Teen Allegedly Dies from Playing too much Mobile Legends, Social Media, and Sleeping Late

A 15-year-old boy named Brent Dumaque has passed away due to a brain aneurysm. Dumaque died on May 23, 2020 in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon in the Philippines.

The apparent cause of Dumque's brain aneurysm, according to Kikodora All Star's recent Facebook post, is Dumaque's constant usage of his phone.

Excessive use of gadgets

Dumaque was reported to be playing the MOBA game Mobile Legends in the wee hours of the morning. Dumaque would be seen playing the game at around 3 AM. Headaches and dizziness do not faze him because of his determination to continue playing Mobile Legend. A vein in Dumaque's brain enlarged in size until the nerve suddenly burst, resulting in Dumaque's demise.

However, in the comment section, Tanya Baluarte posted a picture of the response of Dumaque's grandmother, Rosita Dumaque, towards Kikodora All Star's claim of mobile games as the cause of her grandson's demise.

Rosita Dumaque stated that her grandson was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm since he was born. Rosita also clearly indicated that Brent's phone usage is not the cause of his death. Brent's doctor told Rosita that his brain could explode anytime during his lifetime. To prevent that, Brent should not be stressed out and should perform activities that require a lot of effort. Moreover, Brent's doctor stated that it was amazing how Brent's life has reached up to almost 15 years.

There were a lot of varying emotions in the comment section of Kikodora's Facebook post. Facebook user Kathleen Agdeppa commented that the picture Baluarte posted was fake and that someone posed as Dumaque's grandmother to sound convincing in the picture.

Mobile Legends: A Strange Addiction

Mobile Legends is one of the most popular MOBA mobile games in the whole world. Players from every region of the world have at least played Mobile Legends once. A typical game in Mobile Legends features an arena wherein two teams of five battle each other until one side destroys its enemy's nexus.

Mobile Legends has a wide array of heroes to choose from so that every gamer's playstyle can be catered. Moreover, central themes in Mobile Legends are teamwork and strategy.

Despite Mobile Legends's popularity in the gaming industry, the game has created an addiction among its players wherein players spend most hours of the day playing the game. Bridges of Hope created an article about the addictive MOBA game Mobile Legends and how games like Mobile Legends will eventually damage a person if used excessively.

The article stated that it is dangerous to one's health if one was to play mobile games all day long. Skipping meals and lacking in sleep will open health risks to addicted players. In addition to this, because of the non-stop gameplay, the addicted players will not be able to do their school activities or work well. Aggression can also be instilled in the players because of the violent themes that are exhibited by these kinds of games.

