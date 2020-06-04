Culture
Nicki Minaj's Good Luck Full Audio Allegedly Leaked Online: Listen Here
An allegedly leaked audio of 'Good Luck', a song that is believed to be an unreleased song from Nicki Minaj, was recently uploaded on Youtube by a user that goes by the name CJ MARAJ.
The song was said to be scrapped from the rapper's third album called the "The Pinkprint".
Watch below:
For full lyrics, check here:
This is a developing story. We will update soon
