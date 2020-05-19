Is the Intel Core i9-10900K Better Than the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X/3950X: Gaming Test Yields Surpring Result

Intel will be launching its newest core processor: the Intel Core i9 10900K. The Intel Core i9 10900K will feature a lot of new specifications, including Comet Lake-S processes that will be led by flagship Core i9-10900K. According to TweakTown, both systems of the two core processors will be powered with a memory of DDR4.

AMD will be using the DDR4-3600 memory whereas Intel, on the other hand, will be using the DDR4-4000 memory. Intel will also be using an 850W PSU and an EKWB AIO 360 D-RGB cooler. Moreover, both systems of the two core processors will be powered by the GALAX HOF GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

Core Processors and Gaming Tests

In terms of gaming tests, Intel's Core i9-10900K overcame AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X and 3950X; however, in terms of synthetic tests, the result will be determined on the actual test. TweakTown also mentioned that, overall, Intel Core i9-10900K is the better core processor in terms of gaming.

Unfortunately, the power consumption of Intel Core i9-10900K is quite high, amounting to 338W used in the gaming tests. The power consumption of both AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X and 3950X are significantly lower than Intel's Core i9-10900K. The power consumption of AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X/3950X are 263W and 306W respectively.

Read Also: Seagate's 16TB Drive Passes Backblaze Reliability Test: Is It Time to Move From HDDs to SSDs?

The Tale of Two Core Processors: The Specifications

Intel's newest core processor, the Intel Core i9-10900K features 10 CPU Cores. It will also feature 20 Threads. The Intel Core i9-10900K's processor base frequency generates 3.70 GHz. Moreover, its maximum turbo frequency generates 5.30 GHz. Additionally, the Intel Core i9-10900K's thermal velocity boost frequency prompts a total of 5.30 GHz. Its cache holds 20 MB Intel Smart Cache.

The Intel Core i9-10900K's bus speed will be a total of 8 GT/s. Its turbo boost maximum technology 3.0 frequency will be generating a 5.20 GHz. Furthermore, the Intel Core i9-10900K's thermal design power (or TDP) will produce a total of 125W. Its configurable TDP-down frequency will generate 3.30 GHz. In addition to this, its configurable TDP-down is 95W.

Lastly, the Intel Core -9-10900K's maximum memory size will be a total of 128GB. AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Processors, consequently, features two different processors: the AMD Ryzen 9 3900x and the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X features 12 CPU cores and 24 Threads. The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, on the other hand, features 16 CPU cores and 32 Threads.

Moreover, the base clock for the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is 3.8 GHz while for the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, it is 3.5 GHz. The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X's maximum base clock generates up to 4.6 GHz. In contrast to this, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X's maximum base clock generates up to 4.7 GHz.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X's total L1 and L2 cache hold a total of 768KB and 6MB respectively. Conversely, the AMD Ryzen 9's 3950X's total L1 and L2 cache holds a total of 1MB and 8MB respectively.

Read Also: [Freelance Graphic Designer Essentials] Check Out the Best Touchscreen Laptops for Competitive Illustration

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.