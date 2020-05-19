NBA Stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant Point at Each Other Instead of Calling for the Ball

A video on Reddit shows that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant pointing fingers at each other for DeMarcus Cousins, who had the ball at the moment when the video was taped. DeMarcus Cousins looked at all three of them and decided to pass the ball to Stephen Curry.

However, in a successful attempt to catch the other team off guard, he eventually passed the ball to Klay Thompson. Klay Thompson then passed the ball to Stephen Curry, who was just outside the three-point arc and inside the boundary lines. After that, Curry performed a three-pointer shot, earning the Golden State Warriors another three points.

The Greatest Shooter

According to the NBA, Stephen Curry was born on March 14, 1988. He is now 32 years old and has made his debut in the NBA in 2009. He plays for the team Golden State Warriors and has played for this team since his NBA debut in 2009. His height is currently at six feet and three inches (or 1.9 meters).

According to Forbes, he is the ranked the 23rd person on the Forbes list of "Celebrity 2019" and the ninth person on "The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2019." As of July 10, 2019, he obtained a net worth of $79.8 million. Stephen Curry also founded the company SC30 in the year 2017. SC30 is an institute under Curry to expand his brand outside his world of basketball.

The goal of SC30 is to break the norms in the industry Stephen Curry is in and to challenge the typical social rules in the industry. Moreover, SC30 functions to pursue its goals through collaborations with various brands and philanthropic work. Stephen Curry collaborated with Unanimous Media, a multimedia company dedicated to producing film content that is grounded on faith-based storytelling, for his business venture on SC30.

The Deadly Shooter

Klay Thompson, in accordance with the NBA, was born on February 8, 1990. He is now 30 years old. He made his NBA debut in 2011 and has played for the Golden State Warriors team since then. Klay Thompson is currently at six feet and six inches (or 1.98 meters). Forbes states that, as of January 1, 2020, Klay Thompson obtained a net worth of $34.3 million.

It also mentioned that Klay Thompson is ranked the 40th person on Forbes list "The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2019" and part of the list "30 Under 30 - Sports 2020." Forbes also mentioned that Klay Thompson signed a 10-year deal with the shoe brand Anta from China. The deal is worth $80 million.

Moreover, a game in 2016 where he played for the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson scored a total of 60 points in under 30 minutes. This made Klay Thompson the first-ever player in NBA history to score 60 points in a single game in less than 30 minutes.

The Scoring Prodigy

NBA stated that Kevin Durant was born on September 29, 1988. He is now 31 years old and made his debut in the NBA in 2007. Kevin Durant played for the team Oklahoma City Thunder from the years 2007-2016. He then resigned and has since played for the Golden State Warriors from 2016-2019.

His height is currently at six feet and ten inches (or 2.08 meters). His net worth as of July 10, 2019, according to Forbes, is $65.4 million. Kevin Durant is ranked the 32nd person on the Forbes list "Celebrity 2019" and is ranked the 10th person on "The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2019."

Forbes also mentioned that Kevin Durant started a foundation called the "Kevin Durant Charity Foundation." Kevin Durant shouldered a total of $10 million to establish a college track academic program on basketball to his hometown Maryland.

