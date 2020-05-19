Remember Hassan Minhaj of Netflix's Patriot Act? What Happened? Will His Show Ever Come Back?

Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj has stopped production as global pandemic coronavirus rages on but there's good news! According to What's On Netflix, Season 6 of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj was set to continue the production on March 11, 2020.

However, in accordance with Hasan Minhaj himself in a Twitter video, the Netflix show postponed its production and the release of the remaining episodes of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans of the show should not worry because, as stated in the video, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj will be coming back to Netflix soon.

The staff working for the show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj are all practicing social distancing and are at home with their loved ones. Netflix has released the show's first episode of Season 6 on March 29, 2020 and has since updated the episodes of the show. The schedule for the release of each unreleased episode is to be determined.

A Biography in Third Person

Hasan Minhaj is an Indian-American man, famous for his work on the Netflix talk show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. In 1996, Hasan Minhaj joined the show The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. According to IMDb, Jon Stewart hired Minhaj as the show's last correspondent. He was born in Davis, California, USA on the 23rd of September 1984 to Indian parents.

He lived with his father alone until the age of 8 because his mother was finishing medical school back in India until then. Additionally, he obtained his bachelor's degree in political science at the University of California back in Davis, his hometown. Moreover, Hasan Minhaj is a comedian. The Netflix show Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King was his first stand-up comedy gig. The Netflix show made its debut in May 2017.

Hasan Minhaj also hosts from time to time. In 2017, he hosted the White Correspondents' Association dinner. He is happily married to Beena Patel, his wife of five years. They have been married since January 2015.

Read Also: American Idol 2020 Winner: Is Just Sam Deserving? Social Media Backlash Says Arthur Gunn Should Have Won

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is a comedy web television variety and talk show. The show is handled by Netflix and is hosted by none other than Hasan Minhaj. The show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj tackles any form of news all around the world in an inclusive and amusing manner. The show's constant themes revolve around cynical, witty, and political.

The range of its topics can cover serious issues like immigration, politics, and elections. However, it can also shift to matters of the arts and business world like the cultures of countries, the online shopping empire Amazon, and hip-hop dancing. The show is quite flexible in its array of topics, engaging audiences of people above the age of 15.

The show currently has six seasons, each season having a total of six to seven episodes except for the latest season. A new episode of the Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj comes out every Sunday on Netflix.

Read Also: Pregnant WWE Raw's Becky Lynch to Asuka: "Go and Be a Warrior Because I'm Going to Go Be a Mother."

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.