How to Download Call of Duty: WWII on PlayStation for Free this 2020

By Urian , May 28, 2020 03:44 AM EDT

PlayStation always issues monthly freebies consisting of games and other freebies to kickstart the month for PlayStation 4 players. For June 2020, PlayStation 4 will be giving away the first-person shooter video game Call of Duty: WWII. Another freebie game will be made known by the end of this week and will be available in the first week of June.

Up until the start of June 2020, freebies released during May are still available in PlayStation. These freebie games are Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19. The freebie games for June 2020 will be made available up until July 7, 2020.

Call of Duty: WWII will be made available in PlayStation 4 from May 26, 2020 to July 7, 2020. The second freebie game, which will be announced later this week, will be made available in PlayStation 4 from June 2, 2020 to July 7, 2020.

The Veteran of First-Person Shooter Games

Since the rise of video games in the entertainment industry, the variety of genres of video games have expanded.  From simple platform and arcade video games to complex first-person shooter and MMORPG games, the video game world continues to evolve tremendously every decade.

A video game platform used by many gamers everywhere is PlayStation. As of now, the PlayStation 4 is the most widely used video game console in the whole PlayStation industry because of it being the most recently released consoles by Sony.

Sony will be releasing its newest video game console, the PlayStation 5, at the end of this year 2020. Until then, the PlayStation 4 is the most relevant video game console in the PlayStation industry. One of the most popular games that PlayStation offers in its wide array of video game choices is the Call of Duty video game series. Call of Duty is one of the most popular first-person shooter video game series in the whole gaming industry. 

Various game modes and an extensive selection of guns and other weapons are offered within Call of Duty in which players have the luxury to choose from to suit their gaming styles. In addition to this, Call of Duty features many different packs and installments a player can use to upgrade their copy of the game. One of the game's most recent installments is Call of Duty: WWII.

Call of Duty: WWII

The story of Call of Duty: WWII is based on the real world's World War II events. The game setting is mostly based in Europe where most of the significant events of World War II have occurred. There are three game modes in Call of Duty: WWII: Campaign, Multiplayer, and High-octane Co-operative (or co-op for short).

The Campaign game mode takes a player through the main storyline of Call of Duty: WWII. The Multiplayer game mode, on the other hand, enables players to team up and fight alongside each other against the enemy in the game. 

Call of Duty: WWII's high-octane co-operative game mode is quite different from the other two. This game mode features unique levels in which is not necessarily the most relevant to the World War II events. This is considering the zombified thumbnail of the game mode.

Sony's PlayStation 5 could literally break your bank due to the coronavirus' effect on parts supply. Would you buy it at almost twice the price of the PS4?

Sony's PlayStation 5 Might Cost Much More Than Originally Planned: Will You Get It For $599 Or More?

Find the perfect gaming console on Amazon that your kids will surely love with these amazing products.

Best Gaming Consoles To Keep Your Kids Entertained And Educated

If you want to find out how to unlock the new downloadable content LMG by Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you've come to the right place!

Here's How to Unlock the MK9 Bruen LMG: Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Hacks

PlayStation exclusive 'Journey' is coming to Steam for PC this coming June 2020. Here are exciting stuff to expect.

Thatgamecompany's Indie Masterpiece 'Journey' Is Coming To PC Via Steam; Dive Into This Beautiful World On June 2020

There have been many hackers who turned out to work for the government where their skill was finally recognized, and here are a few of them.

Hackers Who Work For the Government: From Outlaw to Hero

Here is everything you need to know about Sony's newest PS5 and what to expect with its late 2020 release

Everything To Know About Sony's Latest PS5; Cost, Controllers, Features, And More

Real Time Analytics