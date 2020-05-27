[Spoiler} Wonder Woman 1984: What Makes Gal Gadot's Acting so Genuine? Is Steve Trevor Coming Back? Other Things to Expect

Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel, is on the way. On the big screen, Marvel movies have been a series of strong assets to the film industry. TIME has created a list of the highest-grossing Marvel movies. Marvel movies such as Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther have worldwide grosses worth more than one billion US dollars.

DC, on the other hand, have not been the most successful in their movie franchises. However, recently, DC has released movies that received great reviews from the audience and film critics everywhere. The movie Wonder Woman adapted from DC comics has made it big time in the box office. Wonder Woman had a worldwide gross of $821 million and was considered part of the ten highest-grossing films of 2017.

Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date and What to Expect

Gal Gadot's great acting of Wonder Woman has captivated the hearts of the general public and the action featured in the Wonder Woman movie was also given good reviews by the general audience and film critics. A source has stated that the sequel to the DC movie Wonder Woman is now scheduled to be released in August 2020.

The initial release of the Wonder Woman sequel was scheduled to be in June 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film sequel will now be released two months later than the initial release.

Moreover, the director of the Wonder Woman sequel will be Patty Jenkins. She was the director for the first Wonder Woman movie so it is no surprise that she will be directing the sequel of the Wonder Woman movie.

In addition to this, the actress playing Wonder Woman in the Wonder Woman sequel will be none other than Gal Gadot. Gal Gadot was the actress playing the role of Wonder Woman in the first movie.

Wonder Woman 1984: What makes Gal Gadot a perfect fit for the role

Gadot is of Israeli descent. In Israel, it is mandatory for people aged 18 to 26 years old to be drafted into the military. When Gadot was 18 years old, she served a total of two years in the military for the Israel Defense Forces. Her experience on the battlefield has made her acting in Wonder Woman so genuine that it was received positively by the audience and film critics.

Another actor will be reprising his role in the Wonder Woman sequel. Chris Pine, who played the role of Steve Trevor in the first Wonder Woman movie, will be reprising his role in the Wonder Woman sequel. After Trevor's demise in the first Wonder Woman, it was improbable for him to return in the sequel. However, as seen in the trailer, it looks like Steve Trevor will make an appearance in the Wonder Woman sequel.

Fans have speculated theories in which Steve's resurrection was made possible by scientists after the plane explosion which ultimately killed Trevor. These theories have not been confirmed so fans will only get their answers when the Wonder Woman sequel is released. The antagonists of the Wonder Woman 1984 sequel will be Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. Cheetah will be played by Kristen Wiig and Maxwell Lord will be Pedro Pascal.

