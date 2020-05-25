Culture
Sex and the City: The Annoying 'Kissing Noises' Nobody Would Forget
Sex and the City's Carrie is probably among the movie's most popular characters. Yet there are just some stuff she did that fans would probably never forget.
Among them is the unforgettable bed scene when she told Aiden that his 'kissing noises' are quite 'annoying'.
Redditor u/GingerIvy shared a clip of the scene which immediately sparked discussion in the social media while adding that 'Insufferable is the perfect way to describe Carrie!
Sex and the City: The Annoying Kissing Noises
S3:E11 Just when I thought Carrie couldn’t get worse, she tells Aiden his *kissing noises* are annoying. Then “she can’t breathe”! Calm down, sister! So DRAMATIC! When Aiden starts to leave suddenly she *loves* the kissing noises She’s the worst! Run, Aiden, RUN! from r/sexandthecity
One user commented 'It's a power move. She wanted to see how far she could push Aidan away and how quick he would get over it.'
Check here for the whole thread discussing the annoying 'kissing noises'.
READ ALSO: 'Sex And The City' To Make A Comeback? Sarah Jessica Parker Hints It's Possible
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Boost Your Email Marketing Productivity with these Integrations for Mailchimp, ActiveCampaign and Campaign Monitor
Email marketing is a cornerstone of modern marketing strategies. But how can you best connect this cornerstone to the rest of the foundation to make it more effective? Most modern businesses are using any number of platforms and apps to cover their business needs. CRM systems, e-commerce, graphic design, team collaboration, accounting, data analytics - where does email marketing fit in? Most email marketing platforms offer some analytics features, some even include CRM tools. But crucially, they also allow for integrations to interconnect the technological foundation of your business in one swoop. And boost email marketing productivity in the process. This article takes a look at some of the best among the hundreds of integrations for Mailchimp, as well as for Mailchimp alternatives ActiveCampaign and Campaign Monitor. With these, businesses can streamline workflows, harness cross-platform data, and build better email marketing campaigns faster.
SCIENCE
Did Elon Musk Just Launch SaceX's Dragon Capsule Without the Company Logo?
The SpaceX Dragon Capsule has just launched with a flying NASA logo and American flag. Where is Elon Musk's company logo?
GAMES
[Guide] Pokemon Go 9 Sinnoh Tasks to Complete at Throwback Challenge To Get Creselia
Pokémon GO trainers are heading into Sinnoh's Generation IV also known as snowy cold land for some special treats during the final week of Throwback challenges, from May 21-29, 2020.