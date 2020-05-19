How to Make Money Ordering Your Own Food from DoorDash: Man Bought $24 Pizza From Itself for $16

Delivery platform DoorDash made man gain $8 profit for every pizza and $75 for pizza dough in pure profit. DoorDash is a technology-based company that specializes in door-to-door delivery services. The company plans on expanding its territory of door-to-door delivery services in the future to help better connect people with the best companies in the cities.

DoorDash believes in the power of connection. They want people to have easier which, in turn, makes for happier times in going about their daily lives. Moreover, DoorDash wants people to be able to create savings in their services and strengthen their bonds with the various communities they live in. Additionally, DoorDash promotes self-care and quality time with loved ones. Delivering to households and workplaces for the people means more time and energy for the self and the ones we love.

Food delivery business

DoorDash is also an advocate for invention and innovation when it comes to business. The company wants businesses to be able to flourish and transform into successful enterprises by adhering to DoorDash's services. In addition to this, DoorDash created the project "Project Dash."

According to DoorDash's blog, restaurants always have excess food. A study showed that, on average, restaurants create 100,000 pounds of excess food each year. However, only a small percentage of 1.4% is donated to the homeless and the like.

Project Dash is a project in which DoorDash will deliver food from restaurants to local charities. The food donated will be used to feed the hungry and the homeless. To add to this, Project Dash is grounded on three goals: 1:1 Meal Donation, WeDash For Good, and Reducing Food Waste.

1:1 Meal Donation is essentially made for meal donations to local charities through the Feeding America Charity. Consequently, WeDash For Good is focused on setting aside funds to donate to the Feeding America Charity. Lastly, DoorDash wants to be able to use their platform to encourage the reduction of food waste.

A DoorDash Experience

Content writer Ranjan Roy for the Margins wrote about the experience his friend had with DoorDash regarding this issue. A friend of Roy owned several pizza restaurants in the U.S. His friend did not want to offer delivery services to his customers so as to not stray away from the point of authentic Italian dining, which is a dine-in experience.

Moreover, his friend did not want to be labeled as a fast food pizza restaurant like Domino's However, Roy's friend started to get calls from customers saying that they've been receiving deliveries from his restaurants. As he researched through the internet, he discovered that, on their company's Google Listing, a delivery alternative button was available for people to use.

Read Also: Remember Hassan Minhaj of Netflix's Patriot Act? What Happened? Will His Show Ever Come Back?

DoorDash app's pricing

DoorDash, apparently, was the creator of this delivery option. Despite the collaboration of Roy's friend and DoorDash the Google Listing showed, Roy's friend confirmed that he had never interacted with DoorDash. Furthermore, the prices that were listed on Google Listing were wrong.

A certain pizza that he sold in his restaurant for $24 was seen to be as $16 in the company's Google Listing. Knowing this, Ranjan Roy gave his thoughts on his article. He had three thoughts on the issue: DoorDash might be lowering their prices for acquiring more customers, DoorDash went through restaurant websites and made wrong menus on the delivery options they input in restaurant websites, and DoorDash allowed people to save money through their lowered prices.

Read Also: American Idol 2020 Winner: Is Just Sam Deserving? Social Media Backlash Says Arthur Gunn Should Have Won

TAG Delivery, App

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.