the right parts before you complete your purchase. If the parts get to you without confirming the part number, then you're likely to regret it.

Compare and Haggle

Compare quality and price from several different dealers and don't feel shy about haggling. Of course, you should do it politely. If you're buying rare car parts, such as those for classic, hybrids, or high-end models, then it's advisable to do it in person.

Ask for Warranties

It's imperative for you to understand about the warranties for the parts you purchase. Understand all the provisions it comes with before closing the deal and be wary of caveats that may be included in the fine print.

Buying Used Car Parts Tips

Buying used car parts can be tricky, but these tips could make things easier. You should learn how to spot fake spare parts to avoid being scammed. If you have an expert, you could refer to before making the purchase, even better.

If you'd like some more tips and informative posts, please check out more of our website.

