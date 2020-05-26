Adorable Baby Dancing in His Diaper and Cute Sneakers Charmed Several Celebrities

A video from a family in New Orleans showcasing an adorable baby wearing a diaper, sneakers, and denim jacket has recently gone viral.

The Tiktok video was posted by a user that goes by the name @Forbes_Gang.

Dancing with the baby, named Kyng Blanchard, are his two elementary school-age siblings doing the #RenegadeChallenge.

The performance charmed social media users including celebrities such as Mario Lopez,Naomi Watts, Ludacris, Octavia Spencer, and Viola Davis.

Watch The Video here:

READ ALSO: [VIRAL VIDEO] Adorable Baby Does Bottle Flip Giving Cutest Face Caught on Instagram

