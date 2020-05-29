Culture
[Spoiler Alert] Jurassic World III: Who's Playing Who? Will the Original Cast be Back?
Jurassic Park has been a popular name in the film industry since its release in 1993. This movie trilogy has set the bar in distinguishing what great movies are and Steven Spielberg, the movie's director, has made sure to keep it listed as one of the greats.
The first installment of the movie trilogy is named Jurassic Park and was released in 1993. The movie's plot centers on a man's ambition of creating a safe space for his cloned dinosaurs. Pandemonium and destruction, however, came to the dinosaurs' habitat when the security system of the island was breached.
In 1997, Steven Spielberg directed the second installment of the movie trilogy and was given the name The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The third installment of the movie trilogy showed on theaters everywhere in 2001 and was labeled as Jurassic Park III. Some of the iconic cast of the Jurassic Park movie trilogy are Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm).
Jurassic Park franchise
The Jurassic Park movie trilogy was meant to stay as a trilogy, However, fast forward to the year 2015, a fourth installment of the movie series was established and Jurassic World was born.
Steven Spielberg continues to be a part of the sequel movie trilogy's production, landing the role as one of the executive producers of the movie trilogy. Jurassic World is the sequel movie trilogy of its predecessor, Jurassic Park. The first installment of the sequel movie trilogy was released in 2015 with the name Jurassic World.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the second installment of the sequel movie trilogy and was released in 2018. Coming to theaters soon, Jurassic World: Dominion is the third and final film installment of the sci-fi/adventure movie trilogy, Jurassic World.
Spoilers
A source stated that the former cast of the Jurassic Park movie trilogy would be reprising their roles in Jurassic World: Dominion. The old cast mentioned earlier will be in the third installment of the Jurassic World movie trilogy.
Together with the former cast, Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) will continue to play their leading roles in the Jurassic World movie trilogy.
This mixture of the reprising of previous cast roles of the Jurassic Park movie trilogy together with the new lead roles of the Jurassic World movie trilogy will give audiences everywhere a sense of nostalgia and modernity. Moreover, it will also give viewers closure on what exactly happened to the former characters of the Jurassic Park movie trilogy.
Unfortunately, due to the global pandemic, production for Jurassic World: Dominion has been put on hold. This is to give way to the precautionary measures everyone must take to help in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. As of now, the specific date of the movie release has not been officially announced by the Jurassic World creators.
Moreover, the official trailer of Jurassic World: Dominion has not been released on Youtube. Fans of the movie trilogy must wait for the eventual release of the trailer.
