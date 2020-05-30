Tech
The US Navy Has Built More Naval Frigate Ships with Impressive Capabilities: Are They Preparing For Something?
The US Navy's vision and mission scope for its new frigate naval ships are aiming to be capable of many things. Examples of those capabilities include destroying swarms of small boats when they attack, operating drones that operate in the sky and sea, and supporting carrier strike groups of carrier strikes.
It's also capable of conducting subdivided operations, attacking their enemies located over the horizon with missiles, and engaging in warfare against surface targets and submarines.
The intended plans for the warship are being developed at a steady speed. It follows the recent ship development award that the US Navy awarded to the Marinette Marine Corp. for 10 Guided Missile Frigates.
The ship's concepts show that it will include a well-armed advanced frigate naval ship with a plethora of high-tech weaponry, over-the-horizon missiles, space armor, and a more robust reinforced hull.
A Worthy Upgrade To The Littoral Combat Ship
Officials from the US Navy confirmed that the ship's design is being made to be a successor to the Littoral Combat Ship. A significant upgrade that includes the broadening of its scope in combat will consist of AEGIS radar systems, more options for major missile attacks with the Mk 41 Vertical Launch Systems, and much more additional anti-air defenses.
After numerous years of deliberation and debate about the new vessel's technology and weaponry, they have finally come up with the specifics of what they'll be implementing.
A report from the US Navy shows that service officials identified that the missions they intend the warship to go on and the weapons they're going to apply to the ship. The initially identified specifications include a Mk 57 Gun Weapon systems, a Baseline Ten AEGIS Combat System, a Mk 41 Vertical Launch System, and an Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar along with many more.
The baseline configuration is engineered to have the technical foundation needed to add electronics, computer technology, information warfare systems, and new weapons as they emerge.
The US Navy said it would be like having countermeasures and better capability when it comes to electronic warfare and information operations. At the same time, the design is flexible enough to grow in the future.
When the concept was initially conceived, they didn't decide that the ship would have a Vertical Launch System. But it was clear that the service realized their need for more substantial weaponry and technology for the new naval frigate ship.
They wanted to keep up with the increased lethal power and the Distributed Maritime Operations strategic approach, which they needed to have a surface fleet aggressively armed to handle major warfare while traversing the waters.
According to US Navy officials, the ship will have a crew of a maximum of 200 sailors crewing the naval frigate ship. They are planning a follow-on deal in 2026.
Read Also: China's Aircraft Carrier and Warship Strike Threaten Taiwan While The USS Roosevelt Stays Crippled Due to the Coronavirus
Is This Warship The Future Of US Navy Ships?
With all the powerful equipment and technology implemented into the warship, it would cost a drastic amount of money. This cost might make the US Navy hesitate to send the ship anywhere too dangerous.
It seems as if this ship is being turned into a jack of all trades, but master of none. This new warship will hopefully not be the future of US Navy ships.
If this naval frigate ship is the future of US Navy frigate ships, then that means the Navy has enough funding to handle the maintenance of these types of warships.
Read Also: Watch! Two Russian Air Force Fighters Spotted Flying Over a US Destroyer were Intercepted by a Belgian F-16 Fighter Jet
Related Articles
Moon Uncovered: See The Updated Map Of Luna That Scientists Have Collated
The team, led by the United States Geological Survey's Corey Fortezzo, built the map using six old Apollo maps and some more updated satellite data. See the Moon and its geology with a whole new look!
'Terminator Conundrum' Feared By Robotics Scientists As AI Arms Race Gets Heated
Scientists in the field of robotics fear that a Skynet-like catastrophe may result from the use of artificial intelligence in warfare.
Update On Prevention Study Sheds Light For HIV Patients, New Research Claims
Considering that there is no official recognition to the exact cure for HIV, how could this prevention studies initiated in 2016 set the stage for progress in 2017? Why do researchers claim that they have high hopes for this vaccine trial? Could this be the answer that we all have been waiting for? Here’s what health professionals have to say
Trained Dolphins Help In Saving Endangered Vaquita Porpoise
The Vaquita porpoise is one of the most extremely endangered animals today. Trained dolphins help in saving the endangered Vaquita porpoise.
Everything You Have To Know About Why Zika Virus Will Not Likely Take Place In The US As Revealed By Health Experts, Details Inside
With the Zika virus starting to become a global pandemic disease, how did a number of health experts come up with their conclusion that Zika outbreak is not likely to take place in the US? Does it mean that the country will ever be safe from the said disease? Here’s what health authorities have to reveal
What It’s Like To Live With HIV At 35: Research Says Youth Doesn’t Care Anymore
With the growing cases of HIV infected persons being recorded each year, what’s it really like to live with AIDS at such a young age? Is there still a way to stop the undying stigma? What does it take to make more people become aware of the real condition? Here’s what health experts have to say
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
The US Navy Has Built More Warhips: Are They Preparing For Something?
It has been revealed that new US Navy frigates have been built. But for what reason does the US Navy need more warships?
SCIENCE
[Video] SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes Ahead of Upcoming Historic Crewed Rocket Launch
Before the upcoming historic crewed rocket launch by SpaceX's Dragon, the Starship prototype exploded in Texas!
GAMES
Darkest Dungeon Is Celebrating Its New DLC With A Free Weekend: Here Are Some Tips To Help You Out!
Red Hook Studio's Darkest Dungeon has had a new DLC released on Steam and with it a free weekend. Grab the PvP game and try it out after reading these tips on how you can play the game the best you can.
CULTURE
[Spoiler Alert] Jurassic World 3: Will the Original Cast Be Back?
Jurassic World III is on its way and if you're wondering if you're expecting everything to be the same, you might be surprised. A source stated that the former cast of the Jurassic Park movie trilogy would be reprising their roles in Jurassic World: Dominion.