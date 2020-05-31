Lord of the Rings Cast Zoom Reunion: Watch Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Liv Taylor, and More Repeat Popular Lines

Lord of the Rings is easily one of the best movies to hit cinemas gathering a strong following of fans who hold dear the story of how a group of hobbits, elves, dwarves, and humans saved the earth from the eternal darkness or Sauron!

As Zoom reunions are getting more powerful during this pandemic, it seems like another reunion took place in the heart of Middle Earth! Almost the entire cast of the classic The Lord of the Rings gathered together all of their Zoom screens for a reunion that took place about two decades after the final ending of the epic film trilogy that took fantasy to a whole new level!

The Zoom meeting can be found below and if after 20 years you still haven't moved on from the franchise, you might want to watch the One Zoom to Rule Them All! Watch the entire 50 minutes of pure awesomeness below.

LotR cast

Almost everyone was included in the Lord of the Rings meeting starting with the hobbits, Dominic Monaghan as Merry, Billy Boyd as Pippin, Sam Astin as Sam, and of course, Elijah Wood as nonother than Frodo who carried the ring into the heart of Mordor.

Aside from the hobbits, the original fellowship of the ring also made an appearance showing Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn, Orlando Bloom as Legolas, Sir Ian McKellan as Gandalf, John Rhys-Davies as Gimli, and even Sean Bean as Boromir!

The Zoom reunion also included Gollum himself played by Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler as Arwen, Karl Urban as Eomer, Miranda Otto as Eowyn, and the writers and director Peter Jackson and also Fran Walsh.

Reunion Zoom meeting

The reunion came to life thanks to Josh Gad, who is best known for voicing the iconic Olaf from Frozen and who is also currently starring in Apple TV's own Central Park. Josh Gad has been trying to bring back the joy to those at home during the ongoing pandemic by striking up reunions of classic movies. This is also done to raise money for the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

At first, Josh Gad started reuniting casts of both movies and TV shows that happened back in the 70s and 80s which started with The Goonies, then finally getting to the Back to the Future cast, and even the film Splash which starred Tom Hanks himself!

Now, Josh Gad is jumping onto the 90s with One Zoom to Rule them All!

The Lord of the Rings has easily become one of the most memorable fantasy-fiction-action-film back in the day due to the amazing storyline, the brilliance of the cast in portraying their characters, and the animation which was superior back in the day when it came to special effects. Check out the Lord of the Rings Zoom reunion to bring back the nostalgia.

