Culture

'I Can't Breathe' Another Black Man Who Died Under Police Custody Said it Before George Floyd

By Urian , Jun 04, 2020 09:19 PM EDT

George Floyd's viral story has shed light on a similar case that is three months old. On the night of March 3, Manuel Ellis died shortly after getting arrested, who shouted 'I can't breathe!' The cause of death was ruled a homicide.

The police encountered him at 11:22 p.m. where he appeared to be harassing a woman at an intersection. The 33-year-old musician and father of two from Tacoma, Washington, was seen banging on the window of a vehicle, said authorities. When asked, he said he had warrants.

At the time, authorities said that Ellis looked like he was in distress and 'appeared to be suffering from excited delirium, which often includes attempts at violence, unexpected strength, and very high body temperature.' When they approached Ellis, he allegedly assaulted an officer.

Ed Troyer from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said that 'He picked up the officer by his vest and slam-dunked him on the ground.' The second officer immediately got out of his cruiser and restrained Manuel to detain him with two other officers.

The 911 call recorded him shouting, 'I can't breathe!' The police then put him on his side, and he was breathing and talking, while they called for medical aid. The officers were not wearing body cameras but claimed that they did not put a knee down on Manuel's neck nor cut off his air supply.

Detective Troyer said that 'the main reason why he was restrained was so he wouldn't hurt himself or them.' Four minutes after calling, medical personnel arrived and worked with him for 40 minutes with handcuffs removed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ellis died in police custody, and the Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Parallel to George Floyd

The Pierce County Medical Examiner released that cause of death was hypoxia, or oxygen deprivation, due to physical restraint. The toxicology report also revealed traces of methamphetamine and an enlarged heart, or a dilated cardiomyopathy, oddly parallel to George Floyd's autopsy report.

Attorney James Bible, the family's representative said that 'the harshest of realities is George Floyd is right here in Tacoma, and his name is Manny.' His sister, Monet Carter-Mixon, shared that 'I'm amplifying my brother's mouth from his grave. He's still screaming, 'Sis go get em', sis. Don't let up sis.' So I really need you to help me amplify his voice he needs to be heard.'

Read Also: Updated Autopsy Reveals George Floyd Had Coronavirus: So What Now? How Will It Affect the Investigation?

Ongoing Investigation

A few hours earlier, Brian Giordano, a close friend whom Ellis spoke to several times a day, said that they video chatted just two hours before the incident. He was excited about attending a church service where he played the drums and was very proud.

Mr. Giordano said that it was uncharacteristic for Manuel to act violently as the authorities described. He also said that his friend was 'always on the up-and-up about taking care of people...always uplifting.' Manuel was slowly getting his life back together by living in a clean and sober home.

'The information is all being put together,' Detective Troyer said. 'We expect to present it to the prosecutor at the end of this week or early next week.' Washington's Governor, Jay Inslee, assured that 'We will be pushing to make sure there is a full and complete investigation of that incident.'

Read Also: Forensic Pathologists Confessed Biggest Revelations While Performing Autopsy

TAG George floyd, washington

Related Articles

Actress Gabrielle Union is taking action and speaking out against NBC after she quit America's Got Talent. That's after they announced they stood with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gabrielle Union Accuses NBC For Racial Bullying After the Network Announced Support For Black Lives Matter

Actress Gabrielle Union is taking action and speaking out against NBC after she quit America's Got Talent. That's after they announced they stood with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Sony decides to delay its PS5 event due to the ongoing BlackLivesMatter and George Floyd protests.

[Sad News] Sony Delays PS5 Event Due to BlackLivesMatter and George Floyd Protests

Sony decides to delay its PS5 event due to the ongoing BlackLivesMatter and George Floyd protests.
WATCH HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: The devastating chaos happening due to the horrendous events starting from George Floyd's death has caused many to riot. This black man is trying to convince this 16-year-old rioter to find a better way of getting his message across.

