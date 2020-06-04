Is Your Stimulus Check On Its Way? A Free App Alternative to IRS Will Let You Know But There's A Catch

The Get My Payment app from IRS has had people reporting that it isn't helping them find out when their stimulus checks are arriving in their mail. But the solution to that problem might be with the US Postal Service.

The US Postal Service is offering a service where they will, free of charge, automatically scan your letters for you when they're being processed. Then, they'll notify you if the envelope that contains your stimulus check is being delivered to you.

As part of the free service, the US Postal Service will send you a picture of the IRS' letter to you, so you'll know what the letter looks like so you can keep an eye out when it's delivered to your home.

The Informed Delivery

The service is called Informed Delivery, and it's a US Postal Service tool that lets you be notified of the progress of the letter via notifications on your computer or phone.

It would be best if you kept a few things in mind, however. The Informed Delivery service will show each document that's scanned by the post office, so it won't only be your stimulus check they'll be scanning.

The service won't be able to tell you the reason you don't have a stimulus check. It won't tell you what you can do if you never receive your stimulus check. The Informed Delivery service isn't a replacement for the IRS portal for tracking your stimulus check, which is an excellent tool since you can check a rough estimate of when the check might be delivered to you.

If you want to cancel the service at any point, you are free to do so.

How To Use The Informed Delivery Tool

If you're interested in an easy tutorial on how to use the Informed Delivery tool from the US Postal Service, here's how.

After you set up your account, it will take a maximum of three business days for it to be activated. When your account is set up and activated, you'll receive an email every morning except on Sundays. The emails will notify you of any mail that is going to be delivered to you, which includes a grayscale picture preview of the letter.

The process of setting up your account is simple.

When you visit the US Postal Service's Informed Delivery page, press the button that says Sign Up for Free.

You will be asked to put your mailing address into a form, so enter it down and confirm if the service is available for you. But you'll have to accept the terms and conditions, and then press the Continue button.

On the next page, it will ask you to input a username and password, as well as a few security questions. After that, your contact information will be required, so enter your contact information down and then press Continue.

The final step of the process is identity verification. If you want to verify your identity online, press the Verify Identity Online button, which means they'll send a verification code to your phone. If you're going to verify your identity through the mail, press Request invitation code by mail, which means they'll send the code to you via a letter.

If both methods aren't working, you can also take the option to visit a post office nearby where your identity is verified in person.

