Is Amazon Censoring Coronavirus Information? Elon Musk Thinks So And He Wants To Shut Them Down

After a couple of days of silence on Twitter, Elon Musk has started to tweet again. The first tweet he made after his short-winded Twitter break was about how the e-commerce platform Amazon is monopolizing the e-commerce industry and they need to break themselves up.

Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2020

This kind of call out would usually have progressives echoing it, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. But why did Musk get back on Twitter and say that Amazon needed to break up? It was to defend a former New York Times writer who became a slight celebrity to the right-wing because of his skepticism about coronavirus.

Musk tweeted towards Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos saying that it was insane. What is he saying is insane? He's talking about Amazon's decision to censor a book with scientifically backed information and no false information in it is insane.

What Did The Book Contain?

The book by the former New York Times writer, Alex Berenson, stated that the book was based entirely on published scientific papers and official government data. Berenson's book doesn't falsely claim that the coronavirus doesn't harm people or that the virus is fake.

The peculiar billionaire has previously retweeted Berenson's tweets. Berenson has previously tweeted that the coronavirus's infection and death numbers have been inflated.

Musk has shared how he was skeptical of COVID-19 himself for the past couple of months. He feels critical towards quarantines and lockdowns, as well as how people share misinformation about the deadly virus, which has now claimed the lives of over 100,000 people all over the United States.

Musk's Short Twitter Break Ended For This

On the first day of June, Elon Musk decided to take a temporary break from posting on Twitter for a short while. This followed the wonderful achievement of the successful crewed mission using his SpaceX rocket, which was the first one in many years since 2011 with a commercial rocket. If you didn't know, Elon Musk is the founder and CEO of SpaceX.

Surprisingly, the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has founded his own competing private space agency known as Blue Origin. Blue Origin still has its workers working during this pandemic after being deemed essential

Fortunately, Berenson's book has returned to Amazon's storefront thanks to Amazon reinstating the book. Amazon has had a spokesperson say that the removal of the book was a mistake, and it has nothing to do with the book's contents.

Berenson, the book's author, tweeted out thanks to Elon Musk as well as to anyone else who helped with the book coming back to get sold on Amazon.

