Culture
Adorable Baby Dancing in His Diaper and Cute Sneakers Charmed Several Celebrities
A video from a family in New Orleans showcasing an adorable baby wearing a diaper, sneakers, and denim jacket has recently gone viral.
The Tiktok video was posted by a user that goes by the name @Forbes_Gang.
Dancing with the baby, named Kyng Blanchard, are his two elementary school-age siblings doing the #RenegadeChallenge.
The performance charmed social media users including celebrities such as Mario Lopez,Naomi Watts, Ludacris, Octavia Spencer, and Viola Davis.
Watch The Video here:
