Culture
Is Robert Pattinson Fit to Play Batman after Saying He is "Barely Doing Anything?"
Robert Pattinson's role as Batman is starting to make fans concerned, and they are slowly turning to social media to voice it out. The concern came from a certain GQ publication that was given the title "Robert Pattinson: A Dispatch from Isolation." In this piece, the actor describes his basic existence of kicking around inside his London apartment as production is delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The concern grows as Robert Pattinson himself admits that he hasn't been working out or exercising despite already given an exercise regimen along with a certain level of expectation from the fans. The actor said that his trainer left him with a certain Bosu ball along with weights that have now been gathering dust in the apartment's corner due to neglect and not being used since the quarantine began.
Fans took it to social media to express their concerns about the actor not taking the role too seriously.
Robert Pattinson's Workout Routine
Robert Pattinson told the interviewer from GQ that back in the 70s, nobody was working out, and even James Dean himself did not work out. The actor stated that he thinks that if people are working out most of the time, "you're part of the problem."
A video on Youtube by Looper said that although James Dean did not work out, he was also not playing Batman. The actor also shared his call with his co-star Zoe Kravitz on how she was preparing despite the ongoing lockdown. The actress said she is still putting in the work at least five days a week during isolation to prepare for her famous role as Catwoman.
The star also gave a certain statement saying that he was "barely doing anything." Although it is relatable due to the limited options during the whole quarantine period, this alleged inactivity has started to bother fans as to his ability to deliver the role properly. According to some of the words and actions related by the GQ interviewer, it seems like isolation has had a bad effect on Pattinson's psyche.
Read Also: Alien: Covenant Sequel in the Works? Ripley Scott Said "I'm Not Closing It Down Again"
Is Robert Pattinson a Good Fit for Batman?
The star even admitted that he finds it challenging to keep track of time even during normal circumstances and that the situation got worse during the lockdown. The actor also described the fear he has even to go out for a jog.
Another thing that has fans raising their eyebrows is that the actor started to pursue some insane culinary endeavors and is reportedly obsessed with stuff like microwaving pasta. The actor even admits that this is "actually quite revolting."
The Batman is said to hit the theaters next year on October 1, 2021, but the big question circulating the involvement of Robert Pattison in this role is, can he deliver? Fans will have to wait to see if Robert Pattinson would make a good Batman.
Read Also: Richard Gere was About to Pass the Role of Edward in Pretty Woman Until Julia Roberts Sent Him a Post-it Note
Related Articles
NASA’s Mars Rover Is As Cool As The Batmobile SUV
NASA unveiled a concept for a Mars Rover and it looks a lot like the Batmobile.
Robert Pattinson Is Unrecognizable In His New Role In 'Good Time', Creates Buzz For An Oscar Nomination
Robert Pattinson gets praised for his new role in "Good Time" and there's buzz that he might get an Oscar nomination.
Robert Pattinson Talks About A Possible 'Twilight' Reboot While Promoting 'The Lost City Of Z'
Robert Pattinson made a huge buzz the other day when he commented about a possible reboot of "Twilight". However, the other cast of the iconic saga haven't commented on the topic yet.
Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Not Ready For Marriage Yet?
Some of the fans believe that Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs will get married as early as in 2017.
Robert Pattinson Feuds With Charlie Hunnam On 'Lost City Of Z' Production; 'Sons Of Anarchy' Actor Comments On Rumors
Charlie Hunnam shared his experience on working with Robert Pattinson in their movie together. The "Sons of Anarchy" star said they started off cold during their "Lost City of Z" filming but are now open to friendship.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
How to Get Spotify Premium Music for Free For 3 Months and For as Low as $5 a Month
The music streaming app Spotify is now offering great discounts and even three months free for those who have not yet tried them out. If you want to get three months of free music on Spotify, you've come to the right place!
SCIENCE
Astronomers Show that Stars Make Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat
A recent discovery by astronomers found out that the stars actually produce sounds quite similar to the human heartbeat.
HOW TO
How to Finish Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch
If you want to beat your friends in finishing the Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Nintendo Switch, you've come to the right place!