Why is Lenovo Ditching Microsoft and Going with the Linux Operating System?

By Urian , Jun 03, 2020 11:03 AM EDT

Lenovo makes the switch from Microsoft to Linux operating systems. It was stated by a source that in January this year, Dell revealed its XPS series to the world. Specifically, the Dell XPS 13 is the device in question. 

The Dell XPS 13 devices that were released this year had 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake chips. Moreover, the Ubuntu-based Developer Edition of Dell XPS 13 2020 devices were the ones released this year. This specific edition features a Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

It is evident to the world that Dell is one of the only PC manufacturers that offer computer and laptop devices that utilize the Linux operating and software system. Lenovo, on the other hand, has been known to utilize Microsoft's operating and software systems.

Lenovo's choice

According to Lenovo's official website, all of its laptops use Microsoft as its default operating and software system. It has been using Microsoft as its default operating and software system since Microsoft's development.

However, as of this year 2020, Lenovo has made the switch from Microsoft operating systems to Linux operating systems. They will be following the footsteps of Dell as Lenovo devices acquaint themselves with the Linux operating system and software.

Lenovo will be releasing Lenovo computer and laptop devices such as P-series ThinkPad laptops and its ThinkStation PCs that utilize the Linux operating system and software. Lenovo's general manager and executive director of the Workstation and Client AI Group, Rob Herman, stated that the technology manufacturing company would be applying for official certification to utilize the Linux operating system and software.

Linux OS

Workstations portfolios created for Linux's top distributors, Ubuntu and Red Hat, will be certified. Lenovo's official portfolios for its ThinkStation PCs and ThinkPad laptops under the P-series will also be approved by Ubuntu LTS and Red Hat. 

These certifications were created because Lenovo's goal is to be able to cater to the needs of its consumers. Moreover, Lenovo wants to provide its consumers with the best quality that Lenovo can give. Lenovo believes that the Linux operating and software systems are able to give Lenovo's consumers the best device experience and quality devices.

These certifications allow the companies to reinforce one another whenever there are problems and for the users of the companies. Reinforcements such as system updates, security patches, and hardware drivers are the kind of support the companies will be providing each other if need be. In addition to this, system optimizations and firmware will be utilized by the companies as well.

Lenovo will also be directly coordinating with Linux whenever device drivers are upstreamed. This is to guarantee a stable and optimized operating and software system. Additionally, Lenovo is in a legal partnership with Red Hat Enterprise's Fedora project. This project was made to provide pilot programs on ThinkPad P53 devices and its P1 Gen 2 counterparts.

The pilot programs will be displaying a Fedora image on the devices mentioned earlier. Lenovo will be releasing its devices utilizing the Linux operating and software systems this month of 2020, using the ThinkPad P-series laptops as its starting point.

