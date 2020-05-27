How To

How to Get Your Free Copy of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

By Urian , May 27, 2020 01:19 AM EDT

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath for free? Not a problem! Since the global pandemic known as the COVID-19 virus, people have stayed at home only doing activities that require limited movement. One of these activities is video games. Gamers all around the world have increased their playing hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since everyone is required by their local governments to stay at home, gamers spend most of their time playing all sorts of video games.

In accordance with Cinelinx, just recently, the entertainment corporation Warner Bros. and the video game developer NetherRealm Studios have collaborated and brought the entertainment industry its newest free game: Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. A digital copy of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is available in PlayStation 4 console devices. 

One reader will be picked at random and will be the sole winner of a digital copy of the Mortal Kombat game. Together with the digital copy, the winner will also be obtaining the expansion pack of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and all the downloadable content (DLC) of the game.

How to Get Your Free Copy of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath 

To be able to obtain this free digital copy of the game, one must follow these set of rules.

  1. Follow Cinelinx on Twitch.

  2. Turn on your notification bell to be notified when Cinelinx will be live streaming.

  3. Respect other viewers in the live stream chatroom.

A lucky winner will be picked at random by Cinelinx.

A Veteran in PvP Games

The video game series Mortal Kombat developed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is a player versus player (PvP) game in which a player chooses from an array of characters that hone various fighting and martial arts styles. Some characters in the game wield a variety of different kinds of melee martial weapons. However, some others also use futuristic and advanced technological weapons powered by photon energy that aids them in defeating their opponents.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is an expansion pack of the video game series Mortal Kombat. The video game's newest expansion pack features many updates to the video game series. The expansion pack Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath features a new story mode. The new story mode is a continuation of the overall storyline of the Mortal Kombat universe. Players of the game will be following the narrative of Raiden and Kronika.

Another added feature in the expansion pack is the newly improved customization system of characters. Players can now customize their characters with an almost infinite array of wardrobe and weapon choices. This also allows players to be more involved with the special techniques they invested in their characters.

In addition to this, the game will also be including new characters to the character list of the Mortal Kombat series. One of the newest characters added to the list is Geras, Kronika's servant that can control time. Additionally, Warner Bros. will also be adding back old characters such as Baraka, Sub-Zero, and others.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath also adds a new game mode called The Towers of Time and created new challenges and rewards suited for this game mode.