[VIRAL] 16-Year-Old Rioter Won't Be Convinced By Black Man's Tearful Begs To Change His Approach

WATCH HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: The devastating chaos happening due to the horrendous events starting from George Floyd's death has caused many to riot. This black man is trying to convince this 16-year-old rioter to find a better way of getting his message across.
Like airplane and helicopter, Lamborghini relies heavily on advanced composite materials such as carbon fiber to make its cars as light as possible. It handles every step of the production process in-house; its engineers call this a building block approach.

Lamborghini To Use Carbon Fiber For Next-Gen Prosthetics Research

Like airplane and helicopter, Lamborghini relies heavily on advanced composite materials such as carbon fiber to make its cars as light as possible. It handles every step of the production process in-house; its engineers call this a building block approach.
Is This Where Aliens Might Be Hiding After All These Years? Could This Be The Reason Why We Haven't Got Any Concrete Evidence Of Alien Life? What's The Truth Behind Claims That Aliens Are Just Living Around The Clouds Of Failed Stars?

The Alien’s Den: Could They Be Lurking Around Clouds Of Failed Stars?

Is This Where Aliens Might Be Hiding After All These Years? Could This Be The Reason Why We Haven't Got Any Concrete Evidence Of Alien Life? What's The Truth Behind Claims That Aliens Are Just Living Around The Clouds Of Failed Stars?
Eight children in Western Washington were hospitalized with an acute neurological illness. The symptoms of the children are all similar to polio such as loss of strength or movement in one or more arms or legs.

Polio-like Symptoms Seen On 8 Children In Western Washington

Eight children in Western Washington were hospitalized with an acute neurological illness. The symptoms of the children are all similar to polio such as loss of strength or movement in one or more arms or legs.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Is Amazon Censoring Coronavirus Information? Elon Musk Thinks So And He Wants To Shut Them Down

Amazon recently censored a coronavirus skeptic's book on their store temporarily. Elon Musk in a recent Twitter post disagrees with how they handle things and wants them to shut down.

SCIENCE

Ancient Maya Civilization: Newly Discovered Artificial Plateau Challenges Traditional Archaeological Beliefs

Scientists have recently discovered new information about ancient Maya civilization breaking the traditional archaeological belief.

GAMES

Leak Shows That A Red Dead Redemption Remake Is Coming To The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

An anonymous leak has shown that the next-gen consoles will be getting a remake of the classic Western shooter game Red Dead Redemption. Is John Marston staying?

CULTURE

Nicki Minaj's Good Luck Full Audio Allegedly Leaked Online: Listen Here

An allegedly leaked audio of 'Good Luck', a song that is believed to be an unreleased song from Nicki Minaj, was recently uploaded on Youtube by a user that goes by the name CJ MARAJ. Listen here!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

The Director of Wonder Woman 1984 Turned Down Directing The Justice League, But Why Did She?

George Floyd in his undated video

[VIDEO] Before His Death, George Floyd Uploaded A Video Online As A Message To The Youth

George Floyd Immortalized by Haitian Artist Woodly Claymitte: BlackLivesMatter

Haitian Artist Woodly Claymitte Makes Immortal George Floyd Sculpture

Three Teens Arrested for Possible Hate Crime After Mocking George Floyd's Death in New #GeorgeFloydChallenge

Teens Arrested for Possible Hate Crime After Mocking George Floyd's Death in #GeorgeFloydChallenge

Couple on reverse bungee ride

[VIDEO] Ride Operator Pranks Couple By Telling Them They Could Fall Off The Ride

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP CULTURE

Most Anticipated Movies of 2020 That Were Delayed Due to Coronavirus and Their New Release Dates

The Director of Wonder Woman 1984 Turned Down Directing The Justice League, But Why Did She?

Is Elon Musk's "Off Twitter" for Good?

Michael Jordan’s Newest Movie 'Just Mercy' is Out Now on Apple TV Plus and Ready for Online Streaming

Ancient Maya Civilization: Newly Discovered Artificial Plateau Challenges Traditional Archaeological Beliefs

Real Time Analytics