[VIDEO] Jake Paul Alleges He Wasn't Looting Amidst The Black Lives Matter Protests, But No One Believes Him

Popular YouTube vlogger Jake Paul has been caught in the spotlight for the wrong reasons yet again. Jake Paul is the brother of the disrespectful Logan Paul, who is responsible for vlogging in Japan's suicide forest.

Multiple viral videos on Twitter and Instagram have caught him and a few of his friends at a mall in Arizona, where looting was taking place. However, it isn't clear in the footage if Jake and his friends were looting themselves.

Unbelievable Statement From Jake Paul

This past Sunday, Jake Paul made a statement on his Twitter profile, denying the claims that he was participating in the looting that coincidentally happened around them in the videos.

According to Jake Paul, "To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism."

He follows with, "We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through."

He also said that they weren't looting or doing anything violent. They were only filming and protesting the whole day peacefully as the world's people demanded that George Floyd get the justice he deserves. Jake Paul claimed he was sprayed with tear gas by police officers during the protests.

If you don't know about George Floyd, he was a 46-year-old African-American man who was killed by a white police officer. The officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for a long time while he struggled to breathe, which led to him dying from strangulation. This act was caught on video by someone close by, fortunately.

The explanation from Paul only made people question him further, and critics were prompted to rebuke him online. The particular reason people were suspicious was that he decided to have a ton of footage of the vandalism and looting, but not the peaceful protests that were happening nearby at the same time.

Jake Paul Is Making Money Off Of Civil Unrest

Even if Jake Paul didn't personally participate in the looting or vandalism, it's still disrespectful of him to do so. He is indirectly making a profit off the civil unrest by making videos on it so that he can entertain his millions of subscribers on YouTube.

It isn't illegal, but it's a genuinely horrendous act for a millionaire white man and his wealthy friends to use the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement for online glory and fame.

Critics think that what he has done is the culmination of the privilege a white male can have and creating content by causing chaos.

The incident isn't the first time Jake Paul has made attempts to leverage news about suffering into content to fuel his online fame. After the devastating school shooting in 2018 that took place at Parkland, Florida, he spoke with the shooting survivors, and he offered what he thought about school shootings.

Jake Paul's thoughts on school shootings are what everyone thinks about them. He thinks they're evil, and they should stop happening.

