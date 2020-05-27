Culture

Old Ohio Couple Cosplay Legendary Legend of Zelda: You're Never Too Old for Video Games

By Urian , May 27, 2020 04:02 AM EDT

A Reddit user posted an image of an elderly couple cosplaying as characters from the game Legend of Zelda. The caption of the Reddit post is "Never too old to enjoy Zelda!".The elderly man was dressed as the protagonist of the Legend of Zelda game Link while the elderly woman was dressed as Princess Zelda.

Redditors have a generally positive response to the image posted by "u/MisterT12". One Redditor by the username "MadKingMaoXIII" commented on the post and stated that he saw the old couple in the comic convention Ohayocon in Ohio, U.S. last year 2019. 

Comic Book Conventions: A Safeplace for Nerd Culture

During the 1930s, conventions were usually made for discussions on science fiction. Fans of the genre would gather in one place and discuss the concepts of science fiction. At the time, comic books were not the center of discussion in the conventions. Science fiction fans would talk about novels they have read and the authors of those novels.

From there, the concept of conventions grew and evolved. Gradually, conventions started to change the central discussion of science fiction novels.

Somewhere around the 1960s and 1970s, one of the first-ever conventions made for comic book discussions was created: Lucca Comic Convention. The comic convention took place in Italy in the city of Lucca. The Lucca Comic Convention still held discussions and activities around science fiction. However, this convention was one of the first steps to the evolution of comic book conventions.

Later on, the most famous comic book convention, Comic-Con, was developed in 1970. Comic-Con was the face of comic book conventions because it included a wide variety of different comic books.

Comic-Con

When Comic-Con first opened in San Diego, California, a headcount of 200 people attended the convention. At the time, this was the comic book convention that was noted for its popularity. 

Now, comic book conventions take place in every region of the world, Comic-Con being the most popular still. Activities and discussion regarding the comic book universes still continue within the conventions. Not only do people discuss their favorite comic books and video games in the conventions but a lot of these people dress up as their favorite comic book and video game characters.

Moreover, the variety of the topics discussed in comic book conventions has also widened. Comic book conventions now feature anime shows, video game series, science fiction and fantasy films, and manga comics.

Popular video games such as The Legend of Zelda and League of Legends have inspired the participants of comic book conventions to create outfits and looks that match their favorite characters within the games. A term used to describe people who dress up as their favorite fictional characters is cosplay. Cosplay is one of the key things anticipated by the participants of comic book conventions.

The general audience of comic book conventions is usually people in their teenage years to people in their late 20's and early 30's. The elderly couple in the Reddit post mentioned earlier is a great example of avid video game fans not in the typical age range.

