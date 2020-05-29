[Spoiler Alert] Fast and Furious 9: Here's How Justin Lin Will Most Likely Bring Han Back to Life

In the end credits scene of the Fast and Furious 6 film, Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, killed one of the most beloved characters of the movie series, Han Lue. This scene was a detrimental moment for the fans of the movie series because of the love they feel for Han Lue throughout the Fast and Furious movie franchise.

However, even though Han Lue has died, there have been fan theories all over the internet that center on the late Han from the Fast and Furious crew. Many fans have come to believe that Han is, in fact, not dead and is still within the Fast and Furious universe. Well, fans should buckle up their seats and brace themselves because this news will drive them insanely mad.

Fast and Furious 9

The Fast and Furious movie series will be releasing its ninth installment and will be called Fast and Furious 9. An official trailer has been released on Youtube. Lo and behold, a special surprise was waiting for the fans of the Fast and Furious movie franchise. It was revealed in the trailer that Han Lue is back in Fast and Furious 9 and justice is coming for him.

Justin Lin, the director of Fast and Furious 9, stated that Han Lue's return to the Fast and Furious universe is part of the whole plan of the movie franchise. This statement, however, does not show many details on how Han has seemingly returned from the dead. As mentioned earlier, fan theories revolving around Han's death have littered the internet.

Han Lue

One of the most popular fan theories on Han Lue's death is that Han never actually died in the explosion Shaw made on Han's car. From the end credits scene, it may have looked like that Han was inside his overturned sportscar. However, in the fan theory, Han actually escaped from the car before Shawn blew it into bits.

After that, seeing as his late girlfriend Gisele died earlier in the film, Han could have decided that it was time for him to take a break from this fast-paced lifestyle and return to his hometown in Tokyo. Additionally, Han could have also decided not to inform his Fast and Furious family of his escape to get away from the fast-paced lifestyle altogether.

This lovely reunion experienced by the Fast and Furious family is going to be a big one for fans of the movie series. However, Sung Kang, the actor playing Han Lue, mentioned in a 2013 interview with Coming Soon that he will not be reprising his role of Han Lue in the movie franchise. This was shortly after Fast and Furious 6's global release.

The Fast and Furious family, however, is quite familiar with the feeling of another twin replacement of a beloved family member of the crew, seeing as how it happened during Fast and Furious 7. Despite all this, the Fast and Furious 9 movie will not be globally released until April 2021. This is due to the global health crisis and the safety measures everyone must abide with.

