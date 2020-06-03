Science

[Live Stream] Here's How To Watch The SpaceX Starlink 7 Launch of 60 Satellites That's Happening Tonight

By Jared N. , Jun 03, 2020 06:04 AM EDT

SpaceX, Elon Musk's company, will be launching over sixty satellites into orbit tonight as part of the Starlink 7 mission. 

What Is The Starlink 7 Mission?

This mission will be the eighth overall Starlink launch, but it'll be the seventh batch of operational Starlink satellites. A Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying the Starlink satellites into orbit.

Fifteen minutes into the flight of the Falcon 9 rocket, every one of the sixty satellites will be deployed into an elliptical orbit. In the following weeks after the launch, the satellites will use their thrusters to raise their orbits to 550 kilometers in three groups.

The satellites will go in groups of 20 while they make use of the rates of precession so that they separate themselves into three separate planes. The booster will make its landing on a drone ship that will be a bit more than 600 kilometers downrange.

The Starlink 7 mission is scheduled to launch on June 3 at 20:55 EDT, or on June 4 at 01:55 BST EDT.

This mission will be happening a few days after SpaceX worked with NASA to create history. The two space organizations worked with each other to send two astronauts to the International Space Station using a commercial rocket from the United States.

The two astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken were sent to space onboard a SpaceX-made Falcon 9 rocket, and they successfully got to the International Space Station.

It was the first time in almost a decade that humans have been launched into space from the United States, where the last time was in 2011.

The Kennedy Space Centre of NASA stated that SpaceX is planning to launch its eighth mission of Starlink. Starlink is a constellation of satellites networked together.

Starlink's goal is to create a satellite network that will help give the world internet services. It will help those that can't obtain internet access to gain affordable internet around the world.

After the Falcon 9 rocket carries the Starlink satellites into orbit, it will attempt to land itself at sea.

There are almost 500 Starlink satellites in orbit around the Earth. Elon Musk is hoping that the Starlink satellite network will bring affordable internet to Earth's remote areas.

Starlink's explanation of the Starlink satellite network is as follows, "Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable."

The Starlink network has exceptional performance that exceeds traditional satellite internet. It's a worldwide network that isn't bound by limitations of ground infrastructure.

Astronomers are concerned that a Starlink satellite might block a telescope's view.

Read Also: What Did SpaceX Founder and CEO Elon Musk Mean By "The Trampoline Is Working"? 

How To Watch The Starlink 7 Launch Online

Are you interested in watching the launch from the comfort of your home? Here's how you can watch it yourself.

The official SpaceX YouTube channel will be streaming the mission's launch live, which you can watch here.

If you're interested in seeing the live trajectory of the Starlink 7 launch, you can check out this website.

You might be able to see Starlink satellites from your own home, check if you can see it from where you are on this website.

Read Also: Viewers Show Proofs 'Extraterrestrials' were Spotted and can be Seen on the SpaceX Dragon Live Stream 

