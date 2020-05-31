Culture
Who Do You Think is the Highest-Paid Coach on The Voice Australia Receiving as Much as $2M? It's Not Who You Think!
The Voice Australia is easily one of the most important shows ever to air Channel Nine's schedule. Due to the fact that this show has been deemed as one of the most popular TV shows in Australia, it should not be surprising that the network actually spent $5 million on just the coaches' salaries by itself this year!
According to the New Ideo on Monday, they have identified the highest-paid judge taking home an impressive $2,000,000 which is 2/5ths of the entire budget allocation for the judges and is eight times the lowest-paid judge is taking home!
It was found out that the highest-paid judge of The Voice Australia was actually Delta Goodrem receiving the impressive $2,000,000 from the total $5,000,000 allocation! She most likely commands this impressive figure because of her lengthy tenure on the show, having been able to appear in an impressive eight out of the nine seasons.
Guy Sebastian comes in second taking home an also impressive $750,000 which is still less than half of what Delta Goodrem makes from the show. Other international judges like Boy George and Kelly Rowland also reportedly get paid 500,000 plus their expenses which means their accommodation along with the first-class flights.
How much do the judges get paid?
Delta Goodrem gets paid $2,000,000
Guy Sebastian gets paid $750,000
Kelly Rowland gets paid $500,000
Boy George gets paid $500,000
Renee Bargh gets paid $250,000
And Darren McMullen also gets paid $250,000
Kelly is said to reside at a certain five-star hotel located in Sydney's own eastern suburbs when filming, while Boy George resides at an impressive $27,000-per-month mansion located in Centennial Park. Both George and Kelly have been coaches ever since 2017.
Both Darren McMullan and Renee Bargh, the hosts of the show, are also said to be receiving about $250,000 each while their accommodations in Sidney are also being taken care of by the network itself.
Read Also: [Spoiler} Wonder Woman 1984: What Makes Gal Gadot's Acting so Genuine? Is Steve Trevor Coming Back? Other Things to Expect
Pay cuts?
Just last month, the New Idea reported that certain staff working on The Voice might be forced to actually take pay cuts during the whole coronavirus pandemic. In response, Guy Sebastian has denied the reports telling both The Kyle and Jackie O Show that there are no pay cuts happening that he knows of.
The Voice Australia is currently in its ninth season and has been the reigning show on Channel Nine for the past decade. Just last month, the singing competition premiered to an outstanding 1.01 million metro viewers, equaling its own 2019 premier.
The pay cuts have not yet been officially confirmed by The Voice Australia but Guy Sebastian's statement does not give a definitive answer as to whether or not they will happen in the future. With the ongoing pandemic and the general public struggling with jobs, and enough money to go to school, it can only be hoped that The Voice Australia does not cut the payment of their regular staff.
Read Also: [Spoiler] History Channel's Vikings is Ending while National Geographic's Barkskins Begins: Here's What to Expect
Related Articles
'The Voice' Brings In Kelly Clarkson As New Coach; 'American Idol' Rumors Debunked
NBC has finally announced that Kelly Clarkson will be joining Jennifer Hudson at "The Voice" as new coaches.
‘The Voice' Team Adam Looks Promising, Jesse Larson And Taylor Alexander's Epic Showdown Praised
Team Adam again raised the bar during the last battle round in "The Voice". Taylor Alexander showed its brilliance but it wasn't enough as Jesse Larson won the battle.
Adam Levine Lays Down Proposition To Do Only One Season A Year On 'The Voice'
Adam Levine is reportedly asking NBC to cut his time into half on the talent show, "The Voice." It seems though that the talks are not true as levine previously said how he cannot see his life without the singing competition series.
Adam Levine Celebrates Birthday Full Of Love; Says He's Happy Working With John Legend On 'The Voice'
Adam Levine celebrates his birthday filled with love from people around him as he reacts on how it is working with John Legend on "The Voice."
UFO In Australia Sparks Alien Theory Frenzy On Facebook
A mysterious UFO in Australia was filmed over the Tasmanian skyline, causing Facebook users to bring up alien theories about the origin of the object. However, experts debunked those theories saying that the object was just a piece of space junk.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Don't Know How To Screen Share On Zoom With An iPhone Or iPad? Here's How!
Wondering how to share your screen when using Zoom but you're using iOs devices and you don't know how? Here's a simple guide for you to follow to share your screen in a few easy steps!
SCIENCE
[Video] SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes Ahead of Upcoming Historic Crewed Rocket Launch
Before the upcoming historic crewed rocket launch by SpaceX's Dragon, the Starship prototype exploded in Texas!
GAMES
Sony Leaks Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Spongebob Squarepants?
Sony leaks bits and pieces of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, could the next collab be with Spongebob Squarepants?