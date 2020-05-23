Games

[Guide] Pokemon Go 9 Sinnoh Tasks to Complete at Throwback Challenge To Get Cresella

By Krisana E. , May 23, 2020 07:31 AM EDT
(Photo : Screenshot from Youtube video)

Pokémon GO trainers are heading into Sinnoh's Generation IV also known as snowy cold land for some special treats during the final week of Throwback challenges, from May 21-29, 2020. Just like the previous events, the current installment features similar precedent of tasks including some additional rewards. A shiny Glameow, is for instance, is a major highlight along with a ground-type-or a dragon Pokemon Gible. This type evolves into Garchomp, which is a fan favorite.

You will also most likely find Pokemons appearing more frequently - that includes Croagunk, Buneary, Kricketot, and Snover. Spawning as well are starters Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup.

Keep reading to get comprehensive lists of encounters, tasks and all the stuff you can find in 7 km eggs! Completing the task will get you Cresella rewards. The megathread below was first shared by redditor u/SilphScience

Pokemon Go Sinnoh Throwback Challenge Part 1-3

(Photo : https://www.reddit.com/r/TheSilphRoad/comments/go9foo/2020_sinnoh_throwback_challenge_megathread/)

READ ALSO: Pokemon Go Tips: How to Capture Pokemon Easily Including the Perfect Way to Throw The Pokéball

Pokemon Go Sinnoh Throwback Challenge Part 4-6

(Photo : http:/https://www.reddit.com/r/TheSilphRoad/comments/go9foo/2020_sinnoh_throwback_challenge_megathread//)

Pokemon Go Sinnoh Throwback Challenge Part 7-9

(Photo : https://www.reddit.com/r/TheSilphRoad/comments/go9foo/2020_sinnoh_throwback_challenge_megathread/)

You may also check this video:

READ ALSO: Pokemon Sun And Moon Secrets: NPCs That Gives Free Rare Pokemon 

TAG Pokemon Go, Pokemon Go Update, Pokemon GO Latest News

Related Articles

If you're wondering how to improve your Pokemon Go skills as a trainer, you might find this simple tip helpful.

How To Capture Pokémon Easily on Pokémon Go

If you're wondering how to improve your Pokemon Go skills as a trainer, you might find this simple tip helpful.
Get your hands on massive and powerful Pikachu from a raid battle in Nintendo's latest May 12 update including the Rotom, Dragapult, Togekiss, and Tyranita forms.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Guide: How To Capture Gigantimax Pikachu With Special Moves

Get your hands on massive and powerful Pikachu from a raid battle in Nintendo's latest May 12 update including the Rotom, Dragapult, Togekiss, and Tyranita forms.
Niantic's upcoming Pokemon Go Update will enable trainers to gain Pokecoins for free right at home!

Pokemon Go Guide: How To Earn Free Pokecoins With Niantic's Upcoming Update

Niantic's upcoming Pokemon Go Update will enable trainers to gain Pokecoins for free right at home!
Make the most of Pokemon Go's latest spotlight hour event to stock up on Pokemon and stardust at an accelerated rate!

Here's How To Make The Best Of Pokemon Go's Latest May Spotlight Hour To Make Plenty Of Stardust

Make the most of Pokemon Go's latest spotlight hour event to stock up on Pokemon and stardust at an accelerated rate!
If you want to get your hands on the iconic psychic legendary Mewtwo, then follow these simple steps over the next week in Pokemon Go's throwback update

Catch Mewtwo On Pokemon Go's Latest Throwback Update And A Shiny Venonat For Your Troubles: Here's What You Need To Do

If you want to get your hands on the iconic psychic legendary Mewtwo, then follow these simple steps over the next week in Pokemon Go's throwback update
Niantic now allows players to play the game even without having to physically travel around! They can now also buy additional Remote Raid Passes for a limited-time price of just 100 PokeCoins.

Remote Raid Passes are Now Live on Niantic's Pokemon Go! What are YOU Getting out of this? Here's more!

Niantic now allows players to play the game even without having to physically travel around! They can now also buy additional Remote Raid Passes for a limited-time price of just 100 PokeCoins.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Hackers Now Use Bluetooth to Penetrate Secured Device

Hackers are now capable of accessing your secured device through Bluetooth!

SCIENCE

[Fake News] NASA Did NOT Find Evidence of Any Parallel Universe

New sources reveal that NASA did NOT find any concrete evidence that supports the existence of a parallel universe.

GAMES

[Guide] Pokemon Go 9 Sinnoh Tasks to Complete at Throwback Challenge To Get Cresella

Pokémon GO trainers are heading into Sinnoh's Generation IV also known as snowy cold land for some special treats during the final week of Throwback challenges, from May 21-29, 2020.

GAMES

PewDiePie is Now Ripped: What's His Secret?

It seems like Felix or better known as PewDiePie, is getting ripped during the quarantine. What's his secret?

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2017's Baby Driver Movie Had Actual Driver Ontop of Car while Filming the Action Scenes

2017's Baby Driver Movie Driving Scene had Actual Driver Maneuver on Top of the Car

[Scoop] Apple Users Alarmed Over iOS 13.5 Public Beta Aimed to Help Fight Coronavirus But Compromises on Convenience

[Scoop] Apple Users Alarmed Over iOS 13.5 Public Beta with Contact Tracing Update Amid Privacy Issues

YouTuber Whose Dad Abandoned Him at 12 Years Old Decides to Make "Dad, How Do I" Instructional Channel for People Without Fathers

YouTuber Whose Father Abandoned Him at 12 Years Old Makes "Dad, How Do I" Instructional Channel

[Facebook Video] WWE's Undertaker Shows How He Literally Freezes Himself at -240 Degrees as Part of His Preparation

[Video] WWE's Undertaker Literally Freezes Himself at -240 Degrees as Part of His Preparation

[Viral Video] Mother Bursts Into Tears After Finding Out Her Son is the Pilot of the Plane She Boarded

[Viral Video] Mother Cries After She is Surprised that Son is the Pilot of the Plane She Boarded

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

PewDiePie is Now Ripped: What's His Secret?

How to Get Unlimited Gold in Civilization VI: 2k Games Hack and DLC New Frontier Pass

[The Warden & The Paunch] How to Pick the Right Legendary Lord in Total War: WARHAMMER II

Double Masters: How to Make Money in Magic: The Gathering

Animal Crossing Secrets Uncovered: Nook Stop is Not Random

Real Time Analytics