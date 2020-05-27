News Briefs: Apple Buys Inductiv, Wins Rights to "Killers Of The Flower Moon," iPhone 13 Camera Specs Leaked

Apple has confirmed to Bloomberg that it recently acquired Canada-based Inductiv. The company in Waterloo, Ontario improves machine learning using artificial intelligence. The iPhone maker did not divulge further on its plans but media speculates it focuses on Siri.

Apple wins rights to Killers Of The Flower Moon

Meanwhile, the tech giant has reportedly won rights to Martin Scorsese-directed film "Killers Of The Flower Moon." The highly contested movie stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. The Deadline reported that Apple is inking a deal that will see it financing the project and becoming its backing creative studio.

READ ALSO: Rumor: Apple iPhone 12 Could Actually Be Portless

iPhone 13 camera leaked

An avid Twitter user who goes by the name "Fudge" has leaked details of the supposed iPhone 13 that is reportedly featuring a quad-camera. The image shared shows the familiar square iPhone camera "bump"along with four lenses and an accompanying LiDAR sensor. Noticeably, it follows iPad Pro where the LiDAR module can be found below the camera array and not integrated into the hump area.

The supposed layout, but this early on could mean nothing for 13 series final design so take with pic.twitter.com/9JKsVPELGQ — Fudge (@choco_bit) May 27, 2020

A follow-up tweet by Fudge also claims that the next-generation handset will have the following specs: a 40MP anamorphic lens sporting a 2.1:1 ratio, 40MP ultra-wide with 0.25x "optical reverse zoom" , 40MP telephoto lenser with 3x to 5x optical zoom (15-20x digital zoom), and 64 MP shooter with wide lens and 1x optical zoom (6x digital zoom).

READ ALSO: $400 Apple iPhone SE and iPhone 8 Share the Same Parts? Cameras, SIM Trays, and More!

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.