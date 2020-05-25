[VIDEO] Horrifying Moment Mom Tries to Push Autistic Son into A Canal

45-year-old Patricia Ripley is charged with attempted and premeditated murder after footage shows she tried to drown her son Alejandro Ripley at Kendall Acres Condominium complex.

Police said, it was her first attempt to murder his son before Alejandro was found floating in a canal in Miami, Florida last Friday, May 24.

In the video, Ripley can be seen waking with Alejandro before she appeared pushing his son into the water.

Ripley walks with Alejandro before appearing to push him into the water. She then ran off-screen before she was seen returning with neighbors to rescue the boy.

Police said that the boy was not able to tell his initial rescuers the events that transpired with his mother since he was non-verbal.

