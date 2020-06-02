Why Would You Want to do a Background Check on Someone?

A few decades ago, background checks required the work of private investigators. They were only run for very specific purposes. Today, technology changed the game. With data available everywhere, and complex programs designed to analyze that data, we can get information about someone in minutes. But why would you run a background check on someone? Running a background check mitigates risks better than any other process. Knowing all there is to know about someone before you commit to any kind of relationship helps you stay safe and make better decisions. Here are some scenarios in which background checks may be very useful:

Before Hiring an Employee

No business manager wants to deal with problematic employees. A background check can help you verify someone's identity and credentials, and it can also give you valuable information about troubling patterns (such as ending working relationships through lawsuits, or a history of fraud). For positions involving money management, it is essential to know a person's debt management patterns. Due diligence is usually the difference between a loyal employee and a complex litigation process.

There are many ways to perform a background check. The easiest way to verify someone's information is to use a background check website that uses technology to crawl the web in order to find and analyze data. These sites are not expensive, and you get very fast results. Before choosing a background check site, verify their credentials, and compliance with privacy protection laws. Also, check their references and ask for a clear timeline and expected results. If you don't know where to start, visit UnMask to get in-depth, valuable information.

Some of the situations in which you need to run a background check on someone include:

Before Signing a Business Partnership

The wrong business partner may not only jeopardize your assets, but it can also make you liable for criminal offenses. If you are in the process of partnering with someone, run a background check, ask for references, and cross-check information. Consider running a credit check (but know that you need written consent for it).

Caregiving Positions

There is nothing more important than the wellbeing of your loved ones. Any candidate to a caregiving position should be carefully scrutinized. You need to know if they have criminal records of any kind (even a driving ticket is important at this point), especially regarding the wellbeing of others. Never overlook due diligence such as checking sex offenders records, and always verify their identity.

Leasing a property

Landlords have a lot of legal responsibilities, and laws that protect tenants make it really difficult to evict someone. Before you sign a rent contract, you need to know as much as you can about your candidates. In this case, you need to run a credit background check, as someone's finances and the way they handle debt is the difference between on-time payments and painful litigation processes.

Choosing a Roommate

Choosing the wrong roommate will not only affect your finances but can even put your life at risk. Living with someone on a daily basis is not easy, especially if they are strangers. Before choosing a roommate, you need to do your homework and find out as much as you can about your candidates. From their payment history to the possibility of a criminal record, you should not overlook any step.

Before Meeting Someone you Met Online

The online dating world boasts billions of users. It is also a multi-million dollar industry and one that will continue to grow during the next years. It is estimated that, only during 2017, 40 percent of heterosexual couples met online. But this doesn't mean that there are no associated risks. Online dating has also increased statistics of date rape and identity theft. Before you agree to meet someone in real life, you need to know you are safe. The first thing is to verify their identity, as data shows that at least 10% of dating profiles are false. Criminal records and sex offenders' status are also factors that you should know before a date. Remember that there is nothing more important than your personal safety.

Legal Implications

Because background checks are so easily available, people think they have no legal implications. This is not true. From laws that protect personal privacy to those preventing discrimination, there are boundaries on what you can look for, the methods you can use, and how you are able to use the information you get. If you have doubts, it is always better to ask for legal advice.

A background check gives you peace of mind when it comes to important decisions. It helps you better assess a situation and mitigate risks.

TAG

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.