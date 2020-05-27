Culture

[Spoiler} Wonder Woman 1984: What Makes Gal Gadot's Acting so Genuine? Is Steve Trevor Coming Back? Other Things to Expect

By Urian , May 27, 2020 06:05 AM EDT

Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel, is on the way. On the big screen, Marvel movies have been a series of strong assets to the film industry. TIME has created a list of the highest-grossing Marvel movies. Marvel movies such as Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther have worldwide grosses worth more than one billion US dollars.

DC, on the other hand, have not been the most successful in their movie franchises. However, recently, DC has released movies that received great reviews from the audience and film critics everywhere. The movie Wonder Woman adapted from DC comics has made it big time in the box office. Wonder Woman had a worldwide gross of $821 million and was considered part of the ten highest-grossing films of 2017.

Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date and What to Expect

Gal Gadot's great acting of Wonder Woman has captivated the hearts of the general public and the action featured in the Wonder Woman movie was also given good reviews by the general audience and film critics. A source has stated that the sequel to the DC movie Wonder Woman is now scheduled to be released in August 2020.

The initial release of the Wonder Woman sequel was scheduled to be in June 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film sequel will now be released two months later than the initial release.

Moreover, the director of the Wonder Woman sequel will be Patty Jenkins. She was the director for the first Wonder Woman movie so it is no surprise that she will be directing the sequel of the Wonder Woman movie.

In addition to this, the actress playing Wonder Woman in the Wonder Woman sequel will be none other than Gal Gadot. Gal Gadot was the actress playing the role of Wonder Woman in the first movie.

Read Also: 2017's Baby Driver Movie had Actual Driver Ontop of Car while Filming the Action Scenes

Wonder Woman 1984: What makes Gal Gadot a perfect fit for the role

Gadot is of Israeli descent. In Israel, it is mandatory for people aged 18 to 26 years old to be drafted into the military. When Gadot was 18 years old, she served a total of two years in the military for the Israel Defense Forces. Her experience on the battlefield has made her acting in Wonder Woman so genuine that it was received positively by the audience and film critics.

Another actor will be reprising his role in the Wonder Woman sequel. Chris Pine, who played the role of Steve Trevor in the first Wonder Woman movie, will be reprising his role in the Wonder Woman sequel. After Trevor's demise in the first Wonder Woman, it was improbable for him to return in the sequel. However, as seen in the trailer, it looks like Steve Trevor will make an appearance in the Wonder Woman sequel.

Fans have speculated theories in which Steve's resurrection was made possible by scientists after the plane explosion which ultimately killed Trevor. These theories have not been confirmed so fans will only get their answers when the Wonder Woman sequel is released. The antagonists of the Wonder Woman 1984 sequel will be Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. Cheetah will be played by Kristen Wiig and Maxwell Lord will be Pedro Pascal.

Read Also: [Spoiler] History Channel's Vikings is Ending while National Geographic's Barkskins Begins: Here's What to Expect

TAG Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman movie, spoiler

Related Articles

Actress Gal Gadot reportedly received a smaller payment for her role in

'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Was Paid Way Less Than Her Male Counterparts In The DC Universe

Actress Gal Gadot reportedly received a smaller payment for her role in "Wonder Woman" compared to her co-stars but it seems like the exact details about this have been exaggerated.

'Wonder Woman' Proves That Women Can Rule Superhero Movies

"Wonder Woman" continues to wow fans as the movie premieres on various dates all over the world.
Finally, after a long wait, DC Comics and Warner Brothers Entertainment has revealed their official trailer of

‘Justice League' Official Trailer Stuns Comic Book Fans, Wonder Woman Looks Badass

Finally, after a long wait, DC Comics and Warner Brothers Entertainment has revealed their official trailer of "Justice League". Wonder Woman looks impressive and definitely menacing.
The Internet is going crazy about the latest Wonder Woman Trailer. Their main concern: Wonder Woman's armpits are too unrealistically smooth and hairless.

Fans React To Unrealistically Smooth And Hairless Armpit Of Wonder Woman

The Internet is going crazy about the latest Wonder Woman Trailer. Their main concern: Wonder Woman's armpits are too unrealistically smooth and hairless.
A rumored synopsis on the

‘Justice League' Rumored Synopsis Revealed; Ben Affleck's 'Batman' Script Finally Done

A rumored synopsis on the "Justice League" movie is making the rounds while it has just been reported that the script for the new "Batman" movie is finally done.
Apparently, the man behind Shield will be exposed in the next episode of the show. Ghost Rider will also make its presence felt and things could get ugly.

‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D' Season 4 Spoilers: The Man Behind The Shield Exposed

Apparently, the man behind Shield will be exposed in the next episode of the show. Ghost Rider will also make its presence felt and things could get ugly.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Google Engineers Reveal That Their "Unsafe" Code Causes 70% of Security Vulnerability

Google engineers have revealed that 70% of security bugs could actually be because of their "unsafe" code. The company blames C and C++ coding languages.

SCIENCE

Scientists Have Simulated The Asteroid That Caused The Extinction Of The Dinosaurs

Using a supercomputer, scientists simulated the asteroid that hit the Earth and made all the dinosaurs go extinct and left behind the Chicxulub crater. Their results are shocking.

HOW TO

How to Get Your Free Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Copy

If you want to learn how to get Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath for free, all you need to do is follow the instructions in this article.

CULTURE

Spoilers: What to Expect from Wonder Woman's Upcoming Movie

Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel, is on the way. Fans have speculated theories in which Steve's resurrection was made possible by scientists after the plane explosion which ultimately killed Trevor.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[VIDEO] Moment Brazil President was Jeered at and Called a 'Murder' as He Walked Up to Eat Hotdog Outside His Residence

[VIDEO] Moment Brazil President was Jeered at and Called a 'Murderer'

[VIDEO] Horrifying Moment Mom Attempts to Push Autistic Son into A Canal

[VIDEO] Horrifying Moment Mom Tries to Push Autistic Son into A Canal

Did Elon Musk Just Launch The SpaceX Dragon Capsule Rocket Without the Company Logo?

Did Elon Musk Just Launch SpaceX's Dragon Capsule Without the Company Logo?

Sex and The City

Sex and the City: The Annoying 'Kissing Noises' Nobody Would Forget

Coronavirus has Killed More People in the US than the Famous Mercedes Benz Stadium can Hold: People in Missouri Still Ignore Social Distancing in Packed Parties

COVID-19 Has Now Killed More People in the US than the Mercedes Benz Stadium Can Hold Yet Many Still Party

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

Elon Musk Realizes Mistakes About COVID-19: Wants to Cover Up Old Tweets

Elon Musk and Grimes Changed Their Baby's Name "X Æ A-12" Into Something... Similar

History Channel Has "Vikings", National Geographic Has "Barkskins"

Spoilers: What to Expect from Wonder Woman's Upcoming Movie

[VIDEO] Moment Brazil President was Jeered at and Called a 'Murderer'

Real Time Analytics