How To

How To Watch The Reveal Event Of The World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands And Beginner Tips to Prepare For Its Release

By Jared N. , May 28, 2020 06:36 AM EDT

World of Warcraft's upcoming expansion Shadowlands is fast approaching, and Blizzard Entertainment is ready to show off more of it before its release. The game's developers at Blizzard Entertainment have confirmed that they're going to have a reveal event live stream on June 9.

(Photo : Blizzard Entertainment)

What Are The Details Of The Reveal Event of  World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands?

The game director Ion Hazzikostas and executive producer John Hight will be showing off a never before seen look into the expansion. The live stream will stream from their homes because of the ongoing global pandemic, but that won't hinder the exciting new things in store for us all.

The stream will begin at 9 AM Pacific Time, and it will be on the official World of Warcraft YouTube and Twitch pages.

Blizzard usually gives out more announcements during their convention BlizzCon every year. Still, the show for this year was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They're planning to host a virtual BlizzCon early next year.

World of Warcraft's eighth expansion Shadowlands is scheduled for a release this year. Like the name of the expansion suggests, it will take the players to the world where the dead reside. As a unique twist to make it different from the previous expansions, the player level caps will fall to 60, instead of being increased.

World of Warcraft has been a game to play on your computer. It's unlike some MMOs, where they've made ports for consoles. But to controller users, cheer up since they'll be adding support for controllers when the Shadowlands expansion releases.

Read Also: Activision Blizzard Staff are Given CEO Phone Number and Several Other Perks to Working From Home Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Beginner Tips For New Players That Want To Join In On The Fun

If you're a new player that has heard of the upcoming expansion and wants to try to get into the game before it comes out, these tips are for you.

Be warned that you will never have an authentic first-time player experience if you read these tips. You should take your time with the game and explore it at your own pace. Some experienced players wish they could experience being a new player again, so be careful.

If you need help on gaining levels and what you should be doing, you can check out Wowhead. There are also guides you can find on YouTube, but you should wait until you know a decent amount before watching those guides.

Regarding the game's lore, you can delve in and out of it as much as you want. There is a ton of lore in the game, but if you know the general story, you'll be fine for the most part.

Wait until your character reaches level 15 before doing dungeons, and raiding is something you do when you've reached the maximum level. You can do some raids that were from back when the level cap was lower, but people don't do them much anymore. You can try them yourself when you've reached the maximum level.

If you want to join a guild, you should be joining a guild that's friendly to new players. It's handy to be in a guild so you can make friends in the guild and find people that will join you in doing group quests or other such ventures. Also, they would gladly answer any of the questions you'd have.

The most important tip of all is to have fun and enjoy yourself.

Read Also: New Survey Reveals Astonishing Impact Of World Of Warcraft In Real Life


TAG Blizzard, Blizzard Entertainment, World of Warcraft, Warcraft

Related Articles

If you're tired of playing nicely and want to dominate Overwatch, maybe it's time to play dirty.

5 Dirty Little Overwatch Secrets

If you're tired of playing nicely and want to dominate Overwatch, maybe it's time to play dirty.
Relive the apocalyptic world where Hell's monsters roam the lands once again in Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 2's rumoured remaster coming this year!

Hell Returns As Remaster Of Diablo II Titled 'Resurrected' Brings The Classic Game Back Into The Spotlight

Relive the apocalyptic world where Hell's monsters roam the lands once again in Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 2's rumoured remaster coming this year!
Google is revolutionizing the gaming industry through machine learning sampled on the massive multiplayer game 'World of Warcraft'. Check out how it works.

Chimera is Google's New Contender In Simplifying Game Development By Reducing The Amount Of Work For Any Needed Process

Google is revolutionizing the gaming industry through machine learning sampled on the massive multiplayer game 'World of Warcraft'. Check out how it works.
Grab your Limited Edition Lucio-themed headsets now while you still can!

[LIMITED TIME] Overwatch Hero 'Lucio' Sets The Stage For These Vibrantly Designed Headsets

Grab your Limited Edition Lucio-themed headsets now while you still can!
Bobby Kotick, CEO of Blizzard Entertainment, is providing his 10,000 staff witty coronavirus response that would make every work-at-home employee envious. Chem them out here.

Activision Blizzard Staff are Given CEO Phone Number and Several Other Perks to Working From Home Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Blizzard Entertainment, is providing his 10,000 staff witty coronavirus response that would make every work-at-home employee envious. Chem them out here.
Blizzard's Diablo 4 brings back the beloved gloomy and grim visuals in this return to the hellish campaign of fighting monstrous creatures for survival

Blizzard's Diablo 4 To Welcome Gamers to A Brand-New World Filled With Grim and Hellish Creatures When It Finally Releases Worldwide

Blizzard's Diablo 4 brings back the beloved gloomy and grim visuals in this return to the hellish campaign of fighting monstrous creatures for survival
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Xiaomi Releases PatchWall Kids Mode to Help Parents Censor their Children's Feed

Xiaomi releases a new parental control system called PatchWall kids to help guard children from unwanted content.

SCIENCE

Scientists Have Simulated The Asteroid That Caused The Extinction Of The Dinosaurs

Using a supercomputer, scientists simulated the asteroid that hit the Earth and made all the dinosaurs go extinct and left behind the Chicxulub crater. Their results are shocking.

HOW TO

How To Watch The Reveal Event Of The World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands And Prepare For Its Release

The upcoming Shadowlands expansion for the World Of Warcraft is coming out soon, and Blizzard Entertainment is going to hold a reveal event. Here's how to watch the event and a few beginner tips on how to prepare for the expansion's release.

CULTURE

Spoilers: What to Expect from Wonder Woman's Upcoming Movie

Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel, is on the way. Fans have speculated theories in which Steve's resurrection was made possible by scientists after the plane explosion which ultimately killed Trevor.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Viral] Man Makes Awesome Darth Vader Face Mask: Here's How to Customize Your Face Mask as well!

[Viral] Man Makes Darth Vader Face Mask: How to Customize Yours As Well

15 Year Old Boy Allegedly Dies from Playing too much Mobile Legends, Social Media, and Sleeping Late

15 Year Old Kid Allegedly Dies of Playing Too Much Mobile Legends, Social Media, and Sleeping Late

[VIDEO] Horrifying Moment Mom Attempts to Push Autistic Son into A Canal

[VIDEO] Horrifying Moment Mom Tries to Push Autistic Son into A Canal

Elon Musk Admits and Realizes Mistakes During About COVID-19: Old Tweets Uncovered as SpaceX CEO Wants to Take Them Back

Elon Musk Realizes Mistakes About COVID-19: Wants to Cover Up Old Tweets

Sex and The City

Sex and the City: The Annoying 'Kissing Noises' Nobody Would Forget

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP HOW TO

How to Get Your Free Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Copy

How to Use Apple Schoolwork 2.0 for Easier Online Classes

How to Unlock "The Diablo" in Minecraft Dungeons

6 Surefire Instagram Marketing Tips That Actually Bring Results

How to Get Call of Duty: WWII on PlayStation for Free this 2020

Real Time Analytics