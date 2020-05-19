Reviews
Is the Intel Core i9-10900K Better Than the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X/3950X: Gaming Test Yields Surpring Result
Intel will be launching its newest core processor: the Intel Core i9 10900K. The Intel Core i9 10900K will feature a lot of new specifications, including Comet Lake-S processes that will be led by flagship Core i9-10900K. According to TweakTown, both systems of the two core processors will be powered with a memory of DDR4.
AMD will be using the DDR4-3600 memory whereas Intel, on the other hand, will be using the DDR4-4000 memory. Intel will also be using an 850W PSU and an EKWB AIO 360 D-RGB cooler. Moreover, both systems of the two core processors will be powered by the GALAX HOF GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.
Core Processors and Gaming Tests
In terms of gaming tests, Intel's Core i9-10900K overcame AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X and 3950X; however, in terms of synthetic tests, the result will be determined on the actual test. TweakTown also mentioned that, overall, Intel Core i9-10900K is the better core processor in terms of gaming.
Unfortunately, the power consumption of Intel Core i9-10900K is quite high, amounting to 338W used in the gaming tests. The power consumption of both AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X and 3950X are significantly lower than Intel's Core i9-10900K. The power consumption of AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X/3950X are 263W and 306W respectively.
Read Also: Seagate's 16TB Drive Passes Backblaze Reliability Test: Is It Time to Move From HDDs to SSDs?
The Tale of Two Core Processors: The Specifications
Intel's newest core processor, the Intel Core i9-10900K features 10 CPU Cores. It will also feature 20 Threads. The Intel Core i9-10900K's processor base frequency generates 3.70 GHz. Moreover, its maximum turbo frequency generates 5.30 GHz. Additionally, the Intel Core i9-10900K's thermal velocity boost frequency prompts a total of 5.30 GHz. Its cache holds 20 MB Intel Smart Cache.
The Intel Core i9-10900K's bus speed will be a total of 8 GT/s. Its turbo boost maximum technology 3.0 frequency will be generating a 5.20 GHz. Furthermore, the Intel Core i9-10900K's thermal design power (or TDP) will produce a total of 125W. Its configurable TDP-down frequency will generate 3.30 GHz. In addition to this, its configurable TDP-down is 95W.
Lastly, the Intel Core -9-10900K's maximum memory size will be a total of 128GB. AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Processors, consequently, features two different processors: the AMD Ryzen 9 3900x and the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X features 12 CPU cores and 24 Threads. The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, on the other hand, features 16 CPU cores and 32 Threads.
Moreover, the base clock for the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is 3.8 GHz while for the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, it is 3.5 GHz. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X's maximum base clock generates up to 4.6 GHz. In contrast to this, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X's maximum base clock generates up to 4.7 GHz.
The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X's total L1 and L2 cache hold a total of 768KB and 6MB respectively. Conversely, the AMD Ryzen 9's 3950X's total L1 and L2 cache holds a total of 1MB and 8MB respectively.
Read Also: [Freelance Graphic Designer Essentials] Check Out the Best Touchscreen Laptops for Competitive Illustration
Related Articles
How to Find Malware: Microsoft and Intel Train Anti-Virus Program to "See" Malicious Behavior
Both Microsoft and Intel have begun to work together hand in hand in order to provide a better way of fighting malware.
Confirmed! Microsoft's Surface Book 3 Gets an Intel Core i7 Along with 32GB of RAM: Find Out More
Microsoft's Surface Book 3 comes closer to reality and as it does, additional specs have been revealed!
[Video] Origin PC Took "Under the Hood" to a Whole New Level by Equipping a Tesla with the World's Fastest Gaming Computer
If ever you've been asking yourself, "what does the world's fastest gaming computer look like?" Imagine a massive gaming computer rig with Ryzen and everything built under the hood of a Tesla! Yup, Origin PC did that.
Gamer's Dream Come True: Quad-Core Zen 2 Processor for Just $99! AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Now Affordable!
AMD has just recently decided to drop the prices of their quad-core Zen 2 processor, the AMD Ryzen 3 3100! How is AMD dropping their prices even more?
Know Your CPU: Why is AMD Cheaper than Intel?
If you've been wondering for quite some time now as to why AMD is priced much cheaper than Intel, a thread on Quora answers these questions!
Gamer's Dream Come True! ASUS ROG Zephyrus G Sells At Only $900 ($300 Off)! GTX 1660, Ti Graphics Card, Ryzen 7, and More!
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G is now being priced at only $900, which is a massive $300 drop from its original price! The laptop comes with a Ryzen 7 processor, 512 SSD, and many more!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
PS5 is Confident Despite Xbox Series X Being "More Powerful"
Sony's PS5 is more than confident despite alleged comparisons saying that the Xbox Series X is "more powerful."
SCIENCE
Astronomers Show that Stars Make Sounds Similar to a Human Heartbeat
A recent discovery by astronomers found out that the stars actually produce sounds quite similar to the human heartbeat.
TECH
PS5 is Confident Despite Xbox Series X Being "More Powerful"
Sony's PS5 is more than confident despite alleged comparisons saying that the Xbox Series X is "more powerful."
CULTURE
Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce's Mother Shared Details of His Dream Business Venture with GF Natalie Adepoju Before Both Found Dead
Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce was found dead in Las Vegas along with girlfriend Natalie Adepoju. The mother of the Twilight star shared that both were busy conceptualizing and materializing a dream business venture.