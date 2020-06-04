Culture
'I Can't Breathe' Another Black Man Who Died Under Police Custody Said it Before George Floyd
George Floyd's viral story has shed light on a similar case that is three months old. On the night of March 3, Manuel Ellis died shortly after getting arrested, who shouted 'I can't breathe!' The cause of death was ruled a homicide.
The police encountered him at 11:22 p.m. where he appeared to be harassing a woman at an intersection. The 33-year-old musician and father of two from Tacoma, Washington, was seen banging on the window of a vehicle, said authorities. When asked, he said he had warrants.
At the time, authorities said that Ellis looked like he was in distress and 'appeared to be suffering from excited delirium, which often includes attempts at violence, unexpected strength, and very high body temperature.' When they approached Ellis, he allegedly assaulted an officer.
Ed Troyer from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said that 'He picked up the officer by his vest and slam-dunked him on the ground.' The second officer immediately got out of his cruiser and restrained Manuel to detain him with two other officers.
The 911 call recorded him shouting, 'I can't breathe!' The police then put him on his side, and he was breathing and talking, while they called for medical aid. The officers were not wearing body cameras but claimed that they did not put a knee down on Manuel's neck nor cut off his air supply.
Detective Troyer said that 'the main reason why he was restrained was so he wouldn't hurt himself or them.' Four minutes after calling, medical personnel arrived and worked with him for 40 minutes with handcuffs removed.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ellis died in police custody, and the Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Parallel to George Floyd
The Pierce County Medical Examiner released that cause of death was hypoxia, or oxygen deprivation, due to physical restraint. The toxicology report also revealed traces of methamphetamine and an enlarged heart, or a dilated cardiomyopathy, oddly parallel to George Floyd's autopsy report.
Attorney James Bible, the family's representative said that 'the harshest of realities is George Floyd is right here in Tacoma, and his name is Manny.' His sister, Monet Carter-Mixon, shared that 'I'm amplifying my brother's mouth from his grave. He's still screaming, 'Sis go get em', sis. Don't let up sis.' So I really need you to help me amplify his voice he needs to be heard.'
Ongoing Investigation
A few hours earlier, Brian Giordano, a close friend whom Ellis spoke to several times a day, said that they video chatted just two hours before the incident. He was excited about attending a church service where he played the drums and was very proud.
Mr. Giordano said that it was uncharacteristic for Manuel to act violently as the authorities described. He also said that his friend was 'always on the up-and-up about taking care of people...always uplifting.' Manuel was slowly getting his life back together by living in a clean and sober home.
'The information is all being put together,' Detective Troyer said. 'We expect to present it to the prosecutor at the end of this week or early next week.' Washington's Governor, Jay Inslee, assured that 'We will be pushing to make sure there is a full and complete investigation of that incident.'
