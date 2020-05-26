4 Phantasy Star Online 2 Beginner to Pro Tips You Should Know Before Downloading on PC

Microsoft has just released its newest Xbox game: Phantasy Star Online 2. It is a free-to-play RPG game that operates in the Xbox One. Phantasy Star Online 2 can be played without an internet connection; however, a player must subscribe to Xbox Live Gold to be able to play online.

Phantasy Star Online: The Sequel

Phantasy Star Online 2 is set in a sci-fi heavy world wherein space travel and the exploration of unknown worlds are possible. In the game, a player's character will have the role of a recruit of ARKS, an Oracle task force. The recruit will take part in the missions of ARKS and explore mysterious places in the billions of galaxies in the universe.

ARKS follows two goals: examine and keep uninhabitable planets under surveillance and gather intel of any possible vice-ridden institutions within the universe that aims to cloud the universe in dark deeds.

Besides their goals, ARKS has four species working together to accomplish the goals of ARKS. These four species comprise of Humans, Newmans, CAST, and Deumans. The members from each species train in different combat styles, harnessing close-combat and long-range combat to prepare them for the dangers in space.

All four species focus on one goal: protecting the people of the universe from the evil Falspawn organization and the threats it comes with.

Beginner Tips and Tricks Before Downloading Phantasy Star Online 2

Forbes senior contributor Jason Evangelho created an article on the things he wishes he knew before playing Phantasy Star Online 2. Evangelho mentioned his adoration towards Phantasy Star Online 2 and his having fun while playing the game. However, he stated that, for new players, the game might overwhelm them due to the high-density systems and the unconventional story progression of the game.

In Phantasy Star Online 2's open beta testing, it didn't feature many tutorials and how-to guides. New players will end up feeling a little lost while playing the game because of their unreadiness of the complexities of the game.

Evangelho mentioned tips he wishes he knew before playing Phantasy Star Online 2.

Here are some Phantasy Star Online pro tips:

1. Players should accomplish Afin and Cofy's client orders.

Client orders are considered side quests in Phantasy Star Online 2. However, according to Evangelho, client orders by Afin and Cofy should be accomplished so that the player's character can progress further.

2. Check your Titles Counter.

As you progress through Phantasy Star Online 2, the game regularly awards the player titles in which tangible rewards in the game can be obtained. Evangelho's mistake was that it took him 22 levels to check his Titles Counter and, by then, his counter was filled with various titles.

3. Do both daily quests and recommended quests.

Players should accomplish their daily quests so that the chances of them receiving rarer items are higher. Recommended quests are to be done after the daily quests because, usually, recommended quests are related to daily quests.

4. When a player starts to play Phantasy Star Online 2, he/she must create three characters immediately.

The inventory system of Phantasy Star Online 2 can be shared throughout the characters in a player's account. Because of this, the items players obtain throughout the game can be shared between all their characters. This also makes inventory management faster and easier.

