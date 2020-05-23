Games
[Guide] Pokemon Go 9 Sinnoh Tasks to Complete at Throwback Challenge To Get Cresella
Pokémon GO trainers are heading into Sinnoh's Generation IV also known as snowy cold land for some special treats during the final week of Throwback challenges, from May 21-29, 2020. Just like the previous events, the current installment features similar precedent of tasks including some additional rewards. A shiny Glameow, is for instance, is a major highlight along with a ground-type-or a dragon Pokemon Gible. This type evolves into Garchomp, which is a fan favorite.
You will also most likely find Pokemons appearing more frequently - that includes Croagunk, Buneary, Kricketot, and Snover. Spawning as well are starters Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup.
Keep reading to get comprehensive lists of encounters, tasks and all the stuff you can find in 7 km eggs! Completing the task will get you Cresella rewards. The megathread below was first shared by redditor u/SilphScience
Pokemon Go Sinnoh Throwback Challenge Part 1-3
READ ALSO: Pokemon Go Tips: How to Capture Pokemon Easily Including the Perfect Way to Throw The Pokéball
Pokemon Go Sinnoh Throwback Challenge Part 4-6
Pokemon Go Sinnoh Throwback Challenge Part 7-9
You may also check this video:
READ ALSO: Pokemon Sun And Moon Secrets: NPCs That Gives Free Rare Pokemon
Related Articles
How To Capture Pokémon Easily on Pokémon Go
If you're wondering how to improve your Pokemon Go skills as a trainer, you might find this simple tip helpful.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Guide: How To Capture Gigantimax Pikachu With Special Moves
Get your hands on massive and powerful Pikachu from a raid battle in Nintendo's latest May 12 update including the Rotom, Dragapult, Togekiss, and Tyranita forms.
Pokemon Go Guide: How To Earn Free Pokecoins With Niantic's Upcoming Update
Niantic's upcoming Pokemon Go Update will enable trainers to gain Pokecoins for free right at home!
Here's How To Make The Best Of Pokemon Go's Latest May Spotlight Hour To Make Plenty Of Stardust
Make the most of Pokemon Go's latest spotlight hour event to stock up on Pokemon and stardust at an accelerated rate!
Catch Mewtwo On Pokemon Go's Latest Throwback Update And A Shiny Venonat For Your Troubles: Here's What You Need To Do
If you want to get your hands on the iconic psychic legendary Mewtwo, then follow these simple steps over the next week in Pokemon Go's throwback update
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Hackers Now Use Bluetooth to Penetrate Secured Device
Hackers are now capable of accessing your secured device through Bluetooth!
SCIENCE
[Fake News] NASA Did NOT Find Evidence of Any Parallel Universe
New sources reveal that NASA did NOT find any concrete evidence that supports the existence of a parallel universe.
GAMES
[Guide] Pokemon Go 9 Sinnoh Tasks to Complete at Throwback Challenge To Get Cresella
Pokémon GO trainers are heading into Sinnoh's Generation IV also known as snowy cold land for some special treats during the final week of Throwback challenges, from May 21-29, 2020.